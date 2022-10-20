E hura ana te rangatahi NPC nō Pōneke Peter Lakai i te take he tau tēnei e mihia ana māmā

E pupuru ana a Peter Lakai i te Tohu Ranfurly i muri i te kēmu hurihanga tuawaru a Pōneke ki a Waikato i te marama kua taha ake. / Peter Lakai holds the Ranfurly Shield after the round eight match between Wellington and Waikato at Sky Stadium in Wellington last month.

Whiringa Toa / NPC final: Waitaha v Pōneke. Ki Hea / Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Ōtautahi. Hei Āhea / When: Hātarei, 7.05pm. Pāhotanga mataora / Live coverage: Sky Sport, kōrero pāhotanga ki Puna.

Read this story in English here.

Inā te take pai o te pūkenga Nama 8 o Pōneke Peter Lakai kia motoa ngā tāne rahi anō hei whainga pūtea māna.

Outstanding Wellington No 8 Peter Lakai has a compelling reason for running over other big men for a living.

Ko te “whānau,” tāna ki a Puna. “Kua nui ngā whakaherenga ā rātou e whaiwāhi au ki te whutupōro me aku whakangungu katoa.

“Family,” he tells Stuff. “They sacrificed a bit to get me to footy games and all my rep trainings.

READ MORE:

* 'It was a decision made for me': former All Black George Bridge on his overseas move

* All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane signs new one-year deal with New Zealand Rugby

* The unfair treatment of All Blacks loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula and where to from here

* The Podium: Rugby World Cup equal pay and the misconception about women's sport

* Why the 'All Blacks XV' rebrand is a cynical move by New Zealand Rugby



“Kia kitea noatia taku angitu e rātou, kia kairangi te hanga, koia tētahi o aku ‘take’. Kei te hiahia anake au kia uma kūkupa rātou, he momo utu.”

“Just seeing how they wanted me to succeed and be great was one of my ‘whys’. I just try to make them proud and repay them.”

Ina koa, ko te whānau ko taku whaea Sailine, nāna tēnei Lakai i whakatupu i te mārie me te whakaute. Tērā hoki a Uncle Isope, me mihi ka tika, he tāne i “mīeretia” te Peter paku nei i ngā kēmu whutupōro ā-turi i te rūma noho. “Ka pahupahu tonu ia i ēnei rā,” tā Lakai.

In particular, family means mother Sailine, who raised the polite and unassuming Lakai on her own. Uncle Isope also gets an honourable mention, as the man who used to “smoke” little Peter in games of knee rugby in the living room. “He still yarns about it to this day,” Lakai says.

Āianei, ko Lakai te momo whara ka mīeretia te katoa i tōna ara. Kua 19 noa ōna tau, ā, ko Lakai pea te pou mua kino pai nei i te NPC.

Now Lakai is the bloke who smokes just about anyone who runs in his path. At just 19, Lakai has arguably been the most dominant loose forward in the NPC.

Ko ia hoki tētahi o ngā tino kaikawe pōro me ngā kairutu, me te aha, kei te tino kitea te pito mata Ō Pango. Kua pāuaua, kua kaha, ā, kua kapohia kētia ia e ngā Hau Āwhiowhio tae noa ki te 2025.

He’s among the leading ball carriers and tacklers, and looks every inch an All Black in the making. Broad and powerful, he’s already been signed by the Hurricanes until 2025.

STUFF Stuff journalist Zoe George discusses pay inequality with Rob Nichol of the Rugby Players' Association.

Anā, hei tā Ardie Save waihape i tāna wāteatanga ki Nihona hei te 2025, kāhore e kī taurangi nei kua whakahokia tōna poraka Nama 8 Hau Āwhiowhio.

In fact, when Ardie Savea comes back from his sabbatical in Japan in 2025, he is no guarantee of getting the Hurricanes No 8 jersey back.

He whakareanga hōu a Lakai, he toki ki tā Aotearoa kapa 20-iho, e tae rā anō ana ki te kaiwhītiki Kahupeka Fabian Holland, me te kaitīkape Whatumoana George Bell e whakapono nei a Whutupōro Aotearoa, kua pērā rawa pea te kaha i ō te kapa kino o 2011.

Lakai is part of the new generation, a member of this year’s New Zealand under-20s side featuring Highlanders lock Fabian Holland and Crusaders hooker George Bell that New Zealand Rugby believes could be as strong as the famous 2011 outfit.

Kua pai tā Lakai whakawhiti atu ki te NPC, kua hanga ngāwari te āhua. “Hei tāku, e hanga ōrite ana te rāngai 20-iho ki te NPC, engari he tino pūkenga hoki o roto,” hei tāna.

Lakai has certainly made the transition to the NPC look relatively easy. “The under 20 is, I wouldn't say similar to NPC but there's some pretty skilful guys,” he says.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images E patu ana a Peter Lakai i te waonga o Te Matau a Māui hei toki Pōneke, ki Ahuriri i tērā marama. / Peter Lakai takes on the Hawke’s Bay defence for Wellington in Napier last month.

“Nā reira ko ngā āhuatanga ā-tinana o te NPC pea te tino, ko ngā tinana kaitā, me ngā tāne nui. Engari kua roa au e kaingākau ana ki te tukinga.

“So it was just more of the physical aspects of the NPC, the bigger bodies and fully grown-up men. But I've always loved physicality.

“Kāore pea i tino patua ahau. Ki ahau nei, he momo wero.”

“I guess didn't really take a toll on me. I just looked at it as a challenge.”

Ko tō Lakai hiakai ki te mahi tukituki te mea i tārake nei te kite. Kua 19 tau ia, ā, i tōna tikanga he tama tonu ia, engari tēnā pōhēhē, tēnā.

It’s been Lakai’s appetite for contact work that has really stood out. At 19, he should really still be a boy among men, but he has flipped that on its head.

E ai ki a Lakai, he wāhi tonu ki a ia kia piri ki te tahataha i ngā whakaritenga whakatoke a Pōneke, pēnei i te kaitīkape kaha Asafo Aumua, he rite tonu te kite i a ia e whanake ana i te pōro tuatahi mai, tuarua mai rānei.

Lakai says while there is room for him in Wellington’s attacking structures to hug the sideline, like blockbusting hooker Asafo Aumua, he’s more often found smashing the ball up one or two off the ruck.

“Ko taku kēmu noa he piri tata ki te pōro, kia pupuru hoki,” hei tāna. “E tino rata nei au ki te omanga rā waenga, tā te mea, me uaua koe ka kite i te pōro ki ngā tahataha i ētahi wā.

“My natural game, I just like to keep as close to the ball as possible and try to get my hands on it,” he says. “I love carrying in the middle, because you rarely see the ball out wide sometimes.

SKY SPORT Wellington rattled on four tries in the first half to set-up the win at Sky Stadium.

“Kua ngana au kia noho ki waenga i te whakatokenga, ā, hei te waonga, ka noho au ki te mātotorutanga o ngā kaitā, ka rutu ai.”

“I try to stay in the middle on attack and then on ‘D’ I just get amongst the big boys and make my tackles.”

He tau rerekē pea e kainamu ana ki a Lakai, ka māraurau tonu ki tā Aotearoa kaupapa 20-iho.

Next year could be an interesting one for Lakai, who will still be eligible for the New Zealand under-20s programme.

Ehara i te mea he ruarua noa ngā kōwhiringa Nama 8 ā ngā Hau Āwhiowhio, kei korā a Ardie Savea, me te mātanga o Manawatū Brayden Iose ki te kapa, engari he toki kaha a Lakai, ā, ka mate pea te kaiwhakaako Hau Āwhiowhio Jason Holland kia noho tonu mai ia.

The Hurricanes aren’t exactly short of options at No 8, with Ardie Savea and Manawatū’s dynamic Brayden Iose in their squad, but Lakai is such a physical presence that Hurricanes coach Jason Holland might want to keep him around.

Nā konā, he taukumekume ki waenga i ngā Hau Āwhiowhio me ngā 20-iho o Aotearoa, he waihape nō te Tātāwhāinga Rangatahi ā-Ao nō muri mai i te tārewatanga i te ngā tau e toru kua hipa, nā te Kowheori-19.

As such, there could be a tug of war between the Hurricanes and the NZ under 20s, with the Junior World Championship tournament set to return after being mothballed for three years due to Covid-19.

“Kāore au i te tino mōhio i te wā nei,” tā Lakai mō tana wāteatanga pea ki te tātāwhāinga, korekore nei e hiahia ana a Whutupōro Aotearoa kia toa te kapa 20-iho. “Ko te tūmanako, ka whaiwāhi au ki taku tīmatanga Super Rugby, kia whai mēneti tākaro, kia ako hoki i ngā tāngata pēnei i a Ardie.

“I’m not sure at the moment,” Lakai says of his potential availability for a tournament NZ Rugby will be keen for the under-20s to win. “I’ll hopefully get my Super Rugby debut and get some minutes under my belt and learn off guys like Ardie.

“Mēnā au e toro tahi atu ki te kapa 20-iho, e noho mai ana rānei au ki ngā Hau Āwhiowhio, ahakoa ahau tau ai, ka harikoa au i te tākaro.”

“If I do go away with the under 20s or I do stay with the Hurricanes, anywhere I land I’ll just be happy to play.”

Ko te anamata tēnā. Hei ā Hātarei, he wero nui ki mua i te aroaro o Pōneke, hei tā rātou tākaro ki a Waitaha ki Ōtautahi i te whiringa toa NPC.

That’s in the future. On Saturday, Wellington face the huge challenge of going to Christchurch and playing Canterbury in the NPC final.

Ko rātou te iwikore ki tētahi rohe, ā, ki tā ngā kaikōwhiri Ō Pango titiro, e tae rā anō ana te rohe rā ki ngā Ō Pango o nāianei, o āpōpō hoki.

They will be the underdogs against a province that, in the view of the All Blacks selectors, contains the next set of All Blacks as well as the current ones.

E kore pea tērā e whakararu i a Lakai, ina koa he wana nō tana whānau uma kūkupa.

But that’s unlikely to daunt Lakai, especially with his proud family for motivation.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.