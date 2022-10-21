Kua 'uma kūkupa, kua whaihua': Mā te pūkenga ahurea Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu Ngā Mamaku e mātua hautū

Ipu Whutupōro ā-Ao / Rugby World Cup: Ngā Mamaku ki a Kōtirana. Ki hea / Where: Northland Events Centre, Whangārei. Hei Āhea / When: Hātarei, 22 o Oketopa, 4.45pm. Pāhotanga mataora / Live coverage: Spark Sport, he kōrero mataora ki Puna. Kaiwawao / Referee: Aurélie Groizeleau (Wīwī)

Kātahi rā te whaiwāhitanga ki a Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu hei tāna mātua kāpene i te motu ki tā Ngā Mamaku kēmu ā-puna whakamutunga i te Ipu Whutupōro ā-Ao.

Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu will get the honour of a lifetime when she captains her country for the first time in the Black Ferns’ final pool match of the Rugby World Cup.

Heoti e hirahira pai nei te huihui ki a Kōtirana ki Whangārei ki te kairau 30 tau nō te tāone iti o Te Ahuahu, ki Te Tai Tokerau, e hanga 30km whakaroto ana i Paihia.

But Saturday’s meeting with Scotland in Whangārei is extra special for the 30-year-old halfback from the tiny Northland town of Te Ahuahu, which is about 30km inland from Paihia.

Tērā tētahi o ngā kaihautū ahurea o Ngā Mamaku, ko Marino -Tauhinu, e rite tonu nei te tātaki i tā te kapa haka, Ko Ūhia Mai, i mua i te tīmatanga o te kēmu.

One of the Black Ferns’ cultural leaders, Marino-Tauhinu often leads the team’s haka, Ko Ūhia Mai, before kick-off.

He mea e uma kūkupa ai ia, te hautū i te kapa ki Te Tai Tokerau, ki tētahi kēmu mokorea ki tōna ake haukāinga – ka mutu, ki te Ipu ā-Ao – ki mua i tōna whānau hoki, hei tāna.

To do so as Northland welcomes the Black Ferns for a rare test in her home province – and in the World Cup – with most of her whānau in attendance is a privilege and a proud moment, she said.

“Me uaua ka whaiwāhi mai mātou ki ēnei momo. He tino rohe tautoko matou,” tā Marino-Tauhinu.

“We're not privilege to these opportunities a lot. We're a community that will always get behind everyone,” Marino-Tauhinu said.

Mā Marino-Tauhinu Ngā Mamaku e kāpene, he tamō nō Ruahei Demant, ahakoa e noho ana te topatahi ki te tahataha, koia tēnei hoki tāna tīmatanga tuarua i āna kēmu 12 nō tana kitenga i te 2019.

Marino-Tauhinu skippers the Black Ferns in Ruahei Demant’s absence, although the first five-eighth is on the bench, and she will make only her second start in her 12th test after her debut in 2019.

Ko Kendra Cocksedge te mātanga Mamaku, ā, kua roa nei ia e noho ana hei kairau, ka mutu, e tinga ana ka waihape ki te Nama 9 hei tā tērā Hātarei whiringatoa hauwhā ki Whangārei.

Kendra Cocksedge, the most-capped Black Fern in history, has long been the incumbent halfback and is likely to return to No 9 for next Saturday’s quarterfinal in Whangārei.

Ahakoa tēnā, kua mea mai te kaiwhakaako Wayne Smith, “he tino kaitākaro” a Marino-Tauhinu, me te aha anō, he toko hautūtanga i te kapa.

Nevertheless, coach Wayne Smith said Marino-Tauhinu is “a great little player” and an important member of their leadership team.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Mā Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, ki waenga, Ngā Mamaku e kāpene ki a Kōtirana. / Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, centre, will captain the Black Ferns against Scotland.

Ko tana tīmatanga anake i te kapa Mamaku ko te whakataetae tuatahi ki Whangārei i te Hune, i mīeretia ai a Amerika 50-6 i te Terenga Pacific Four, kātahi i whai ia i tāna piro tuatahi nōna e āwhina ana i a Ayesha Leti-I’iga, i riro ai i tā te parirau tana piro-tautoru nā tētahi makanga kāpō.

Her only other start was in the Black Ferns’ first test in Whangārei in June, when they trounced the United States 50-6 in the Pacific Four Series, and she scored her first test try while assisting Ayesha Leti-I’iga for the destructive winger’s hat-trick score with a memorable no-look flick pass.

“I hiahia au i a ia kia pēnā te hautū. Ko ia te toki o te kēmu [i te Hune], nā whai anō i whakakahangia te kapa,” tā Smith kōrero.

“I wanted her to lead up here. She was player of the match [in June] and galvanised the team,” Smith said.

I toutou a Smith i a Marino-Tauhinu kia whakapuaki anō i tāna i meinga noatia i te wiki tonu nei i tētahi karapu, mō te pānga o te kēmu ki tōna hapori.

Smith prompted Marino-Tauhinu to retell what she had candidly said this week at a club night about the game’s impact in her community.

“Anō te mīharo o ā te whutupōro pānga ki ngā tūranga a ngāi wāhine ki ngā whare,” hei tāna.

“It's amazing what rugby has done in changing the roles that women have in the households,” she said.

“Me kua rumakina e te whutupōro, kua toroa ngā karapu paetata e ngā māmā rātou ko ngā tamariki, ka mutu, he mea whakamana i a rātou e rahi ake ai te wairua, i tērā i te noho kau noa ki te kāinga, mahia ai ngā mahi a te whaea.”

“When there is rugby around, all the mums and children get along to the local clubs, and it really empowers them and makes them feel bigger than just being at home and doing the motherly things.”

Ko tō Marino-Tauhinu karapu paetata ki Te Ahuahu ko Ōhaeawai. Kua tākaro hoki ia i Manurewa, ki Tāmaki, he hūnukutanga i matea e ia he ruarua noa nō ngā whaiwāhitanga umanga ki a ia i te nōta.

Marino-Tauhinu’s club near Te Ahuahu is Ōhaeawai. She has also played for Manurewa in Auckland, a move she had to make earlier in her career because there were fewer opportunities in the far north.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images E ai ki a Wayne Smith, ko Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu te kaihautū ahurea o Ngā Mamaku. / Wayne Smith said Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu is the Black Ferns’ cultural leader.

I whānau mai i a i Kawakawa, i kuraina ki Te Kāreti o Ōkaihau, kātahi i hūnuku ki te tāone nui nōna e 1 tau ana, kia whakamātauhia te rīki me te whutupōro pā.

Born in Kawakawa, she finished school at Ōkaihau College and left for the big city when she was 17 for a crack at league and touch rugby.

Ko te whutupōro tōna pūmanawa, anā, i whanake ia ki Manurewa i mua i te whakakanohi i a Counties Manukau ki te Ipu Farah Palmer.

Rugby was her calling, though, and she kicked on with Manurewa before representing Counties Manukau in the Farah Palmer Cup.

E manako nui ana ia, mā tā Te Tai Tokerau hautū kēmu Ipu ā-Ao e whanake ai ngā ara whutupōro o ngā wāhine i te rohe, e tākaro ai hoki i te kapa Kauri o te Tai Tokerau ki te Ipu Farah Palmer.

She hopes Northland hosting World Cup matches will improve rugby pathways for their wahine to remain in the region and play for the Northland Kauri in the Farah Palmer Cup.

Nō Marino-Tauhinu e tupu ana, kua. kore rawa nei e kite i te kēmu wāhine.

When Marino-Tauhinu was growing up, the women’s game was barely visible.

Hei ā Hātarei, i a Portia Woodman e whakatā ana, mā Marino-Tauhinu rāua ko te pou waho o Kaitāia Kystal Murray te rohe me ngā whānau e whakakanohi, hei mana wāhine ki te papa nui nei o te Ipu ā-Ao.

On Saturday, while Northland favourite Portia Woodman is rested this week, Marino-Tauhinu and Kaitāia prop Krystal Murray will represent their region and whānau as proud Māori women on the big stage of a home World Cup.

E kore e huraina tā Ngā Mamaku haka kia tae rā ano ki te ihu o te kēmu.

The Black Ferns’ haka won’t be revealed until moments before kick-off.

He rite tonu ā ngā kaitākaro nō iwi rerekē a Ko Ūhia Mai e hautū, kei te āhua o te tāone e tū nei ngā kēmu.

Different players with affiliations to the match’s host city are regularly involved in leading Ko Ūhia Mai.

E tinga ana, mā Marino-Tauhinu rāua ko Murrai te wero e tuku ki a Kōtirana.

Marino-Tauhinu and Murray are likely to lay down the challenge to Scotland.

“He mahi kotahi. He mana tō tēnā, tō tēnā,” hei tā Marino-Tauhinu.

“It's really collaborative. Everyone has their own mana,” Marino-Tauhinu said.

“Mēnā e oti i a rātou te tū ki te ārahi i te kapa, kāore he painga i tua atu.”

“If they can step up and lead the group, we're all about that.”

Ngā Mamaku / Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Renee Wickliffe, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Hazel Tubic, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (c); Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love. Mō te tūpono / Reserves: Natalie Delamare, Krystal Murray, Tanya Kalounivale, Chelsea Bremner, Kendra Reynolds, Kendra Cocksedge, Sylvia Brunt, Ruahei Demant.

Kōtirana / Scotland: Shona Campbell, Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Hannah Smith, Helen Nelson, Caity Mattinson; Jade Konkel-Roberts, Rachel McLachlan, Rachel Malcolm (c), Sarah Bonar, Emma Wassell, Christine Belisle, Lana Skeldon, Molly Wright. Mō te tūpono / Reserves: Jodie Rettie, Leah Bartlett, Katie Dougan, Lyndsay O'Donnell, Louise McMillan, Mairi McDonald, Meryl Smith, Liz Musgrove.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.