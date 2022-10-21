He Tukutata: He aha te pānga o ngā panonitanga i te pūnaha tīkiti ikiiki tūmatanui ki a koe

Transport Minister Michael Wood announces major changes to the way people pay for public transport.

E kainamu ana ngā panonitanga nui ki Aotearoa i te utunga ikiiki tūmatanui, e whakarērea ana ngā kāri rerekē i ngā rohe rerekē. Anei ngā mea me mōhio koe.

Major changes are coming to the way Kiwis pay for public transport, doing away with the need for different travel cards in different regions. Here’s what you need to know.

He aha te tikanga o ngā panonitanga | What the changes mean

Ā tōna wā, ka whakarērea ngā kāri ikiiki o nāianei – pēnei i a Snapper, AT Hop me Bee Card – ka whakakapia ki tētahi mea hōu, e tae rā anō ana ki tētahi kāri ā-motu. Ka tae atu te pūnaha ki ngā rohe 13 puta noa i Aotearoa, ka whaiwāhi atu ki te ratonga haerenga ā-pai, ā-rerewhenua, ā-waka tere hoki.

Existing transport payment cards – such as Snapper, AT Hop and the Bee card – will be phased out and replaced with the new solution, which will include a national card. The system will cover 13 regions across Aotearoa and enable seamless travel on bus, rail and ferry services.

Ka pēhea tāu utu | How you’ll be able to pay

E oti i a koe te utu mā te kāri ā-motu hōu, tae noa hoki ki te Apple Pay, te Google Pay, me te kāri nama pānga-kore.

You’ll be able to pay with the new national transit card, as well as Apple Pay or Google Pay, contactless debit or credit card.

Ko hea ngā rohe | Which regions are taking part

Ko Tāmaki Makaurau, Pōneke whānui, Waitaha, Te Tai Tokerau, Waikato, Te Waiariki, Taranaki Tūranga Nui a Kiwa, Manawatū-Whanganui, Te Matau a Māui, Whakatū, Ōtākou, me Waihōpai.

The participating areas are Auckland, greater Wellington, Canterbury, Northland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Gisborne, Manawatū-Whanganui, Hawke’s Bay, Nelson, Otago and Invercargill.

Hei āhei whakatū ai te pūnaha hōu | When the new system will be in place

Ka whakarewaina te pūnaha hōu puta noa i te motu ā-wāhanga, ā, ka tīmata ki a Waitaha hei te 2024. Kāore anō kia whakatūturu i ngā rohe ā muri ake. Mā ngā mana ikiiki ā-rohe e motu, e puta rānei i ngā kirimana ā ngā kaiwhakarato pūnaha tīkiti o nāianei.

The new system will be rolled out across the country in stages, starting with Canterbury in 2024. Which regions will follow is yet to be confirmed. Regional transport authorities will either end or exit the existing contracts with their ticketing system providers.

Ka hia te utu? | How much will the deal cost?

Ka $27m te utu tuatahi o te pūnaha. Heoti, rā ngā tau 15, ka $1.3b te whakarewanga, me ngā utu whakahaerenga. Mā te whakakore i ētahi o ngā pūnaha rerekē o te motu ngā utu e whakangāwari.

The initial cost of the system is $27m. However, across 15 years, the roll-out and operating costs it will come to $1.3b. Some of these costs will be offset by discontinuing the different systems in use around the country.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Mā tētahi pūnaha tīkiti ngā kāri ikiiki ā-rohe e mimiti haere, e whaiwāhi mai ai tētahi pūnaha utu ā-motu e oti ai i ngā kaieke te utu mā te kāri nama me te waea. / A new ticketing solution will phase out regional transport cards and introduce a nationwide payment system that will let passengers pay with credit cards and phones.

He aha ēnei panonitanga e whakaritea nei? | Why are the changes being brought in?

Hei tā te Minita Ikiiki Michael Wood, kua whakarewaina te pūnaha hōu nei e whakatairangatia ai te ikiiki tūmatanui hei kōwhiringa haerenga hiahia ki “te tokomaha”. Hei tāna, mā te hangarau hōu e oti i ngā tāngata kua toro ki tētahi tāone hōu kia “utu mā tērā kei tōna pūkoro kē, e kore ai e mate ki te hoko kāri hōu e tautuhi ana ki tērā rohe, e rapu pūtea rānei”.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said the new system is being brought in to encourage public transport as the preferred travel choice for “more people, more often”. He said the new technology would mean when travelling to a new town, people could “pay using what’s already in their pocket, rather than having to buy a transit card specific to that region or fumble for cash”.

E ai ki a Wood, ka pai ake te āheinga, me te whakamahinga i te ikiiki tūmatanui, nā konā e kore e tino toritori ngā huarahi, ka mimiti hoki ngā parakino.

Wood said that improved access to and use of public transport will mean less road congestion and fewer emissions.

Nā wai te pūnaha hōu? | Who is behind the new system?

E mahi tahi ana tētahi umanga pūnaha ikiiki nō Amerika, Cubic, ki a Waka Kotahi e whakatū ai i tētahi pūnaha utunga hōu. Hei tā Cubic, e āhua ōrite ana te pūnaha o Aotearoa ki ngā pūnaha kua whakarewaina i Te Āporo Nui, Rānana, me Piripane.

A US transport systems company, Cubic, is working with Waka Kotahi to implement the new payment system. Cubic says the NZ solution is similar to systems it has deployed in New York, London and Brisbane.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff E miri ana ngā kaieke ki Tāmaki i te pūnaha Hop a Tāmaki. Ka tae rā anō te pūnaha Tīkiti ā-Motu hōu ki ngā haerenga mā te pahi, te tereinga, me te waka tere. / Auckland train passengers swipe on to Auckland’s Hop system. The National Ticketing Solution will cover journeys on buses, trains and ferries.

Ka pēhea te whakahaere? | How will it work?

He pūnaha ā-pūkete, nā reira, mā te pūnaha ngā utunga “koromeke-tuwhera” e whakahaere, e tika ai ā ngā kaieke utunga ahakoa pea kua tini ngā momo ikiiki i te haerenga.

It’s an account-based system, which means it will handle “open loop” payments so that passengers pay the correct fare even when using multiple forms of transport for their journey.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.