E mea ana te ākonga kua whai pānga a Shakespeare te ao Māori hōu

Ko Tiaki Sharp rāua ko Molly Clarke. / Nayland College students Tiaki Sharp (right) and Molly Clarke are going to The Globe theatre in London, amid controversy over funding of the school Shakespeare programme that gave them the opportunity.

Tērā tētahi ākonga i whaiwāhi ki te tū ki The Globe ki Rānana, ki tētahi kaupapa ā-kura, kua pāngia e te whiuwhiu kupu, e mea ana he mea whakamahi a Shakespeare e te Māori kia parematatia te onamata.

A student who has won the chance to perform at The Globe in London through a school programme that attracted controversy, says Māori are using Shakespeare to help make amends for the past.

Read this story in English here.

Nō te wiki tata nei te Tau 13 ki Te Kāreti o Neirana Tiaki Sharp (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tūhoe) rāua ko te Tau 12 Molly Clarke i kōwhiria kia noho mai ki te haerenga a Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand (SGCNZ), e tae rā anō ana ki ngā awheawhe, ngā whakaharatau, me te whaiwāhitanga kia tū ki te whare whakaari rā.

Year 13 Nayland College student Tiaki Sharp (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tūhoe) and Year 12 student Molly Clarke were last week selected to take part in the trip organised by the Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand (SGCNZ), which includes workshops, rehearsals and the chance to perform at the theatre.

I whai wāhi a Sharp ki te Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival – he kaupapa ā-kura SGCNZ i motua ai te pūtea e Toi Aotearoa nō muri mai i tana tautoko i ngā tau 10 kua hori.

Sharp qualified via the Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival – an SGCNZ school programme that Creative NZ cut funding for after 10 years of providing financial support.

Nā whai anō i hua hōrapa ai te kōrero ki te ao, nā te kōrero a tētahi kaiarotake ki Toi Aotearoa e mea ana, kāhore he pānga tō Shakespeare i te “whakamāori i Aotearoa”.

The move prompted international headlines, after an assessor for Creative New Zealand claimed Shakespeare was not relevant to “decolonising Aotearoa”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff E toro ana a Tiaki Sharp rāua ko Molly Clarke ki The Globe ki Rānana. / Nayland College students Tiaki Sharp and Molly Clarke are going to The Globe theatre in London, after controversy about funding for the organisation behind the programme.

Hei tā Toi Aotearoa, kua hē te horopaki o ngā kōrero, ā, kua “taumaha ngā whakataunga”, tē taea e rātou te whāngai i ngā pūtea katoa, he rahi nō ngā tono, he iti nō te pūtea.

Creative NZ said the comments were taken out of context, and “hard decisions” had to be made, as it couldn’t meet the demand, with more requests for funding, but less money to give out.

Kātahi ka whakatūturungia te kaupapa haere ake nei, me tā te Pirimia Jacinda Ardern kī mai, mā Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga e utu.

The future of the programme was then assured, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying the Ministry of Education would pick up the bill.

Ko Sharp rāua ko Clarke tētahi tokorua i ngā ākonga e 20 i kōwhiria kia toro ki The Globe i ngā ākonga e 40 ki tā SGCNZ National Shakespeare Schools Production ki Ōtepoti i tēnei marama.

Sharp and Clarke were among about 20 students selected to go to The Globe from over 40 at SGCNZ’s National Shakespeare Schools Production in Dunedin this month.

I whaiwāhi a Clarke nā āna tūnga ā-rohe, he whakaaturanga i a Othello me Hamlet.

Clarke qualified from the regionals, with performances from Othello and Hamlet.

Tērā hoki ko Sharp i whaiwāhi atu nā te tū ki te whakaaturanga ā-motu o Sheilah Winn ki Pōneke, hei Pyramus, hei Bottom ki A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Sharp got in with a performance at the Sheilah Winn nationals in Wellington, as Pyramus, or Bottom from A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Nō te tau kua taha ake nei, ki te whakaari o Macbeth, i “whakakākahutia katoatia ia hei Māori”.

He entered “in full Māori garb” for a version of Macbeth last year.

“I te tū au ki konā, mau piupiu ana, kua herea ōku makawe... e kōrerotia ana a Macbeth, me te paruhi katoa.”

“I was standing there in a piupiu with my hair done up ... reciting Macbeth, it was glorious.”

Ahakoa i whakaakongia ngā iwi taketake ki ngā kōrero a Shakespeare i te horopaki Pākehā nō tā rātou taenga mai, he tokomaha ināianei e “hāpai ana i tā rātou ake taiaha Shakespeare”, e whakauru ana i tō rātou ake tuakiri ki ngā kōrero, hei tāna.

While Shakespeare was used to educate indigenous peoples in the way of English when the settlers arrived, many Maori were now “retaking Shakespeare as their own” and building their identity into the original text, he said.

“Anō te mīharo o te whaiwāhitanga nei, kia toro te Māori ki The Globe, kawea ai te ahurea me ngā whakaaro, me ngā wairua, me ngā tuakiri ki tēnei papatūwaewae ā-ao,” tāna kī mai.

“It is an amazing opportunity for Māori to go to The Globe and actually take their culture and their ideals and their personalities and their identities to this international stage,” he said.

Mā te whakaū i ā rātou ake whakamāoritanga ki ngā mahi taketake, e taea ai e te Māori te paremata i te onamata, hei tāna.

By making their own interpretation of the original works, Māori were making amends for history, he said.

Arā noa atu ngā hāngaitanga o ngā kaupapa a Shakespeare, ā, e hāngai tonu ana ki te ao Māori hōu.

The themes of Shakespeare were universal, and relevant to contemporary Māori in many ways.

E oti i a koe te whakataurite i te Māori me te Moors, e rite tonu nei te kite ki ngā tuhinga a Shakespeare, pēnei i Titus Andronicus, me Othello.

“You can compare Māori to the Moors, often featured in Shakespeare’s works such as Titus Andronicus and of course Othello.

“Tērā te kōrero a Hinemoa rāua ko Tūtānekai e tino hāngai ana engia he momo Māori o Romeo rāua ko Juliet. Nā reira, kei konā kē ngā tūhonotanga ki tō mātou ahurea, ā, kua whakamahi ke ki ēnei momo horopaki.

“There’s the story of Hinemoa and Tūtānekai which is very closely resembling a Māori version of Romeo and Juliet. So we have these connections in our culture already and we are already using them in this context.”

Hei tā Clarke, he tini ngā tūnga kapa haka ki ngā hui ā-rohe, ā-motu hoki.

Clarke said there had been many kapa haka performances at the regional and national festivals.

“Mōku ake, ko ngā whakaari e titi nei ki te hinengaro ko ngā mea i tae rā anō ki te reo Māori.”

“For me, most of the plays that stood out the most were the ones that used te reo Maori.”

Mā ōna mātua ia e toko “ina taea ana” i te utu $10,000 kia noho atu ki te kaupapa The Globe, hei tāna.

Her parents would help out “where they could” with the $10,000 cost of taking part in The Globe programme, she said.

Heoti, hāunga tēnā, māku ake e hāpai.”

“But apart from that it’s up to me.”

E ai ki a Sharp, kua āhua matangurungru te korenga o ngā ākonga tae atu ki te haerenga ki Rānana, he nui nō te utu.

Sharp said it was disappointing students might not take part in the London trip because of the cost.

Hei tā Toi Aotearoa, e oti tonu i a rātou mā kua kōwhiria kia toro ki The Globe te whai tautoko i a Toi Aotearoa mēnā rātou e tae ana ki ngā māraurautanga a te umanga, me ngā take a ngā kaupapa takuhe ā-toi.

Creative NZ said students chosen to go to The Globe could still get financial support from Creative NZ for the trip, if they met the agency's eligibility criteria and arts grants programme purposes.

He whakamāoritanga nā te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, nā Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.