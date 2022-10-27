Te kimihanga ā-ao i tētahi tetipea i tawhio tahi i Ūropi ki te pēne rakatū reo Māori, i ngaro ai i te rerenga ki te kāinga

E ū ana a Sapphire Edmeades kia whakahokia mai tana tetipea ki te kāinga, ahakoa te taero a ngā ara rerenga ā-ao. / Sapphire Edmeades is determined to get her bear home, despite the bureaucracy of international airlines.

Kua pupū ake tētahi kimihanga puta noa i te ao kia rapu i a Ted, tētahi tetipea i tawhio tahi i Ūropi ki te pēne rakatū Alien Weaponry tē raru ai, kia whakangarongia atu e te ara rerenga.

A hunt across the continents is under way for Ted, a toy bear who toured Europe with thrash metal band Alien Weaponry without incident, only to be lost by an airline.

Read this story in English here.

Kotahi marama a Ted te pea i tawhio tahi ki te pēne rakatū reo Māori, Alien Weapony, whakarongo atu ai ki ngā whakangahau kino nei ki Berlin, Kraków, Stockholm, Budapest, ki hea atu rānei.

Ted the bear went on a month-long tour with te reo-singing metal band Alien Weaponry, with head-banging performances in Berlin, Kraków, Stockholm and Budapest among many other cities.

Heoti, e ai ki te kaiwhakahaere rawa o te pēne Sapphire Edmeades, kua rua marama te pea e ngaro nei i a Singapore Airlines e ngana ana kia rapu i te haringa a te ngāi Tāmaki Makaurau 20 tau – i ngaro ai i waenga i a Portugal me Tāmaki.

However, band merchandise manager Sapphire Edmeades said the bear has now been missing for two months while Singapore Airlines try to locate the 20-year-old Aucklander’s baggage – lost somewhere between Portugal and Auckland.

I newanewa te hokinga tini-tūnga ki te kāinga, engari hei tā Edmeades, nō te tārewatanga e rua hāora i te peka i Rānana ki Singapore i puta ai ngā raru.

The multi-stop trip home began smoothly, but Edmeades said the trouble started when the London to Singapore leg was delayed by two hours.

“Ka tau mātou ki Singapore, i kite i tā mātou rerenga Araraurangi e tiu atu ana, me te korenga o māua.”

“When we arrived in Singapore, we watched our connecting Air New Zealand flight home take off without us.”

Nā Singapore Airlines a Edmeades rāua ko tōna makau, te kaipahū Henry de Jong ki tētahi hōtera, i tāpui hoki ki tētahi rerenga Qantas ki Tāmaki mā Poihākena. Heoti, ka tae rāua ki te kāinga, engari anō ā rāua pēke.

Singapore Airlines put Edmeades and her partner, drummer Henry de Jong, up in a hotel and rebooked them on a Qantas flight to Auckland via Sydney. But, when they arrived home, their luggage was nowhere to be seen.

Sapphire Edmeades/Supplied I whakangā a Henry de Jong rāua ko Sapphire Edmeades ki Portugal i muri i tā Alien Weaponry tawhio i Ūropi. / Henry de Jong and Sapphire Edmeades holidayed in Portugal after the Alien Weaponry European tour.

E toru ngā pēke, tae noa ki tētahi pēke puoro nui nei te utu, kua ngaro.

Three bags, including expensive music equipment, had gone missing.

“Inā ia rā te matangurunguru ina koa i tā māua utu e $3250 i ia tīkiti e taea ai ngā pēke tuwhene,” tā Edmeades.

“It was really disappointing considering we had paid $3250 per ticket specifically for the excess baggage,” Edmeades said.

Ka taha ake te wiki kotahi, ka tae mai ngā pēke e rua ki tō te takirua kāinga ki te raki o Tāmaki, engari tē kitea tonutia nei te pēke karaka e noho nei “te taonga” – arā a Ted.

Two of the bags arrived at the couple’s home north of Auckland a week later, but an orange duffel bag containing “precious cargo” – aka Ted – is still at large.

E ai ki a Edmeades, he rau tāra te whaihua kākahu o roto, engari e māharahara ana ia ki te whaihua ā-ngākau o te tetipea i te pēke.

Edmeades said the bag contained a few hundred dollars’ worth of clothing, but she was much more concerned about the sentimental value of the soft toy bear in the bag.

“Nāku ia, nōku e tamaiti ana, ka mutu, he pea kounga nō Harrods,” tāna kī mai.

“I’ve had it since childhood, and it’s a high-quality bear from Harrods,” she said.

Engia “he moepapa” tā te takirua mahitahi ki a Singapore Airlines me te kaikawe pēke Menzies Aviation e rapu ai i tōna hoa huruhuru, hei tāna.

The couple have had “a nightmare” trying to work with Singapore Airlines and cargo and baggage handler Menzies Aviation to locate their furry friend, she said.

Supplied Ko Alien Weaponry tēnei. / Alien Weaponry, from left: bassist/backing vocalist Tūranga Morgan-Edmonds, guitarist/singer Lewis Raharuhi de Jong, drummer Henry Te Reiwhati de Jong.

Kua tohua ngā kaiāmio ngāi Aotearoa e te pae tukutuku Singapore Airlines ki tētahi waea nā Menzies Aviation. I kī a Edmeades, he waea karere noa iho, ka mutu, kua kī te pouaka mēra.

The Singapore Airlines website refers Kiwi travellers to a Menzies Aviation helpline. Edmeades said that line would only go to an answer phone message that said the message box was full.

I paku kite a de Jong i te whitinga o te rā i tana tae atu ki te waea a tā Menzies rōpū kawe pēke.

De Jong was finally able to get some progress when he reached a line for Menzies’ freight cargo division.

“Ka taka te wā, ka whai īmēra mātou e mea ana, kāore rātou i te mōhio kei hea te pēke, engari kua kimi tonu.”

“We eventually got an email saying they didn’t know where the bag was, but they were looking for it.”

I mea mai tētahi māngai Singapore Airlines ki a Puna, tērā ētahi ki Poihākena, Rānana me Singapore e “āta mahi” ana e tautuhi ai i te wāhi e nōhia nei e te pea.

A spokesperson for Singapore Airlines told Stuff that teams in Sydney, London and Singapore were “working closely” to identify where the bear had ended up.

Pēnei i a Paddington Bear, ko te āhua nei, e taratahi ana te āmio haere a tō Edmeades hoa kōhungahunga i Rānana rā anō.

Like Paddington Bear, it appeared Edmeades’ childhood friend was travelling unaccompanied somewhere in London.

E ai ki te māngai, ko te āhua nei, i makere ngā uhi pēke i tā rāua pēke, nā whai anō kua ngaro i tētahi atu ara rerenga.

The spokesperson said it seemed that the luggage tags had come off their bags and they had been misplaced by another airline.

AP The UK is one of many countries experiencing airport baggage delays as a result of staff shortages.

Hei tāna, kua rahi ngā ngaronga me ngā mahuetanga pēke ki Ūropi me Peretānia i te putanga mai i te moenga, nō muri mai i ngā nōhanga mohoao rā te mate urutā.

She said Europe and the UK had experienced increased numbers of mishandled baggage as the travel industry struggled to come out of dormancy following shutdowns during the pandemic.

Tērā ētahi arapāho kua tapaina ko tā Ūropi “raumati i ngaro ai ngā haringa”, me te kī mai kua hanga iwa ngā pēke i ia kotahi mano e ngaro nei.

Media in the UK have labelled it Europe’s “summer of lost luggage”, reporting that about nine suitcases per thousand had been lost.

Kua kī mai tētahi māngai mō Auckland Airport, kua kite i ngā pānga o te ngaru o pēke mahue, engari kua mimiti haere ngā amuamu hoki.

A spokesperson for Auckland Airport said it had been experiencing “downstream effects” of the wave of lost luggage, but inquiries appeared to be decreasing.

Hei tāna, ki te kore ngā pēke e tae mai, me tōtika te whakapā ki te rōpū pēke ngaro a te ara rererangi i rere ai ia, kaua kē pea a te ara rererangi i hoko ai ngā tīkiti.

They said travellers whose luggage did not arrive should immediately contact the lost baggage department of the airline they flew in on, not necessarily the airline they purchased tickets with.

Sapphire Edmeades/Supplied Hei tā Edmeades, kua ngaro katoa ōna kākahu raumati ki te pēke, engari ko Ted te pea te tino taonga. / Edmeades said all of her summer clothes were in the lost bag, but Ted the bear was the most precious item.

“He pūnaha hauropi ngā tūnga waka rererangi, ā, nō ngā ara rererangi te haepapa kia tiakina ngā pēke a ngā kiritaki, e tae pai atu ai ki te wāhi tika.

“Airports are ecosystems, and it’s always the responsibility of airlines to take care of customers’ bags and ensure they reach the right destination.

“Ki te ngaro ngā pēke, ka mahi tahi ngā ara rererangi rātou ko ngā ringa raupā kia rapu i te pēke, kia whakahoki ki te kiritaki.”

“When bags go missing, airlines work with their ground handlers to find lost baggage and return it to customers.”

E ai ki a Menzies Aviation ki Aotearoa: “Kāore ā mātou kupu anō mō tēnei.”

A Menzies Aviation New Zealand spokesperson said: “We don’t have any further comment on this occasion.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.