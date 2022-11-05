One Lane Bridge: Ka hoki mai tā TVNZ hōtaka Ōtākou uriuri, ka pārekareka ake te whakaari

Local drama One Lane Bridge returns for season three with a new murder mystery.

AROTAKE: Kua hoki mai tētahi o ā Aotearoa hōtaka pārekareka.

REVIEW: One of Aotearoa’s most intriguing dramas is back.

Read this story in English here.

I tatutatu te tīmatanga, i kaumingomingo, i pōuri hoki te minenga i te otinga o te terenga tuatahi, me tana tārewatanga, engari i hoki a One Lane Bridge i tērā tau, me ōna hōtaka e rima, ā, i mārama hoki tāna anganga.

After a somewhat stumbling start and a first season ending that left viewers confused and upset at its inconclusiveness, One Lane Bridge returned last year with a far more confident and clearly-directed five-episode run.

Supplied He hoa haere a Nicola Kāwana mō ngā whetū Phoebe McKellar rāua ko Dominic Ona-Ariki i te terenga hōu o One Land Bridge. / Returning stars Phoebe McKellar and Dominic Ona-Ariki are joined by Nicola Kāwana for the latest season of One Lane Bridge.

Ka tīmata te Terenga 3 (ka tukuna hei ngā Mane, 8.30pm, TVNZ 1 ā te November 7, me ngā hōtaka e wātea ana hoki ki TVNZ+), ā, ka aro ki ngā hua kino o te whakatewhatewha i te hemonga o Joe Turner. Kua rahua tā te Karauna kēhi ki te kiriwhakapae matua Lois Tremaine (Alison Bruce) – i whakarērea ai nā te taututetute manako – i ngoikore ai, i te mōrahi, ngā wawata umanga a te kaiwhakatewhatewha ki Tāhuna, Ariki Davis (Dominic Ona-Ariki).

Season 3 (which will screen Mondays, 8.30pm, TVNZ 1 from November 7, with episodes also available on TVNZ+) begins by focusing on the fallout from the investigation into the death of Joe Turner. The Crown’s case against prime suspect Lois Tremaine (Alison Bruce) has collapsed – thrown out over a conflict of interest – leaving Queenstown detective Ariki Davis’ (Dominic Ona-Ariki) career prospects tenuous at best.

“I whakatewhatewhangia te hemonga o tō pirihonga e koe – inā rā te kino ōu hei tauira ki ngā pirihimana ngāi Moana,” te whiu a tana kaihautū hōu, Tāriana Matua Pounamu Edwards (Nicola Kāwana), i tana whakawātea i a ia i āna mahi hohe.

“You worked your best friend’s homicide - what kind of role model are you for Pasifika cops,” his new boss, Senior Sergeant Pounamu Edwards (Nicola Kāwana) chides, while taking him off active duty.

“He nui ngā mahi ki mua i te aroaro – e kore te pātiki e hoki ki tōna puehu,” tana whakataurangi. Heoti, ahakoa tana tohe kua mutu āna matakite, ngā kēhua, me ngā mahi wairua e taiāwhio nei i te ara whāiti e meinga nei, hei tā te ngākau kuiki Lois, kāore anō ēnā mea kia waiho i a ia.

“I’ve a lot to prove – and I won’t make the same mistakes again,” he assures her. However, despite insisting that he’s done with visions, ghosts and the spooky supernatural events that seem to surround the single car-width span of the title, a now-even-pricklier Lois isn’t convinced that it’s done with him.

Mea rawa ake, ka tūturu te whakatūpatotanga nā, anō te ngākau kore o Ariki i te mōhio atu ko ia anahe te pirihimana e wātea ana – ā, ko ia te kanohi tuatahi ki reira hoki – i te karangatanga i tētahi kāhuirangitanga. He pūkenga nōna, e tārake ana te kite, kīhai te tangata rā i mate ki reira, engari nā tāna noho here ki te ārahi waka, kua whakaaro kē kia kūtia tana arero, tae noa ki tana kitenga atu i te kātipa kua whakangungu hei kaiwhakatewhatewha, Tilly (Phoebe McKellar) e raru nei i te kohikohinga taunakitanga, me te kore e paku mōhio nei ki ngā pātai me ui atu ki te kaitirotiro tūpāpaku.

It’s a warning that quickly comes true, as Ariki reluctantly finds himself the only uniformed officer available – and first on the scene – when a disturbance there is called in. Thanks to his special set of skills, it’s clear to him the floater didn’t die there, but, confined to traffic diversion the following morning, he decides it best to keep his thoughts to himself, something he manages only until he sees constable turned trainee detective Tilly (Phoebe McKellar) flailing with evidence-gathering and seemingly unaware of what she should be asking the coroner.

TVNZ One Lane Bridge first debuted in the Autumn of 2020.

Ahakoa ka raru anō te patuitanga ki a rāua tahi ko Pounamu i tēnā, kua whakapakepake hoki i a Pounamu kia whakapiri i a ia ki a Tilly.

While that interference gets him offside with both her and Pounamu once again, it does persuade the latter that she should partner him and Tilly up.

He whakamomori nōna ki tētahi “putanga ihu” e ora tonu ai āna mahi, ka whakawai a Ariki i a Tilly, ko te mahi kia mātua mōhio rāua ki te tuakiri o te tūpāpaku. Nā te āhua o ngā kaka, kua mōhio he kaimahi waihanganga, engari nā te “tokomaha ringa waihanga ki te tāone”, ka komekome a Tilly i tana noho kau noa pea ki te waea kia hia kē nei ngā rangi.

Desperate for “a win” to save his job, Ariki convinces Tilly that their first task is to find out whose body it is. From his clothing, they know he works in construction, but given that the “town is tradie central”, Tilly laments that she could be on the phone for days.

Heoti anō, whakapono ana ia he tukutata pea. Tērā tētahi tāne – he pirihimana matua māteatea o mua nō Tāhuna, Stephen Tremaine (Joel Tolbeck) – e mea ana kua mōhio ia ki te tangata. He ara tē paku hiahia a Ariki kia takahi. “E kore e raku i te tuarā, e kore e kēhi,” tana ngunguru.

However, she believes there might be a shortcut. One man – disgraced former Queenstown police chief Stephen Tremaine (Joel Tolbeck) – claims to know who he was. It’s a path Ariki is loathe to go down. “No back scratching, no deals,” he growls.

“Engari koia kē te pūtea i te tāone nei,” te paremata a Tilly.

“But that’s the currency in this town,” Tilly retorts.

Supplied E kūkua tonutia ana te Kaiwhakatewhatewha Ariki Davis e te piriti ara kotahi ki Ōtākou. / Central Otago’s One Lane Bridge continues to haunt and taunt Detective Ariki Davis (Dominic Ona-Ariki) as the third season of the Kiwi drama gets underway.

Āpiti atu hoki ki tēnā ngā whakareanga e rua ngāi Amerika whai-tukutata, me tētahi tau anō o tō Ariki ate, mea rawa ake, e takatū ana ki tētahi pōkaikaha kōhuru e titi nei ki te ngākau, he wāhi mōkinokino hoki ōna.

Throw in the arrival of two generations of corner-cutting American developers and a new love interest for Ariki and the scene is set for another twisting, gripping murder mystery with more than a hint of horror.

E pai ana tā te hōtaka tuatahi whakarewa i te waka nei, whakatūturu ai i tā Pounamu mana hōu, ngā tini take mea o te taihara matua, me tētahi ara e kukua tonutia ai te ao o Ariki e te piriti.

The first episode certainly does a good job of setting all the pieces in motion, establishing Pounamu’s new broom of authority, multiple potential motives for the central crime and a way for the bridge to continue to haunt Ariki’s life.

Ina whakataurite atu ki ngā mea hanga ngāwari nei pēnei i a My Life is Murder me The Brokenwood Mysteries, he mea waiwai pū tēnei nā te kounga o te whakaari a Dominic rātou ko Alison, ko Joel, ā, he mea whakapoapoa tonu tēnei hōtaka Ōtākou uriuri.

Compared to the sometimes knockabout My Life is Murder and The Brokenwood Mysteries, it’s all serious stuff, but thanks to terrific performances from the likes of Ona-Ariki, Bruce and Tolbeck, this slice of Central Otago-noir continues to compel.

Season 3 of One Lane Bridge debuts on TVNZ 1 at 8.30pm on Monday, November 7. Episodes will also be available to stream on TVNZ+.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.