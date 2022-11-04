Inā te mokorea o te pīroiroitanga i pā ki te tāne o Tāmaki i te tango i tētahi wāhi angaanga ōna

Jason Lee has spent the last 11 months recovering from a traumatic brain injury after he fell off his skateboard and hit his head.

Kua mate tētahi tāne nō Tāmaki Makaurau ki te ako ki te hīkoi me te kōrero anō, nō te pānga mai o tētahi wharanga ā-roro i tāna taka i te papawīra.

An Auckland man has had to relearn to walk and talk after a fall off his skateboard left him with a traumatic brain injury.

Read this story in English here.

I te Hānuere, i retireti a Jason Lee, e noho nei ki Te Raki Paewhenua ki Tāmaki, pēnei i tāna i mahi ai rangi mai, rangi atu.

In January, Jason Lee, who lives on Auckland’s North Shore, went skateboarding after finishing work as he often did.

I te eke whakararo ia i tana tae ki te kiripōhatu tāwēwē.

He was going downhill when he hit loose gravel.

“I taka au i taku papawīra, i tuki taku upoko ki te raima,” tā Jason.

“I came off my board and hit my head on the concrete,” Lee said.

“Nā whai anō i mauri moe au ki te hōhipera.”

“I ended up in a coma in hospital because of it.”

Nā te hinganga i whara ā-roro a Jason, i pupū ake ai tētahi puna toto ki waenga i ngā roro me te angaanga.

The fall left Lee with a traumatic brain injury, where blood had pooled between the brain and skull.

E whakaoraora ai i te pēhitanga, he pupuhi tonu nō ōna roro, i unuhia tētahi wāhi angaanga o Jason.

To help relieve the pressure as his brain continued to swell, part of Lee’s skull was removed.

Ka taka ngā wiki, noho nei ki te hōhipera, ka tae atu a Jason ki ABI Rehabilitation ki te uru o Tāmaki, he ratonga e tautoko ana i te hunga kua pāngia e te wharanga roro, e te ikura rānei.

After a few weeks in hospital, Lee ended up at ABI Rehabilitation in West Auckland, a service that helps people who have had a brain injury or stroke.

Hei tā Jason, i ruarua ngā marama ia noho ai ki reira i mua i te whakawātea i a ia kia noho tahi ki tōna tuahine, engari i te whiore o te Āperira, ka kino kē atu tōna āhua.

Lee said he spent a couple of months there before being discharged to stay with his sister, but in late April his condition worsened.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff I te taenga a Jason ki ABI Rehabilitation, tē taea e ia te hīkoi, te kōrero rānei. / When Lee arrived at ABI Rehabilitation, he was unable to walk or speak.

“I te kino haere taku māuiuitanga, i pāngia e te hukihuki, i raru taku kōrero, nā konā i mate au ki te hoki ki te Hōhipera o Te Raki Paewhenua.”

“I was getting sicker and having seizures and trouble speaking, so I had to go back into North Shore Hospital.”

Hei tā te kaihautū rongoā o ABI, Tākuta Soyoung Kim, kua pāngia a Jason e tētahi pīroiroitanga mokorea i te ununga i tētahi wāhi angaanga ōna, e kīia nei ko te “mate tīrepa kōiwi totohu”.

ABI medical director Dr Soyoung Kim said Lee had developed a rare complication from having part of his skull removed, called “sinking bone flap syndrome”.

Ko te tikanga o tēnei, e totohu ana te kiri o runga i te kōiwi ki te upoko o Jason, ā, e whakararu kino ana i ōna roro.

This meant the skin above the bone on Lee’s head was sinking and causing further damage to his brain.

E ai ki a Soyoung, kua pērā rawa te mokorea, kua rua anake ngā wā i kitea ai e ia ā mohoa nā.

Kim said the condition was so rare she’d only seen it happen twice before.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ko Jason Lee me te kurī whakarauora Millie ki ABI Rehabilitation ki te uru o Tāmaki. / Jason Lee pictured with therapy dog Millie at ABI Rehabilitation in West Auckland.

“Ko te ara anake e whakatikaina ai, ko te whakahoki i te angaanga,” tā Jason.

“The only way to manage it was to put the skull back on,” Kim said.

“Kāore e taea te whakarapa i tōna kōiwi tūturu, nā reira i tāngia ā-ahutoru tētahi i Ahitereiria, ka tukuna ai ki konei.”

“His original bone couldn’t be re-used so an artificial one had to be 3D printed in Australia and sent here.”

I tā Jason noho inātata nei ki te hōhipera, i kino te pānga o te Kowheori-19 ki a ia, nā reira i kotahi marama te tārewa i tana pokanga.

During Lee’s time in hospital he caught a “bad bout” of Covid-19, which meant the surgery he needed had to be delayed for a month.

Nā wai i kino, ka kino kē atu tōna āhuatanga, i herea ki te moenga i te hōhipera tae noa ki te pokapū o Ākuhata, ki te tutukitanga rā anō i te pokanga.

His condition worsened and he was confined to his bed at the hospital until mid-August when surgery could finally be completed.

I muri ake i te pokanga, i hoki a Jason ki ABI ki tētahi tūru wīra, tē taea nei te hīkoi, te kōrero rānei, engari nō taua wā kua “pai rawa atu” tana whakahaumanutanga, hei tā Soyoung.

Following the surgery, Lee went back to ABI in a wheelchair, unable to walk or talk, but had since made an “encouraging” recovery, Kim said.

“Kua roa tana ara haramai, kua poto te wā – anō te pouri i pāngia ia e tēnei mate mokorea.”

“He’s come a long way in a short space of time – it was just unfortunate he happened to get this rare syndrome.”

I tōna tikanga ka whakawāteahia a Jason i ABI hei ā Paraire. Ka noho tahi anō rāua ko tōna tuahine, ka whāia hoki e ia te whakahaumanutanga ā-hapori.

Lee is due to be discharged from ABI on Friday. He will again stay with his sister for a while and have community-based therapy.

Hei tāna, i “tata” oti i a ia te omaoma haere, ka mutu, kāhore i paku whakapae i taea tēnei momo wharanga i te eke papa wīra.

He said he was “almost” back to being able to run around and the injury was something he’d never expected would happen while skateboarding.

“Kua okea ururoatia e au te whakaoranga me te hīkoi anō. Me kore ake ko ABI, kāore au i te paku mōhio kua pēhea kē au.

“I’ve been very determined about getting better and walking again. Without ABI though I don’t know where I’d be right now.

“I tino āwhina rātou i tōku whakahaumanutanga, me te aha anō, kāore au e whakapae kua pēnei au me kore ake ko rātou.”

“They really helped me with my recovery and I doubt I’d be walking around right now without them.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.