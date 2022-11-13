E noho tata ana te ringa toi kōwhaiwhai Ra Gossage ki Tāmaki Makaurau, engari he ao rerekē

E hoko atu ana a Ra i te nuinga o āna mahinga toi i tō Tāmaki Makaurau The Poi Room, engari he mea tono te mea e whakaahuatia nei. / Gossage sells most of her work through Auckland’s The Poi Room, but the one pictured is a commission.

Tērā te ringa toi kōwhaiwhai Ra Gossage (Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Manuhiri, Ngāti Ruanui) e waihanga ana i ngā whakahoahoa Māori e kōrerotia nei ngā pūrākau o tōna ao. E noho ana rātou ko tōna hoarangatira, ko te tokorua o āna tamariki tokotoru, ki Pākiri, hanga 90 mēneti ki te raki o Tāmaki, ki tētahi noninga kumu nō tōna whānau whānui.

Kōwhaiwhai artist Ra Gossage (Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Manuhiri, Ngāti Ruanui) creates Māori scroll designs to tell the stories that surround her. She lives in Pākiri, about 90 minutes north of Auckland, with her partner and two of their three children, on a property shared by her extended family.

Read this story in English here.

RA GOSSAGE:

Nō Pākiri te whānau o tōku whaea. Koia tēnei tōku tūrangawaewae, tōku papakāinga. Nōku e 10 tau ana kua noho nei, nō tā mātou hūnuku i Tāmaki Makaurau.

Pākiri is where my mother’s family comes from. This is my tūrangawaewae, my papakāinga (ancestral home). I’ve been here since I was 10 when we moved from Auckland.

He kāinga tō Māmā rāua ko Pāpā ki Tāmaki, engari i matemateāone a Māmā. He panonitanga ki a Pāpā, engari he hua pai ki a mātou katoa te puta i te tāone, ki te ao taiwhenua, noho tai ai ki ō mātou whānau hoki.

Mum and Dad had a home in Auckland, but Mum wanted to come home. It was a big change for Dad, but it was good for all of us to get out of the city, into country life and to live among our whānau as well.

He nōhanga nui, kua tapaina ko Gossage Pā. Tōpū katoa, e rima mātou ngā kauae runga, kauae raro hoki, engari kei Tāmaki tō mātou teina. He hononga ā-whānau ō te katoa i tō mātou huarahi hoki; he whaea, he matua, he whanaunga.

It’s a big property, we call it the Gossage Pā. There are five of us siblings, although our baby sister is in Auckland. Our whole road is related as well; aunties, uncles and cousins.

LAWRENCE SMITH Nā tō Ra hoa rangatira te rīngi pounamu i takoha ki a ia “i tētahi Kirihimete o mua”, ā, he mea mau e ia hei ngā wā hirahira. / Gossage’s partner gave her the pounamu ring “a few Christmases ago”, and she wears it for special occasions.

E noho tahi ana māua ko Jarred Balle, kua 22 tau e piri pūmau nei ki au, ā, ko mātou ko ā māua tamariki hoki, Charlie kua 17 tau, rāua ko Rose, te pēpi, kua 8 tau. Kua tiu atu tā māua pīpī, Reia, i te kōhanga nei. Kei Tāmaki ia, kei te pīki auahi, e ora pai nei.

I live with Jarred Balle​, who’s been my forever faithful partner for 22 years, and our kids Charlie, who’s 17 and little Rose, the pēpi, who’s 8. Our adult daughter, Reia, has left home. She’s in Auckland, the big smoke, clubbing.

Kua whai tamaiti ahau i ia ngahurutau. E pai ana. Kua roa tāku noho tahi ki ia o rātou, i noho mai ki te kāinga, ka toro atu ai ki te kāinga, mea rawa ake ka whakawhānau i tētahi anō. Kua roa au e mahi whaea ana, koia au e rangatahi tonu nei.

I’ve had child in every decade. It’s good. I’ve spent a lot of time with each of them, they were home with me, then they’d go to school and I had another one. I’ve been a mum for a long time, but it’s kept me young.

LAWRENCE SMITH Nā Ra rāua ko tana hoa rangatira, Jarred Balle, he kāmura, te whare me ōna rūma moe e whā i hanga, ā, e whakarite ana kia āpitihia tētahi taupuni. / Gossage and her partner, Jarred Balle, a builder, built the four-bedroom house themselves, and are planning to add a studio.

12 tau ahau noho ai ki te whare nei. He mea hanga e tōku hoa rangatira Jarred. E rua anake ngā rūma i tōna orokohanga hei wharau, i tōna tikanga he kāreti, engari i ngā tau i whai ake, kua āpiti atu e mātou.

I’ve lived in this house for 12 years. My partner Jarred built it. It started off as a two-room shed that was originally meant to be the garage, but we’ve added onto it over the years.

I te wā tonu nei, e peitahia ana e au i tā mātou rūma moe wātea. E whakarite ana mātou i tētahi taupuni iti. Kua peitahia hoki e au i ngā wharau heu, te taupuni o taku eweewe, me te rūma moe o taku taiohitanga. Anō te pai o te whai i tōku ake wāhi hei ākuanei.

At the moment I’m painting from home in our spare bedroom. We’re in the process of building a small studio. I’ve painted in shearing sheds, my sister’s studio, in my old childhood bedroom. It will be nice to have a place of my own.

Rangi mai, rangi atu, kawea a Rose e au ki te kura, ka hoki mai ai ki te kāinga, ka ruku atu ai. Ka ngana au ki te hīkoi ki tātahi, ki te kori tinana i mua i tēnā, kātahi, kua wātea au tae noa ki te 2.30, te 3pm rānei kia peita. Kei muri mātou i ngā tāhuahua, e noho tau ana.

Most days I drop Rose off at school, come home and then into it. I do try to go for a walk on the beach or exercise beforehand, then I have until 2.30 or 3pm to paint. We’re just behind the sand dunes, nestled in.

LAWRENCE SMITH E hanga ana a Ra i tētahi tāhua ki te pepa tāwhai ā mua i te whakawhiti ki te papa. He mea pāngarau, arā, he momo tukutuku riterite, e hurirapa ana. / Gossage makes a stencil up on tracing paper before transferring it to the board. It is mathematical in that it’s repetition of patterns, flipping things.

I te nuinga o te wā, ka peitahia ngā mea e taiāwhio nei, ko tō tātou whenua. Kei te āta tautuhi ahau i tōku taiao, kei te peitahia ngā wāhi riterite o te taiao.

Mostly I paint what I see around here, painting our whenua really. I’m just defining my environment, painting patterns in te taiao (natural environment).

E hokona atu ana i The Poi Room, ā, nōnātata nei, kua whakakitea atu i te Whare Toi o Tim Melville ki Grey Lynn, Tāmaki.

It sells in The Poi Room and more recently I’ve exhibited with Tim Melville Gallery in Grey Lynn, Auckland.

E whakawhetai ana au i ā ngā tāngata kawe atu, tā te mea he toi Māori, ā, e ngākau reka ana au ki tana whakanuitanga.

I’m grateful when people take them because it’s a piece of Māori art and I’m happy to see it being appreciated.

LAWRENCE SMITH I te nuinga o ngā rā, kua 45 mēneti a Ra hīkoi ai ā mua i te tīmata i āna mahi. / Most days, Gossage walks about 45 minutes before starting work.

Mōku ake, ko Toi Tū Toi Ora (he whakakitenga toi Māori hōu ki Toi o Tāmaki i te 2020 me te 2021) te orokohanga o ngā tini mea. He whakahōunga i te toi Māori, me ngā mea Māori katoa. He kitenga pai.

I think the Toi Tū Toi Ora (Contemporary Māori art exhibition at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki in 2020 and 2021) exhibition kickstarted a lot of things. There’s been a big renaissance in Māori art, and all things Māori, really. It’s good to see.

Ko te kōwhaiwhai tētahi mea kua tāngia e au mai rā anō. I tā ahau i ngā koru. I tino hiahia au ki te whai i tēnā huarahi, ka taka te wā, ka poipoia taku pūmanawa.

Kōwhaiwhai is something I’ve always done. I used to doodle and draw koru. It was always something that was there and as time progressed, my attraction to it grew.

Ko Ōmaha marae taku tononga tuatahi – kia tāngia ngā kōwhaiwhai i te wharekai. I waihangatia ētahi papa rahi e au.

My first commission was to do an Ōmaha marae – kōwhaiwhai for the wharekai. I did a big series of boards.

Engia ko te mura o te ahi, engari i reira hoki tōku matua, ā, he wheako kē ōna. I ōna wā, he ringatoi taku matua, he kōwhaiwhai tana mahi. I taku kitenga i āna tānga kua tāruatia e au.

It was a baptism of fire, but I did have my father who did them. My late father was an artist, he made kōwhaiwhai. I would see drawings in his studio and copy them.

LAWRENCE SMITH I iriiria a Ra hei Rātana, ā, he taonga tana puka mō te hīmene me te inoi. Hei tāna, kei tērā, kei tērā o ngā whare ngā huihuinga, engari tē auau ai. / Gossage was christened Rātana and treasures the hymn and prayer book. She says services are generally at each other’s houses infrequently.

Nōku e tamaiti ana, kua mahara au ki te noho ki te marae, me te whakapau i ngā hāora titiro atu ana ki ēnā, e kaingākau ana ki te rerehua, me te whakaaro ake ki te ahunga mai.

When I was little I remember being on marae and just staring for hours at them, admiring their beauty and trying to work out how they were made.

Kāore pea au e toro atu ki te mahi whakairo, engari e pai nei ki te karu, ā, e ngākau reka nei hoki.

I don’t think I’ll ever go into carving but I love looking at it, and appreciating whakairo.

Ko te mahi kōwhaiwhai taku tino. I ēthai wā he nui ngā mahi, ina koa te whakatae. Engari he mea e mauri tau ai hoki.

Making kōwhaiwhai is my favourite thing to do. Sometimes it can get a bit labour-intensive, the colouring especially. But it’s meditative as well.

LAWRENCE SMITH E kaingākau ana a Ra ki tēnei whakaahua. / Gossage loves this photo that she found in a book. The caption reads: “A family of itinerant musicians: poor but happy”. “I don’t know them, but I just love them and how they are – just singing and bringing joy to people. I keep that in my office as a reminder just to be happy and that you don’t need much,” Gossage says.

Ka whakarongo au ki tētahi punua pāho. Mā tēnā au e aro. Kua whakarongo au ki a Taringa, e kōrero ana mō te ao Māori, me Nē?, he pāhotanga anō mō ngā take me ngā kaupapa Māori. Ko RNZ taku tino. He rite tonu taku whakarongo atu.

I listen to a podcast. That helps my concentration. I’ve been listening to Taringa podcast, about all things Māori, and Nē?, which is another Māori issues and topics one. RNZ is my favourite. I always listen to that.

E ako tonu ana au i te reo, kāore anō kia matatau. E oti i ahau te whakawhiti kōrero. E ruarua noa iho ki tō mātou hapori e matatau nei. Engari kātahi tonu nei ka tīmata i ngā akoranga reo Māori ki tō mātou hōro.

My reo is intermediate level, not fluent. I can hold a basic conversation. There are only one or two in our community who are fluent. But we just started reo Māori lessons in our hall.

LAWRENCE SMITH He mea tono tana mahi inātata nei. E matea ana tētahi whakapaparanga peita anō, tā Ra. / Her latest work is a commission. It needs another layer of paint, Gossage says.

E waimarie ana au i taku aroha ki āku mahi.

I’m very fortunate to do what I love.

Kua taea taku toro atu ki te ao whakaako, he arohanui nōku ki ngā tamariki me te noho tahi. Engari, kua mōhio noa au ki taku mahi peita mai rā anō, ā, koia pea taku mahi haere ake nei. Hei tāku, ko taku pūmanawa.

I could’ve gone into teaching because I really love kids and being around them. But all I’ve ever known is doing my painting and I think it’s all I’ll ever do. I think it’s what I’m meant to do.

LAWRENCE SMITH E hokona atu āna tānga i tō Tāmaki Makaurau The Poi Room. / She sells prints of her work through The Poi Room in Auckland.

*Ka hokona atu ētahi mahinga ā Ra Gossage i te Aotearoa Art Fair in The Cloud, ki Tāmaki, ā te 16 – 20 o Noema.

*Ra Gossage will have some of her artwork for sale at the Aotearoa Art Fair in The Cloud, Auckland, from November 16 to 20.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.