Kua whakarērea ngā kupu 'whaea' me 'wahine' e Te Tatau o te Whare Kahu i āna aratakinga

Kua whakahōu Te Tatau o te Whare Kahu i āna aratakinga, inamata, kua whakarērea ngā kupu “whaea” me te “wahine” e kotahi ai te āhuatanga. / The Midwifery Council of NZ has revised its midwifery scope of practice guidelines to entirely remove the words “woman” and “mother” in an effort to be more inclusive. (File photo)

Kua arotakengia ngā aratakinga mahinga e Te Tatau o te Whare Kahu e whakarērea katoatia ai ngā kupu “whaea” me “wahine”.

The Midwifery Council of NZ has revised its midwifery scope of practice guidelines to entirely remove the words “woman” and “mother”.

He wāhanga tēnei o ngā tini panonitanga ki te puka i tā rātou whakapeto ngoi kia kotahi ake ai, kia “aro atu hoki ki te makihuhunu o te tirohanga, te māramatanga, me te whakanui i te mātauranga Māori, ngā uara, me ngā tikanga”.

The omissions are among a raft of changes to the document in an effort to be more inclusive and “address a detrimental imbalance of representation, understanding and appreciation of Māori knowledge, values and practice”.

Kua tohea te panonitanga e te kairangahau hauora me te kaiwhakawhānau o mua Tākuta Sarah Donovan, me tāna āpiti mai, kua kore pea e hāngai ki ngā kawatau a te marea mō te rāngai kaiwhakawhānau, tae rā anō ki tāna whakahua i tāna e manaakitia nei.

Health researcher and former midwife Dr Sarah Donovan has questioned the move, saying it is likely to be out of step with public expectations about the profession of midwifery, including how it describes who it cares for.

Ki tā Te Tatatu o te Whare Kahu pae tukutuku, kua rua tau rātou e whakarite ana kia arotakengia ngā kupu i te whānuitanga o ngā arotakenga mahinga, ā, he uruparenga ki “ngā tohu mō te hiahia ki tētahi panonitanga rahi i te pūnaha hauora, tae noa hoki ki te whakawhānau”.

On its website, the Midwifery Council says revising the wording used in the guidelines has been in the making for at least two years in response to “strong signals about the need for a radical transformation of the health system including midwifery”.

Tērā tētahi ohu i arahina e ngā kaihautū tūhono Tākuta Hope Tupara rāua ko Tākuta Judith McAra-Couper, i tukuna kia arotakengia ngā aratakinga o te wā. He tangata tiriti, he tangata whenua hoki ki te ohu nei.

A collaborative reference group, led by co-chairs Dr. Hope Tupara and Dr. Judith McAra-Couper, was appointed to review the current guidelines. The group included members of both tangata whenua and tangata tiriti.

I whakaae te ohu kia noho reorua te arotahinga o te aratakinga mahinga, he kore nō te reo Pākehā e pahawa.

The group agreed there should be English and Māori language versions of the scope of practice guidelines, as an English version was not sufficient.

“Arā te roa rawa atu o ngā wānanga” tērā mō te whakakapinga i te kupu wahine ki te kupu whānau.

“The longest of all deliberations occurred” about using the word whānau instead of the word woman.

Hei tā te tangata, ara noa atu te hāngai o te whānau i te wahine, “me te hāngai hoki ā-ohia ki te mātauranga me te kotahitanga i ngā rangaranga hapori.”

Tangata whenua held the view that whānau was a much more appropriate word to use instead of woman, “which is philosophically consistent with mātauranga paradigms of holism in social structures”.

He nui ngā panonitanga i hua mai i ā te rōpū whakatau, i te horopaki o ngā aratakinga mahinga.

The decisions made by the group led to a number of changes in the wording of the scope of practice guidelines.

I tae rā anō ēnei ki ngā kōrero “e tautuhi ana i ngā pīroiroitanga e hua ake ai me i te whaea me te pēpi” kia noho mai ko “me te āhukahuka ki ōna pīroiroitanga”.

These included the wording “identifies complications that may arise in mother and baby” being changed to “and the recognition of complexity”.

I panonitia “[...] kia tukuna ki ngā wāhine te tautoko, te manaakitanga, me nga whakamaherehere rā te hapūtanga, te whakawhānau, me te wāhanga e ono wiki ā muri ake, kia tokona ai ngā whānautanga, kia manaakitia ai hoki te piripoho” kia pēnei, “[...] ki ngā whānau e takatū ana kia hapū, kia whakawhānau, ki ngā āhuatanga o muri ake hoki”.

“[...] to give women the necessary support, care and advice during pregnancy, labour and the postpartum period up to six weeks, to facilitate births and to provide care for the newborn” was changed to “[...] for whānau who are planning a pregnancy, pregnant, birthing and postnatal”.

I mea mai te tumu o Te Kāreti o ngā Kaiwhakawhānau ki Aotearoa, Alison Eddy, kua tukuna e te kāreti tētahi āmiki tono ki te Te Tatau o te Whare Kahu mō te arotake i āna aratakinga mahinga, ā, e whakapae ana, e tautoko ana hoki i te whakaaro e panonitia nei ngā kupu i ngā aratakinga.

NZ College of Midwives chief executive Alison Eddy said the college provided an extensive submission to the Midwifery Council on the revision of its practice guidelines, and understood and supported the rationale behind their decision to revise the wording used in the guidelines.

“I tae atu ētahi o ā mātou pātai i te uruparenga ki te whakamahinga i te kupu ‘whānau’ hei whakakapinga i te kupu ‘wahine’, me te mārama pai ki tōna hāngaitanga i te horopaki o te tūranga kaiwhakawhānau, me te tikanga pū i te whānui o āna mahi,” hei tā Eddy.

“Some of the questions that we raised in our feedback to the council were around the use of the term ‘whānau’ that was to replace the use of the word ‘woman’, and being really clear on what that means in relation to a midwife’s clinical role and what exactly her scope of practice is,” said Eddy.

Kua roa nei te manaaki i te wahine e noho nei ki te horopaki ā-whānau hei wāhi ake o te ahunga whānui,” hei tāna.

Providing care to a woman within a whānau context has always been part of their holistic approach,” she said.

“Kāhore mātou i te unu i te kupu ‘wahine’, te kupu ‘whaea’ rānei i ā mātou whakaputanga. Hei tā mātou, e taea nei tētahi ahunga āpitihanga e kōrerotia ai e mātou te wāhine me te whānau, te whāea me te mātua.”

“We are not removing the word ‘woman’ or ‘mother’ from any of our publications. We think we can have an additive approach where we can talk about women and whānau, mothers and parents.”

Hei tā Donovan, ko te rāngai whakawhānau te umanga hauora e kaha hāngai nei ki te wahine me te whaea, ā, e kore e māramatia te ununga i ngā kupu ‘wahine’ me te ‘whaea’ e te mariu.

Donovan said given that midwifery is arguably the most woman- and mother-centred of all health professions, the removal of the words ‘woman’ and ‘mother’ will likely not make sense to a lot of people.

“E kotahi ai tēnei, me whai wāhi kia noho tahi ai ngā kupu katoa. Mōku ake, i te horopaki hauora, ko te reo whakakotahi e mea nei ka whakakotahi, e kore kē e motu; he mea āpiti i ngā kupu hōu, kaua kē ko te tangi i ngā kupu e kaingākautia whānuitia, pēnei i te ‘whaea’ me te ‘māmā’.”

“If this is about being inclusive, there is scope for terms to be used alongside each other. My understanding of what inclusive language in healthcare means is that it actually includes rather than excludes; it is additive of new terminology rather than removing widely-recognised and culturally cherished terms such as 'mother' and ‘māmā’.”

Unsplash He wānanga nō Te Tatahu o te Whare Kahu ki te tangata whenua, kua whakaritea kia whakakapia te kupu wahine ki te whānau. / After discussion with tangata whenua, the Midwifery Council plans to use the word whānau instead of the word woman.

I matea tonutia te whakamāramatanga i te taunakitanga i tūāpapa ai te whakataunga kia whakarērea katoatia ngā kupu, hei tāna.

Clarification was needed on what evidence base and advice underpinned the decision to remove the words entirely, she said.

“Anei tētahi pātai pai, kua tonoa rānei e Te Tatau o te Whare Kāhu ngā whakaaro o te taupori e tokona ana e rātou, o Aotearoa whānui hoki i te ununga i ngā kupu ‘whaea’ me te ‘wahine’ i te manaakitanga whakawhānau i Aotearoa? Kua uia rānei ngā whaea o inamata kia tapaina pēhea nei?

“A reasonable question to ask would be, has the Midwifery Council actually sought the views of the population they serve, and of the wider NZ public on removing the words 'mother' and 'woman' from midwifery care in New Zealand? Have they asked mothers-to-be as a group how they would wish to be described instead?”

Hei tā te kaiwhakawhānau ki Ōtautahi, Jay Beaumont, mā te whakamahi i te kupu whānau, kaua kē te “whaea” te “wahine” rānei, e kore ai tētahi e noho rāwaho.

Christchurch midwife Jay Beaumont said using the word whānau instead of “mother” or “woman” meant nobody was being excluded.

“He kaiwhakawhānau Māori au, ā, e whakarato ana i te manaakitanga ā-whānau, kāpā te manaakitanga ā-wāhine, nā konā e oti i ahau te torotoro atu ki te wāhi ā-whānau, tutuki ai ngā hiahia o te whānau katoa.

“As a Māori midwife, I provide whānau-centred care rather than women-centred care, which allows me to enter into the whānau space and meet the needs of the entire whānau.

“Ā, mōku ake, ko te tikanga o te whānau ‘he mea whakatau e te wahine’. Nā reira ehara i te huatau Pākehā o te whānau, engari kē ia, ko tō hoa noho pea mēnā koe e whakaae nei ko ia ki tō whānau.”

“And for me, whānau means ‘as determined by the woman’. So it is not the Western concept of whānau, it can be your flatmate if that’s who you think of as your family.”

Hei tāna, kāore e rerekē tā te kaiwhakawhānau mahi i te rerekē o te kupu, engari ia ka whakamana i tana ahunga hei kaiwhakawhānau Māori.

She said the change in wording did not change the way midwives provided care, but legitimised her approach as a Māori midwife.

“He wā tōna i ko te kaiwhakawhānau tētahi kupu mō te whānau, nā konā, nō te whānau ake te haepapa e whanake ai i ngā uri whakaheke.

“The Māori word for whānau used to be kaiwhakawhānau, which places the responsibility of birth and continuing of generations on to the whānau.

“Me ko au te kaiwhakawhānau, ko au te mātanga o te whakawhānau māori, engari ko te whānau kē e matatau nei ki ngā mātauranga ō rātou ake, tae noa ki ngā wawata me ngā hiahiatanga, me pēhea hoki e whai i ā rātou anō tikanga hei wāhanga ake o te mahere manaakitanga.”

“As the midwife I am the expert in normal birth, but the whānau are the experts in their knowledge of themselves, their dreams and wishes and how they uphold their own tikanga as part of their care plan.”

E ai ki a Beaumont, ina whakamahia te kupu “wahine” ka noho rāwaho ērā tāngata e whakawhānau atu nei, e whakamahia nei ngā ratonga kaiwhakawhānau, engari tē kīia nei he wāhine.

Beaumont said using the word “woman” also excluded people who give birth and make use of midwifery services, but do not identify as women.

E wātea ana te arotakenga whakamutunga ki te whānui o ngā aratakinga mahinga kia tākupungia, tae noa ki te 21 o Noema. E oti i a koe te tuku uruparenga ki feedback@midwiferycouncil.health.nz

The final revision of the scope of practice guidelines is currently available for comment until November 21. Comments can be emailed to feedback@midwiferycouncil.health.nz.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.