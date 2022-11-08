Marama Kūtia: Ngā mea me mōhio e koe mō te marama kūtia o te pō nei

This Nasa visualisation shows the phases of the total lunar eclipse next Tuesday. The times are in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), which is 13 hours behind NZ Daylight Time.

Mā te marama kūtia e kura ai te marama hei te pō Tūrei, ā, e kore e pēnā anō tae noa ki te 2025.

A total lunar eclipse is set to turn the Moon red on Tuesday night for the last time until 2025.

Read this story in English here.

Ka kitea te marama kūtia i te rārangi mai a Hina, Papatūānuku me Tāne hei te wā o Whiro. Ka āraitia ngā hihi e Papatūānuku e kore ai e tae ki a Hina, me te aha, kua kōwhakiwhakina ngā aho rā te kōhauhau o Papatūānuku, e kura ai te kahu o Hina.

Total lunar eclipses occur when the Moon, Earth and Sun line up during a full moon. The Earth blocks any sunlight from reaching the Moon, and instead light is bent through the Earth’s atmosphere, casting a reddish hue over the Moon.

He wāhi tare āraitanga mārama ka whanake hei te 10pm, e ai ki a timeanddate.com. Ka tata kotahi me te haurua hāora te marama kūtia e kitea nei hei waenga i te 11:16pm me te 12:41am.

A partial eclipse will begin just after 10pm, according to timeanddate.com. The full eclipse will be visible for almost an hour and a half, between 11:16pm and 12:41am.

E kore e matea ā ngā kaitirotiro tuarangi tiro ki tawhiti e kitea ai te marama kūtia, hei tā Josh Aoraki, tētahi tohunga kōkōrangi ki tō Tāmaki Stardome Observatory and Planetarium.

Stargazers won’t need to look very far to see the blood moon, says Josh Aoraki, an astronomer at Auckland’s Stardome Observatory and Planetarium.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff He marama kūtia ki ngā rangi o Takapō i te Mei o 2021. / A lunar eclipse over Lake Tekapo in May, 2021.

“Ko te painga o te marama kūtia, kāore e matea nei ngā taputapu e koe kia kite atu, me puta noa ki waho. Ko te mea e matea nei ko te paki o te rā.” tā Aoraki.

“The good thing about lunar eclipses is you don’t need any equipment to view them, you just need to head outside. The only thing you do need is a clear sky,” Aoraki said.

“Ka whakarewaina te āraitanga hei te takiwā o te 10pm, heoti ko tōna mata whero rawa atu nei ā mua tata mai i te weherua, nā reira koia tērā te wā pai e kitea ai.”

“The eclipse will start just after 10pm, but the reddest peak will be just before midnight, so that’s going to be the best time to view the eclipse.”

I tōna tikanga ka paki ngā rangi puta noa i te nuinga o te motu hei te pō Tūrei, hāunga ētahi wāhi, e ai ki te mātai huarere ki Te Ratonga Tirorangi Lewis Ferris.

Most of the country is set to see clear skies on Tuesday night with a few exceptions, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

“Ka wātea ngā rangi ki te nuinga o te motu, engari e hanga kāpuapua nei ngā takiwā o Tamaki Makaurau, Waiaua, me Te Tai Tokerau.”

“A lot of the country looks like it’s going to have pretty clear skies, but it is looking cloudy over the likes of Auckland, Coromandel and Northland.”

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Ka kitea te marama kūtia i te rārangi mai a Hina, Papatūānuku me Tāne, e noho ai ki te atarangi o Papatūānuku. Ka uriuri haere a Hine, ka kura pea te mata. / A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. The Moon becomes darker and may even turn red.

“Inā ia rā te pai hoki o Te Waka o Māui, ko Te Tūtae o Tūterakiwhānoa me Rakiura nahenahe e kore pea e wātea kia kite atu.”

“The South Island is looking very good, it’s really just Fiordland and Stewart Island that won’t get very good viewing conditions.”

Ki te kore e oti i a koe te kite i te marama kūtia hei te pō Tūrei, he pāhotanga mataora ki ngā tini pae, tae noa ki Lowell Observatory ki Arizona, me te ratonga pūtaiao me te mātauranga kōkōrangi e kīia nei ko Virtual Telescope Project.

If you can’t see the eclipse in the sky on Tuesday night, the eclipse is being livestreamed by various sites, including Lowell Observatory in Arizona, and astronomical science and education service the Virtual Telescope Project.

Ka kitea te marama kūtia i Aotearoa, Te Pāpaka a Māui, te raki me te rāwhiti o Ūropi, Āhia, Amerika ki te Raki, te nuinga o Amerika ki te Tonga, ngā moana Atlantic me Indian, waihoki Te Tiritiri o te Moana.

The total lunar eclipse will be visible in New Zealand, Australia, northern and eastern Europe, Asia, North America, most of South America, the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans, and Antarctica.

E ai ki a timeanddate.com, e kore e kitea tētahi marama kūtia tae noa ki te Māehe o 2025.

According to timeanddate.com, another lunar eclipse isn’t due to happen until March 2025.