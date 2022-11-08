Ka puta te ihu o Ngā Mamaku i te Ipu Whutupōro ā-Ao: Karawhiua

Here’s some inspiration to get the ball rolling… including some moves from genuine rugby stars. Go the Black Ferns! Pass It On!

E mara! Ka puta mārika te ihu o Ngā Mamaku i te Ipu Whutupōro ā-Ao – tukuna!

Pssst! The Black Ferns are going to win the Rugby World Cup – pass it on!

Hei aha rā te tapanga pārurenga, i te muinga o te Papa o Eden e ngāi Aotearoa, me te tautoko hoki a te motu, kua mōhio tātou katoa e takatū ana ngā toki ā mātou kia tū ki te mura o te ahi hei te pō Hātarei.

Underdog status be damned, with a packed Eden Park and Kiwis around Aotearoa behind them, we know our reigning, five-time world champions will come out firing on Saturday night.

E tonoa ana koutou, e hoa mā, kia poipoi (mārika) i tēnei whiringa toa. Ka mutu, mā tāu noho mai e toa ai pea ētahi puaki Mamaku mīharo!

We’re calling on all of you to give a toss (literally) about this final. And by taking part you could win cool Black Ferns merch!

Tukuna ngā takunga – ehara i te mea kua whakaturengia tāu whai whutupōro i tēnei wero. Ko Aotearoa tēnei, ā, kāore tātou e whakamā i tā tātou whakamahi i te aha noa atu e pai ai tētahi raru, ko tāu anahe he tīkina atu tētahi pepa wherū, he roumamao, he pounamu wai, he tangata – tētahi mea haumaru hei whiunga māu – me tētahi waea. Kiriatatia tāu (tā koutou rānei) whai makanga i tāu matau, me te whiu atu ki tō mauī.

There are no excuses – it’s not even compulsory to find a rugby ball for this challenge. Because this is New Zealand, and we have no shame in using whatever we have to hand to solve problems, all you have to do is grab a roll of toilet paper, a remote, a drink bottle, a human – anything you can safely throw – and a camera phone. Video yourself (or a bunch of you) receiving a pass in from your right and drilling it off to your left.

STUFF Tūhono mai ki tā Puna wero Karawhiua, e riro ai pea i a koe ētahi puiaki whutupōro mīharo. / Join Stuff’s Pass It On challenge and win some sweet rugby merch.

Tukuna tō kiriata o tāu makanga pai rawa atu, ā, mutu ana wiki, ka tuituia e mātou te katoa e puta ai ko tā te ao hopunga roa rawa atu (pea), e taunakitia nei te kaha o te tautoko kotahi nei.

Send us the video of your best pass and at the end of the week we’ll stitch them all together to make the world’s longest (probably) catch to prove the strength of our collective support.

Kei a koe te tikanga o te ngāwari, o te pūkenga rānei o tāu kiriata.

Your video can be as simple or skilful as you can manage.

Ka riro i ngā tino kiriata Karawhiua e toru tētahi mōkī Ipu Whutupōro ā-Ao, tae rā anō ana ki tētapi pīkau, tētahi puoto, tētahi pounamu wai, tētahi pōro hēmanawa, ngā tōkena, ngā uhi, he aha anō hoki!

The best three Pass It On videos will win a brilliant Rugby World Cup merch pack including a backpack, flask, water bottle, poi, stress ball, socks, badges and more!

Whiua ki te ao, whiua ki te rangi, whiua ki ngā iwi katoa: mā mātou te tohu matua hei te mutunga wiki nei. Karawhiua mai!

So tell your whānau, tell your workmates, tell your classmates, tell random people on the bus: we’re taking home the big trophy this weekend. Pass it on!

Ngā taipitopito / The details:

Use anything you can throw without hurting yourself or someone around you.

Catch it from your right and pass it to your left.

Film it vertically (that’s portrait, like on TikTok).

Send it to stuffnation@stuff.co.nz with your name or the name of the person to credit in the video.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.