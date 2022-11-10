He kaupapa hōu i te whare wānanga e whakaako ana i te kōrero taketake ki te rangatahi

Canterbury University will offer two new courses giving students a grounding in Māori and Pasifika storytelling.

He nui ngā kōrero Māori e nakohia nei ka kōrerohia, ā, mā Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha ētahi kaupapa e whakarewa e tokona ai ngā ākonga auaha kia ākona ēnā.

There are many Māori stories waiting to be told, and Canterbury University will offer new courses to help creative ākonga or students learn how to tell them.

Read this story in English here.

He mea waihanga ēnei tohu kōrero taketake e ngā mātanga Hamuera Kahi (Ngāti Paoa, Tainui) rāua ko Tākuta Kirsty Dunn (Te Aupōuri, Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi), ā, ka whanake hei te 2023.

Academics Hamuera Kahi (Ngāti Paoa, Tainui) and Dr Kirsty Dunn (Te Aupōuri, Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi) created the indigenous narrative minor and certificate in indigenous narrative that will start in 2023.

E manakohia nei he āpitihanga ngahau ki tēnei nekehanga, ki te whakamana hoki i te hirahira me te hiranga i te kōrero taketake mā ngā tini arapāho.

They hope it will be an exciting addition to a growing movement and recognition of the importance and power of indigenous storytelling using all kinds of media.

“Koia tēnei te ara e whakangungua ai ngā pūkōrero e haramai ana, e māia ai rātou ki a rātou anō ka tahi, ka rua, e noho ai hei hoa haere mō ō rātou pūkenga,” tā Hamuera.

“It’s how we train the next generation of storytellers to be confident in knowing who they are, then compliment that with how they use the skill sets,” Kahi said.

Canterbury University He “mutunga kore” ngā āheinga ka hua mai i ngā tohu paetahi hōu e rua. / Two new indigenous narrative courses will create "endless" possibilities for future graduates in the creative media industries.

Mā te tohu paetahi nei e whai māramatanga ai ngā ākonga ki ngā ahunga ki te kōrero Māori, ngāi Moana hoki, ā-matihiko nei, ā, ko tā te pōkaitahi he tū motuhake hei tohu, e pai nei ki ērā e noho ana ki te ururuatanga o ngā ahumahi arapāho auaha e hiahia ana kia whanake i te whakakitenga atu i te Māori, te ngāi Moana, me ngā ahurea taketake puta noa i ngā tini ahumahi.

The minor would give ākonga an understanding of the approaches to Māori and Pasifika storytelling in digital forms, while the certificate was a standalone qualification, ideal for those in the creative media industries interested in improved representation of Māori, Pasifika and other indigenous cultures across a range of industries.

“He wāhi auahatanga ka whitawhita.

“There’s a bit of imagination that gets lit.

“He nui ngā haepapa me ngā herenga o te awheawhe, te whakakanohi, me te noho hei pūkōrero ki ō tātou hapori.”

“Having to collaborate, be the representative, the storyteller for our communities comes with responsibilities and obligations.”

Supplied Kua whakahoahoa tahi te pūkenga a Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha, Hamuera Kahi, i tētahi kaupapa e whakaako ana i te kōrero taketake ki ngā ākonga. / Canterbury University lecturer Hamuera Kahi has co-designed a course teaching students about indigenous narrative.

“E hia kē nei ngā kōrero e tāria nei te kōrerohanga,” e pā ana ki ngā whakareanga e ekea ana te puhikaioreore o roto anō i ngā hapori taketake, tā Hamuera kupu.

There were “so many of our stories waiting to be told” about generations of people achieving big things in indigenous communities, Kahi said.

“Ko te mahi a te reanga e kainamu ana he kōrero i ēnei kōrero.”

“The next generation’s job is to tell their stories.”

Ka whaiwāhi tēnei ki te Tohu Paetahi Hōnore mō te Mata Matihiko, e tae rā anō ana ki ngā mana i ngā kaupapa pēnei i te tito tuhinga whakaari, me te hākori.

It will sit within the four-year Bachelor of Digital Screen with Honours, which includes majors in areas like screenwriting and animation.

I te putanga o tō Taika Waititi ihu i te Tohu Academy i āna mahi ki Jojo Rabbit i te 2020, hei tāna, he mea whakamana i ngā tamariki taketake puta noa i te ao, me tāna kī atu, “Ko mātou ngā pūkōrero taketake,” nā whai anō ko ia te “whetū pīataata” o ngā uri whakaheke i te ao kiriata.

Taika Waititi, who on accepting an Academy Award for Jojo Rabbit in 2020 dedicated it to indigenous children around the world telling them, “We are the original storytellers”, was the “shining star” inspiring the next generation of filmmakers.

RIALTO Muru will screen in cinemas nationwide from September 1.

Me te aha anō, he painga ngākaupai ō ngā whakamāoritanga i ngā kiriata Disney pēnei i a Frozen ki te kōrero taketake, e wātea mai ai ngā pakiwaitara.

And te reo Māori translations of Disney films like Frozen was another positive for indigenous narration, making stories more accessible.

“Ki te rahi ake te kitenga i te reo Māori ki ngā mata... ka whai rawa ake tātou,” tā Hamuera.

“The more we see reo on screen … it can be a mark of our richness,” Kahi said.

Kua tauruatia kētia ngā kawatau ā rātou mō te akoranga, he 120 kua tohu mai i te whakaurunga ā mohoa nei.

Their enrolment expectations for the course had already doubled, with 120 signed up so far.

Ka noho tētahi o ngā kaupapa hei wānanga, arā, he torutoru ngā wānanga hei ngā mutunga wiki, he kauhau ā ngā toki o te ahumahi, pēnei i tana teina, te ringatohu o Muru Tearepa Kahi.

One of the courses would be in a wānanga format, with a few weekend master classes with guest speakers from the industry, like his brother, Muru director Taerepa Kahi.

Supplied Kua whakahoahoa tahi te pūkenga Tākuta Kirsty Dunn i te kaupapa nei. / Canterbury University lecturer Dr Kirsty Dunn has co-designed the course.

Rā te akoranga nei, e oti i ngā ākonga te whaiwāhi atu ki ngā kaupapa tūturu, tā Hamuera kī mai.

Throughout the minor course, students will be able to work on real-world projects, Kahi said.

“E mōhio ana au he nui ngā parapara auaha e huna ana ki ō tātou hapori.”

“I know there’s a lot of creative talent out there in our community.”

Mā Kirsty tētahi kaupapa mō te tuhinga Māori e whakahaere, me tana tō ake i ngā kōrero i tāna tohu Kairangi mō te whakapapa o te pūkōrero.

Dunn would run a course on Māori literature drawing from her PhD on the whakapapa of storytelling.

Hei tā Kirsty, e ngahau ana tā te tohu noho ki ngā tohu paetahi katoa, ahakoa te momo, ka mutu, he nui ngā hua o te noho a te ihirangi ki ngā whakangungu mātauranga.

Dunn said it was exciting that the minor could be taken as part of any degree, and she saw huge benefit for the content to be included in education training.

Supplied E kōrero ana a Hamuera mō te tohu paetahi Mata Matihiko ki tētahi kaupapa Whanaketanga Ngāi Moana. / Kahi talks about the Digital Screen degree at a recent Pacific Development event.

“I tonoa tēnā e mātou.”

“We asked for that.”

Kua “nui kē” te kokenga i te horopaki o te hangarau taketake, ā, e whakapae ana a Kirsty mā ngā pūkenga hōu o konei e puāwai mai ngā tūranga mahi hōu ki ngā ākonga.

There had been “massive” movement already in terms of narrative technology, and Dunn believed the skills learned would create new roles for graduates.

“Ka hōu te whakamahinga i ēnei pūkenga, kua kore e pohewatia pēnātia.

“They will be using these skills in ways that we haven’t really anticipated yet.

“Mōku ake, kua hiamo pai tēnā.

“I think that’s exciting.

“He mutunga kore ngā āheinga.”

“The possibilities are endless.”

Canterbury University E waihanga ana Te Whare Wānanga i ngā ara hōu e ākona ai e te ākonga ngā āhuatanga o te kōrero taketake. / Canterbury University is creating new ways for ākonga to learn about indigenous storytelling.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.