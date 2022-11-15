Brave New Zealand World: Te tino terenga pakipūmeka nō Aotearoa i te tau nei

Documentary Brave New Zealand World explores how climate change, nuclear war, pandemic and artificial intelligence could cause the end of civilisation, unless we safeguard our future.

AROTAKE: Anō te pākiwaha o tā Prime terenga pakipūmeka nōnātata nei, he mataku, he awhero hoki nō tōna kiko.

REVIEW: Prime’s latest Kiwi documentary series certainly boasts what is both an ambitious and frightening premise.

Puta noa i ōna hōtaka kotahi hāora e toru, ko tā Brave New Zealand Word (e mātua whakarewa atu nei i tā Sky TV hongere utukore hei te 8.30pm hei ā Tāite, te 17 o Noema) he tōmene i ngā pānga o te panonitanga ā-āhuarangi, te pakanga karihi, te urutā me atamai hangahanga ki te mutunga o te ao tangata.

Across three hour-long episodes, Brave New Zealand World (which debuts on the Sky TV-owned free-to-air channel at 8.30pm on Thursday, November 17) aims to explore how climate change, nuclear war, pandemic and artificial intelligence could result in the end of human existence.

Supplied Ko te pakanga karihi tētahi anake o ngā tino kapatau kei mua i te aroaro i ngāi Papatūānuku. / A nuclear war is just one of the many existential threats facing Earth’s inhabitants.

He hanumitanga nō te hākori, te kiriata pūranga, ngā pāhotanga karere anamata whakaari, me ngā taunakitanga kino pai nei i ngā pūkenga, te nuinga o rātou, nō Aotearoa, ko tā Justin Pemberton (Capital in the 21st Century) rāua ko Rachel Currie (How Not to Get Cancer) hōtaka he toutou i ngā ahi o māharahara, he whakaatu hoki i te wehiwehi o ngā tino kapatau.

Through a combination of animation, archival footage, faux future news broadcasts and compelling evidence and testimony from a variety of mostly Aotearoa-based experts, Justin Pemberton (Capital in the 21st Century) and Rachel Currie’s (How Not to Get Cancer) show builds up a thought-provoking and unnerving picture of the biggest threats.

I te upoko tuatahi mō te ao hauropi o Papatūānuku, ka āmiki kōrero te Ahorangi Hauora ā-Marea nō Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou, Nick Wilson, tā tātou tū ki te pari o te rua pakanga karihi hanga ngahuru ngā wā i mua mai, nā tētahi āmiorangai nō Nōwei, nā tētahi rerenga kuihi, nā te Marama rānei pea e ara ana i te pae.

In the opening instalment on the Earth’s biosphere, University of Otago Professor of Public Health and existential risk specialist Nick Wilson details just how close we’ve come to accidental nuclear war around a dozen times, whether via a Norwegian satellite, a flock of geese, or simply the Moon rising over the horizon.

E āwangawanga tonu ana ia i ā ngā kaiwhakatuma ā-ipurangi mahi ina whai urunga atu ki ā Amerika, ā Rūhia rānei “pūnaha whakatūpato wawe”, ka hura ake te kaituhi nō Peretānia, Thomas Moynihan, i te hiahia kē o “te matua o te pahū karihi”, J. Robert Oppenheimer, kia ruku ki te rangahau mō te pānga o te pahū ki te ao hauropi o Papatūānuku i mua i te whakamātaunga.

While he worries about what cyber terrorists could do if they gained access to America or Russia’s “early warning systems”, UK author Thomas Moynihan reveals how “the father of the atomic bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer actually wanted to do more research into what any detonation might do to the Earth’s biosphere before conducting tests.

“Ko te painga, kīhai te kōhauhau i tahu, kīhai ngā moana i koropupū, engari i kora ake tētahi takiwā [e nōhia tonutia e mātou], e tūraru ana te hunga tangata i a ia anō,” tā Thomas.

“Fortunately, the atmosphere didn’t ignite, the ocean’s didn’t boil, but it sparked an era [that we’re still in] in which humanity became a risk to itself,” Moynihan says.

Supplied Ko tā Te Herenga Waka kaipūtaio āhurarangi Tākuta Kyle Clem tētahi o ngā tini pūkenga nō Aotearoa e kitea nei i Brave New Zealand World. / Victoria University of Wellington climate scientist Dr Kyle Clem is one of the many Aotearoa-based experts who appear in Brave New Zealand World.

Me mihi ka tika ki ngā toki o Aotearoa pēnei i te kaitohutohu tupenga o mua nō te UN, Tākuta Kate Dewes, rātou ko ngā kaitōrangapū pēnei i te Pirimia o mua David Lange, i mimiti ai te kapatau karihi mai i ngā mānuka e 74,000 i te 1986 ki te āhua 13,000 i ēnei rā, he tū nō rātou ki te whakamana i ō rātou iwi, me ngā rohe, me te kōingo kia aukatia ngā whakamātaunga i Te Moana Nui a Kiwa. Heoti, kua pororaru tonu a Kate, ahakoa ā rātou mahi, i te nōhanga tonutanga mai o ngā mānuka – pēnei i tā rātou i manakohia.

That the nuclear threat was reduced from 74,000 weapons in 1986 to today’s around 13,000, is testament to Kiwis like ex-UN disarmament advisor Dr Kate Dewes and politicians like former New Zealand Prime Minister David Lange, who were prepared to stand up for their people and the region and force testing in the Pacific to cease. However, Dewes expresses dismay that, for all their efforts, the weapons have not completely disappeared – as they’d hoped.

Korekore nei, ko tērā atu āhuatanga e pā kino mai ana ki te ao hauropi, nā te tangata ake, ko te panonitanga ā-āhuarangi. Tērā te kaipūtaiao āhuarangi nō Te Herenga Waka, Tākuta Kyle Clem, e ākimi kōrero ana mō te herenga o te ao ki te rewanga o te moana mā te 30cm ā mua i te 2050 – ahakoa pea aukatia te whakamahinga kora mātātoka i te rangi tonu nei – me tā Poipiripi me Poihākena takatū kia patua e ngā rangi e 50 putu te paemahana ā mua i te paunga o te rautau, ka mutu, ko tā Brave New Zealand World he ngana ki te taurite te whakapae uriuri ki ngā tauira kotahitanga ā-hapori, pēnei i tā Peretānia huihuinga āhuarangi (i ikapahitia ai ngā kirirarau Peretānia nō ngā hunga kanorau, whakaritea ai tētahi ara e toitū ai ngā rerenga ā-tāwāhi), me tā Tāmaki Makaurau Hapori ki Rānui, e kīia nei ko Earthsong Eco-Neighbourhood.

Of course, the other perhaps more insidious, but now definitely palpable human-created crisis facing the biosphere is the changing climate. While Victoria University of Wellington climate scientist Dr Kyle Clem details how the world is locked into a 30cm sea rise by 2050 – even if we stopped using fossil fuels today – and that Melbourne and Sydney are preparing for 50-degree days by the end of the century, Brave New Zealand World tries to balance that doom and gloom with examples of community action like the UK’s climate assembly (which gathered together a diverse group of engaged British citizens, who then plotted out a path to make international flight sustainable) and Tāmaki Makaurau’s Rānui Earthsong Eco-Neighbourhood.

Supplied Ka kitea ngā kaiwhakatūtū āhuarangi nō Pārāwai, Lillian Balfour rāua ko Helena Mayer, ki te hōtaka tuatahi o Brave New Zealand World. / Thames teens and climate activists Lillian Balfour and Helena Mayer feature in the first episode of Brave New Zealand World.

Nā te ranunga nei o ngā rangahau pōuriuri me ngā raraunga e whakaatu nei i te ara pea e karo ai i tēnei anamata wehiwehi i tū ai a Brave New Zealand World hei tino terenga pakipūmeka paetata i ngā tautata.

It’s this mix of sobering case studies and statistics and offering up ways of at least potentially mitigating the sometimes terrifying future that lies ahead that make Brave New Zealand World one of the most important local documentary series of recent years.

Ka whakarewangia a Brave New Zealand World ki Prime hei te 8.30pm hei ā Tāite, 17 o Noema.

Brave New Zealand World debuts on Prime at 8.30pm on Thursday, November 17.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.