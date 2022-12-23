Kua whakaohongia te kaipāmu mate hukahuka e te tukinga waka

Kua uaua tā Callum Williams, e kitea nei me tāna kurī Rose, whakatau i ōna taumata huka nō muri i tāna whakataunga ki te mate hukahuka momo 1 e ono tau ki muri. / Callum Williams, pictured with Rose the dog, struggled to keep his glucose levels under control after being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes six years ago.

I te tukinga o te paewaenga e te waka o Callum Williams, kua whakaohongia ia.

When Callum Williams crashed his ute into a median barrier it was a big wake-up call.

Read this story in English here.

Kua 27 a Callum nō tana whakataunga tōmuri o te mate hukahuka momo 1 e ono tau ki muri, ā, kua uaua tana whakatau i ōna taumata huka.

Williams was 27 when he was diagnosed with late onset type 1 diabetes six years ago, and had struggled to keep his glucose levels under control.

READ MORE:

* Diabetes NZ campaigns nationally for glucose monitors

* Diabetes NZ to kick-start campaign for Pharmac funding for glucose monitors

* Diabetics call for funding of life-changing wearable blood sugar monitors



He kaipāmu mīti kau nō Winchmore, tētahi nōhanga taiwhenua ki te pito whakaraki o Hakatere, ā, ko tā Callum he aro ki tāna pāmu, kaua kē ia tōna hauora.

A beef farmer from Winchmore, a rural village on the northern outskirts of Ashburton, Williams focused on his work on the farm, rather than his health.

I wehe ia i te kāinga, toroa ai te hokomaha, engari i oho ake ia e 45km te tawhiti atu, me tana ahunga kōaro, ki Chertsey, ka mutu, kua pākarukaru katoa tōna waka.

He left home for the supermarket, however, he instead woke up 45km in the opposite direction in Chertsey, with the ute he was driving a complete wreck.

Ko te Noema te Marama Whakahihiko Mate Hukahuka, nā konā kua hiahia a Callum kia ākina ērā atu kia tiakina ō rātou hauora, kia tonoa te Kāwanatanga kia whāngai i ngā pūtea e whāia ai ngā pūrere aroturiki taumata huka kua whakamahia e ia nō muri mai i te tukinga.

With November being Diabetes Action Month, Williams wanted to encourage others to take care of their health, and to call on the Government to provide funding for continuous glucose monitors which he has been using since the crash.

“Kāhore i hiahia kia pēnā anō. Tērā tūpono ka whakamatea tētahi. Kāhore au i mōhio kua pērā rawa te kino o aku huka,” hei tāna.

“I didn’t want that to happen again. The thought of killing someone. I didn’t realise I was going down so low,” he said.

Supplied I wehe a Callum i te kāinga, toroa ai te hokomaha, engari i oho ake ia e 45km te tawhiti atu, me tana ahunga kōaro, ka mutu, kua pākarukaru katoa tōna waka. / Williams left home for the supermarket, but woke up 45km in the opposite direction, with his ute a smashed-up wreck.

Kua pāngia a Callum e te huka ā-toto hakahaka me te taiaki huka hakahaka, i āmai ai ia, i rōnaki ai te reo, ā, e ai ki ōna kiritata, kua “hē kē atu āna kōrero”.

Williams had had several previous hypoglycaemic episodes and diabetic ketoacidosis where he would become dizzy and have slurred speech or his neighbours would find him “talking rubbish”.

I tana whakataunga tuatahitanga, i mate ia kia tāria ngā marama 18 kia hautū waka anō.

When he was first diagnosed it took 18 months before he was allowed to drive again.

I koke tonu āna mahi i te pāmu, i ako hoki me pēhea te whakamahi i te ine huka ā-toto kia aroturukitia ōna taumata huka ā-toto, engari he mea urutomo i a ia, nā whai anō i uaua tāna noho ki ngā taumata māori.

He continued to work on the farm and was learning to use a blood glucose meter to track his blood glucose levels but found it invasive to use and struggled to keep his levels within a normal range.

I muri noa iho mai i te tukinga, ka hui tō Callum whānau, ka rangahau ai tōna matua, Steve, i ngā pūrere aroturuki huka, ka ohaoha ai kia utua te marama tuatahi.

It was only after the crash, the Williams’ family had a meeting and his father, Steve, did some research on continuous glucose monitors and offered to pay for the first month.

Ka tiro atu ana ki ngā whakaahua o te Toyota Hilux, tē whakapono a Steve Williams ki tā tāna tama hīkoi ora atu ai i te waka.

When looking at the pictures of the Toyota Hilux, Steve Williams cannot believe his son walked away from it alive.

He aneatanga ki a Callum “kia oho ake ki tētahi wāhi me te mōhio kua taraiwa koe, engari tē mōhio ki hea, ka hia te tawhiti, e hia rānei te tere”.

It was devastating for Callum “to find yourself in a place knowing that you’d been driving but didn’t know where, how far or how fast”.

“I iki i te kitenga tuaruatanga i a ia ki tōna tuarā, potere ana i te tōtā, hāhā ana. He ruarua noa ngā mēneti e huri ai ōna taumata huka. Kua kino rawa te teitei, te hakahaka rānei, engari kāhore ia i mōhio kua pēnā,” hei tāna.

“It was quite shattering to find him now twice on his back, drenched in sweat and gasping for breath. His levels can change within a few minutes. He was either chronically low or chronically high, and he didn’t realise it,” he said.

Kua tūhono te pūrere ki tētahi taupānga, ā, whai āheinga a Callum, tōna matua, me tōna hoa.

The monitor is connected to an app which Williams, his father and a friend have access to.

Stuff Āianei, kua whakamahi a Callum Williams i tētahi pūrere aroturuki huka ā-toto e pāoho mai ai tāna waea ina hakahaka rawa ana ōna huka ā-toto. / Callum Williams now uses a continuous glucose monitor which sets off an alarm on his phone if his levels are going too low.

Ka pāoho hoki ngā waea ā ērā atu e mōhio wawe ai rāua kua kino haere ōna huka ā-toto.

It also sets off alarms on their phones giving them an advanced warning if his levels are going low.

He toko nō ngā raraunga mataora i te pūrere kua pai haere ōna huka ā-toto, nā tēnā i oti i a ia te whai i tāna raihana waka i ngā wiki e ono.

With the help of real time data from the device to prove he had his levels under control, he was able to get his licence back within six weeks.

Hei tā Steve Williams, kua kite ia i te rerekē o tāna tama me tāna mārama ake ki te āhuatanga o tōna tinana, me te hāngai o tēnā ki ōna huka ā-toto.

Steve Williams said he had seen the difference in his son particularly in how much more aware he is of how his body feels and how that relates back to his glucose levels.

“Mēnā rānei kua hakahaka, kua teitei rawa rānei, he kino ka pāngia i ia rā. Kua kōrero au ki ngā tāngata e pāngia ana e te mate huka kāhore e tino mahara ana ki te pānga kino o te mate hukahuka, engari e mahara ana ki ngā pānga karioi ōna,” hei tāna.

“Whether you’re running at low or high, damage is being done on a day-by-day basis. I’ve spoken to people living with diabetes who don’t so much remember the insidious onset of their diabetes but the long-term impact it can have,” he said.

He $370 te utu o te pūnaha aroturuki i ia marama.

The monitoring system costs $370 a month.

STUFF People living with diabetes, like 13-year-old Lily Malot, can get up-to-date blood-sugar levels if they have a continuous glucose monitor. Video first published July 12 2022.

Kua tata 9 miriona ngā tāngata i te ao e pāngia ana e te mate hukahuka momo 1. I Aotearoa, he 18,126 ngā tāngata me te mate hukahuka momo 1, ā, ka ngaro pea i a rātou ngā tau e 22 o te oranga pai, mō te kore noa iho te take.

Almost 9 million people live with type 1 diabetes in the world. In New Zealand, 18,126 people living with type 1 diabetes could lose 22 healthy years of life avoidably.

Hei tā te mātanga pūnaha taiaki ā-tamariki, te Ahorangi Tūhono Ben Wheeler, he pūrere whakaoraora ngā pūrere aroturiki huka ā-toto.

Paediatric endocrinologist and Associate Professor Ben Wheeler said continuous glucose monitors were life-saving.

He mea tautoko e te Kāwanatanga ā-pūtea ki ngā whenua anō, tae rā anō ki a Ahitereiria, engari kāhore i Aotearoa.

They were Government-funded or subsidised in other countries including Australia, but not New Zealand.

“He take raruraru tōkeke nui mō te whainga, me te korenga,” hei tāna.

“It’s a massive inequity issue between the haves and the have-nots,” he said.

Mā te tautoko ā-pūtea i ngā pūrere e ora ai ngā tāngata, me te aha anō, ka whāiti i te utu e whakahaumanu ai i ngā tāngata me ngā tini pīroiroitanga ā-hauora e hua mai ai i te korenga o te whakahaere tika i ngā mate hukahuka.

Funding the monitors would not only save people’s lives but reduce the cost of treating people for the many health complications that can happen if their diabetes is not controlled.

Hei tāna, kua 100 tau nō te okaokanga tuatahitanga o te taiaki ki te tangata i Aotearoa.

He said it was 100 years since the first person received an injection of insulin in New Zealand.

“E hiahia ana mātou kia tautokona tēnā, ā, me pono te kōrero, me whaiwāhi atu te katoa o ngāi Aotearoa e pāngia ana e te mate huka momo 1 ki te hangarau aroturuki huka ā-toto,” tāna mea mai.

“We want to just see it funded and, in all fairness, every Kiwi with Type 1 diabetes who wants it should be wearing continuous glucose monitoring technology,” he said.

E ai ki te tumu o Pharmac Sarah Fitt, e rua ngā kōwhiringa pūrere aroturuki ā te umanga whāngai ki tāna rārangi Kōwhiringa Haumitanga, nā reira, e hiahia ana rātou kia tautoko atu hei te wā ka wātea mai te tahua.

Pharmac chief executive Sarah Fitt said the funding agency has two continuous glucose monitors on its Options for Investment list, which means it would like to fund them when it has the budget available.

“E arotakengia ana mātou te aronga ki te whakataunga i ngā hangarau mate hukahuka e whaiwāhi atu ai mātou ki ngā taunitanga a huahua mai ana, me te whakahāngai tika i tēnei ki ngā tononga pūtea o te wā,” tā Sarah kōrero.

“We are also reviewing our approach to the assessment of diabetes technologies ensuring we are considering emerging evidence and applying this consistently across all currently open funding applications,” Fitt said.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.