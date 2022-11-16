Kua toro atu kē ngā manapou ki te wahine i mua i te whakatokenga 'kino rawa' ōna e te mangō

Ko Kaelah Marlow, te rangatahi 19 tau nō Kirikiriroa i hemo i tētahi whakatokenga mangō ki Waihī i te Hānuere 2021. / Kaelah Marlow, the 19-year-old from Hamilton who was killed in a shark attack at Waihī Beach in January 2021.

Kua toro atu ngā manapou ki te hihiri i tētahi kaikauhoe i mua i tōna whakatokenga e te mangō taniwha, engari tē taea te aha e ora tonu ai ia, hei tā te kaitirotiro tūpāpaku.

Lifeguards were on the way to check on a swimmer before she was struck by a great white, but there was nothing they could have done to stop her being killed, a coroner has ruled.

Read this story in English here.

E ai ki tā te korona whakatewhatewha i te hemonga o Kaelah Marlow i te whakatokenga mangō taniwha, kua marohitia te rangahau mō te rahinga mangō taniwha ki ngā wai o Aotearoa, me te āheinga kia noho mai te hangarau matatopa ki ngā mahi manapou.

A coroner’s investigation into the shark attack death of Kaelah Marlow recommends research into the number of great white sharks in New Zealand waters, and the provision of drone technology for surf lifeguards.

E ai ki tā te Korona Michael Robb pūrongo mō te hemonga i te 7 o Hānuere ki Waihī, kua toro kē atu ngā manapou takutai kia tīkina ake a Kaelah i ngā wai, ā, “kīhai rawa i whakapaengia” te whakatokenga a te mangō taniwha”.

Coroner Michael Robb’s report into the January 7 death at Waihī Beach noted that surf lifesavers were already on their way to retrieve Marlow from the water and that the great white attack “was entirely unexpected”.

“E taea e ngā manapou te aha e kauparetia ai te hemonga o Kaelah, e ai ki ngā mōhiohio e wātea ana ki a rātou,” hei tāna.

“There was nothing that the lifeguards could have done to prevent Kaelah’s death on the information they had available to them,” he said.

“E whakatau nei au, i tika ngā mahi a ngā manapou e mātakina ai a Kaelah, me te aha anō, i hohe kē ā rātou mahi hihira i te pānga ōna e te wharanga kino.”

“I conclude that the lifeguards were appropriately undertaking their responsibilities to observe Kaelah and were already actively taking action to check on her when she suffered her fatal injury.”

Hei tā te pūrongo, kua toro ake a Kaelah rātou ko ētahi hoa i Kirikiriroa ki Waihī i taua rā, ā, i te takiwā o te 4.30pm i kaukau ki te pito whakarunga Bowentown o te tātahi i Waihī.

The report said Marlow and a group of friends had travelled from Hamilton to Waihī for the day, and at around 4.30pm swam at the southern Bowentown end of Waihī Beach.

Kua mātakina te takutai e ngā manapou, ā, i kaukau hoki rātou i waenga i ngā haki.

The beach was patrolled by lifeguards, and they swam between the flags.

Ka 100m te tawhiti i uta, ka whakatau ngā hoa o Kaelah kua kaha kē te kaiariki, nā kua hoki ki uta, me te āpitihanga kīhai a Kaelah i hoki tahi atu.

Once they had reached around 100m from the beach Marlow’s friends decided to current was too strong and headed back to shore, noting Marlow had failed to return with them.

Kua mātakitaki hoki ngā manapou, nā whai anō “i whakatau kia whakarewaina tētahi waka whakaora [IRB] e hihiratia ai a Kaelah”.

Lifeguards had been observing too, and “a decision was made to launch an inflatable rescue boat [IRB] in order to check on Kaelah”.

Ka whakarewaina ana te waka, kua 300m ki te 400m tōna tawhiti i uta, ā, kāhore i “kitea te āwangawangatanga, te uauatanga rānei” i a ia.

When the boat was launched, she was between 300m and 400m from shore, and “did not appear to be in any distress or obvious difficulty”.

“I mua i te taenga o te IRB ki a Kaelah, kua ngaua ia e tētahi mea e whakapae nei he mangō,” e ai ki te pūrongo.

“Prior to the IRB reaching Kaelah she was bitten by what was believed to be a shark,” the report said.

“I te taenga a ngā manapou ki a Kaelah, kua oho tonu ia, karanga atu ana, me te hāparangi i te ‘mangō’. I hīkina ake ia e ngā manapou, i tere hoki ki uta, i tonoa te āwhina.

“Lifeguards reached Kaelah while she was conscious and calling for help, and yelling ‘shark’. Lifeguards lifted her into the boat and quickly transported her to shore and signalled for help.

Tadhg Stopford/Supplied Ngā āhuatanga i te pito one o Bowentown, tata nei ki Waihī, ki Te Waiariki, i muri i te whakatokenga mangō i hemo ai a Kaelah Marlow. / The scene at a Bowentown beach, near Waihī, in western Bay of Plenty, after the shark attack that claimed the life of Kaelah Marlow.

“I kino te rerenga toto i a Kaelah i te raro pōtehetehe. Inā tonu nā tā ngā manapou rātou ko tētahi tākuta i te kauhoe, tukunga i te whakaoranga hauora i tātahi. I tonoa ngā ratonga ohotata, i tere tae atu ngā manapou tūroro.

“Kaelah had suffered massive blood loss in a very short space of time. Onshore medical assistance was immediately provided by lifeguards and a doctor who had been swimming nearby. Emergency services had been called and paramedics attended within a very short time.

“Inā te pōuri, ahakoa te whakapau kaha ki te whakaora, tē taea a Kaelah te whakaora.”

“Tragically, despite all resuscitation efforts, Kaelah was unable to be revived.”

E ai ki te mātanga tūpāpaki Tākuta Michael Arendse, ko te pūtake o te hemonga ko te whētuki ia manawa, he rahi nō te rere o te toto i te ngautanga kaitā i te kūwhā matau.

According to pathologist Dr Michael Arendse​, the cause of death was cardiovascular shock due to massive blood loss from a massive bite to the right thigh.

Hei tā Michael, e whakapae ana ia e tinga ana “kua rahi rawa kē te rerenga toto i a Kaelah i mua i tana hīnga ake ki te IRB”.

Robb said he believed it likely that Kaelah “had already suffered massive and unsurvivable blood loss by the time she was pulled on board the IRB”.

He tini ngā marohitanga ā Michael i tāna pūrongo, tae rā anō ki ngā rangahau e whakamahi ana i ngā tūtohu me te arotukinga ā-āmiorangi o ngā mangō taniwha i Te Ika a Māui.

Robb made a number of recommendations in his report, including research utilising tagging and satellite monitoring of great white sharks in the North Island.

I kī mai ia, mā tēnei “e tautuhi i te taupori mangō taniwha, te kaumātuatanga, te wāhi, ngā nekehanga, ngā tikanga kainga, me ngā āhuatanga anō e pai ake ai te mōhio ki te tūraru me te kauparenga”.

He said this would “identify [the] great white population, age, location, movements, feedings habits and any other material likely to better inform of risk and risk prevention”.

“Ko te rangahau te tino ara e kauparetia ai, e whakawhāiti ai rānei i te tūraru o te pānga mai o tētahi wharanga pēnei nā hei te tau tītoki,” tā Michael.

“Research is the key to preventing or at least reducing the risk of a similar death or injury occurring in the future,” Robb said.

Hei tāna hoki, i ngā pito one e mōhio nei kua toroa e te mangō taniwha, me whai whakaaro ki ngā pourewa manapou, ngā tohu pānui me ōna whakatūpatotanga mangō, me tētahi ture ōkawa e taea ai e ngā manapou te tono i ngā tāngata kia puta i te wai.

He also said at beaches where great white sharks are known to be part of the population, lifeguard towers with elevated viewing should be considered, signage warning about sharks and a statutory provision allowing lifeguards to require people to leave the beach.

Kua āpiti mai hoki a Michael, me te marohitanga kia “whakamahia ngā matatopa e ngā manapou, ina taea ana, e tokona ai te aroturuki i ngā takutai i te takiwā o ngā wāhi whai haki.”

Robb also recommended “drones be utilised by or for the benefit of surf lifeguards, where possible, to assist in the monitoring of ocean waters in and around flagged areas.”

Tērā hoki tāna āpitihanga, kua “mokorea ā mohoa nei” ngā whakatokenga mangō i ngā wai o Aotearoa.

He also noted that shark attacks in New Zealand waters are “historically rare”.

“Kua tika tēnei i Te Waiariki, ka mutu, nō te 1852 tae atu ki mua tonu mai i te hemonga o Kaelah, kua 5 nahenahe ngā whakatokenga matapōkere a ngā mangō.”

“This is true for the Bay of Plenty where from 1852 through to immediately prior to Kaelah’s death there has been five unprovoked shark attacks.”

Kua kīia nei e ia “he rangatahi wahine rorotu a Marlow, e whaiwhai anake ana kia takahi i tōna ake ara i tēnei ao, mea rawa ake, kua kino te aukati i tāna kokenga”.

He described Marlow as “a popular outgoing young woman just begging to make her way in the world when her whole life was cut tragically short”.

“I arohanuitia a Kaelah e tōna whānau, e tangi tonu nei mōna.”

“Kaelah was well-loved by her family who continue to grieve deeply for her.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.