Takatū ana te ope 13 tau tuatahi o Te Waka ki ngā whakaterenga waka ama ā-motu

He tamariki nō Te Tauihu e takatū ana ki te whakataetae Waka Ama. / Children in Te Tauihu prepare for the Waka Ama National Sprint Championships - the first primary and intermediate aged children from the South Island to compete at the event in the North Island.

Ko te reo o Anna i te kiriata Frozen Reo Māori, Jaedyn Randell, tētahi o ngā kanohi kua whakaritea kia kitea i tētahi kohinga pūtea e tokona nei ētahi tamariki kia oroko kitea i te whakataetae waka ama ā-motu i Te Waka o Māui.

The recording artist who played Anna in the te reo Māori version of Frozen, Jaedyn Randell, is among the acts lined up for a fundraiser to help a group of children become the first from the South Island to take part in a national waka ama competition.

Mā ngā kohinga pūtea i te hui taurima Motueka Mai Tawhiti hei ā Hātarei e toko tā te kapa toronga ki Ngā Whakataetae Whakaterenga Waka Ama ā-Motu ki Karāpiro i te Waikato hei te Hānuere.

Proceeds from the Motueka Mai Tawhiti festival on Saturday will help fund the group’s trip to the Waka Ama National Sprint Championships at Lake Karāpiro in Waikato in January.

Ko ngā tamariki kura tuatahi nō Motueka me Whakatū te tuatahi o te reanga kia whakataetae ki te whakataetae i Te Waipounamu.

The primary and intermediate children from Motueka and Nelson were the first in their age group to compete in the event from Te Waipounamu/the South Island.

Nā Pohe Stephens te toronga i whakarewa, nō Motueka Mai Tawhiti ia – he hapori i whakaritea i Motueka e whā tau ki muri kia whakawhanake i ngā pūkenga mahi ā-rēhia, ā-hākinakina hoki.

Pohe Stephens from Motueka Mai Tawhiti – an incorporated society set up in Motueka four years ago to raise the community’s proficiency in Māori performing arts and sport – initiated the trip.

Supplied/Oliver Webber E whakarite ana ngā tamariki ki Kaiteriteri kia whakataetae ki ngā whakaterenga waka ama ā-motu. / Children prepare in Kaiteriteri for the national waka ama sprint championships in Waikato - the first primary and intermediate aged children from the South Island to compete in the event.

Nāna ngā whakangungu ki Te Karapu Waka Ama o Motueka i whakarite, i whaiwāhi atu ai ki ngā pouako me ngā waka.

He arranged training with the Motueka Waka Ama Club, which provided waka and instructors.

I pāpāho a Pohe i ngā rēhitatanga whakataetae i muri i tana waihape ki Whakatū i te tīmatanga o te 2022, nō muri i tana noho ki Kirikiriroa i ngā tau e toru i mua mai (i noho poto tonu ai ia hei kaihautū o Motueka Mai Tawhiti).

Stephens put the call out for registrations for the competition after he moved back to Nelson at the start of 2022, having lived in Hamilton for the three years prior (where he remained chair of Motueka Mai Tawhiti for a time).

“Rā taua wā ki tua, i oti i ahau te tautohu i ngā mea kāore i a mātou i te hapori, nā whai anō, ko ngā pakanga waka ama tētahi mea nui ki ngā tamariki.”

“During that time away, I was able to identify what we didn’t have in our community, and competitive waka ama for our kids was a biggie.”

E 36 ngā tamariki paetata ināianei kua tūhono atu ki ngā whakataetae whakaterenga ā-motu.

There were now 36 local children who had signed up for the sprint nationals.

Kua toru ngā whakangungutanga ā rātou i muri i te kura, i ia wiki, ki Kaiteriteri, ki te pito whakarunga o te Papa ā-Motu i Abel Tasman, tāna mea mai.

They had been training at Kaiteriteri at the southern end of the Abel Tasman National Park, three times a week after school, he said.

Ko te nuinga o ngā tamariki he pihinga kaihoe i mua i te tīmatanga... kua nui te whanaketanga, anō te pai o ngā nekenekenga.”

“The majority of the kids were novice paddlers before they started ... they’ve come so far, they’re so co-ordinated.”

“Ka rēhi ngā tamariki 5-9 te kaumātuatanga ki tētahi kōhi e 250m, ā, ka 500m ki a rātou kua 10-13 tau.

The 5-9 year olds would race a 250m course, with the 10-13 year olds racing 500m.

Engari ko te kiko o te haerenga ko te whai wheako ki te ao o te waka ama ki Aotearoa, hei tā Pohe.

But the trip was as much to experience the environment of the waka ama New Zealand event, Stephens said.

“He momo, ka kitea ngā iwi o te motu whānui e kotahi ana.”

“It’s a vibe, you see people from all over the country coming together.”

Mātāmua ko te tūhono i ngā tamariki ki te taiao, tāna kī mai.

Connecting the children to the natural environment was also paramount, he said.

STUFF Paddle a waka towards the Abel Tasman National Park and learn about the rich Māori heritage of the region.

“Ko te nuinga tamariki ka whakapau i ngā pō ki te Fortnite, ki te PureiTeihana, ki ngā waea rānei.

“Most of our kids spend their evenings on Fortnite or on the PlayStation or on cellphones.

“He oranga anō mō te hauora ā-hinengaro tā rātou puta ki ngā wai, he painga hauora.”

“It’s great for their mental health to have them out there on the water, it’s great for their well-being.

“Kia mōhio ki te rere o ngā wai... kia mōhio ki te āhua o te tai i muri i te āwhā, me tōna āhua mēnā kua paki te wiki o mua mai.”

“Getting to know the currents ... getting to know what the tide looks like after a rain storm and what it looks like when it’s been clear for a week.”

Mā te mahi hoe hoki e tautoko i ngā tamariki kāhore anō kia whai wāhi atu ki ngā mahi pēnei i te haka, te ako rānei i te reo, e tūhono ai rātou ki ngā tikanga Māori, te kī a Pohe.

Paddling also helped children who hadn’t been exposed to things like kapa haka or learning te reo, to connect with tikanga Māori, Stephens said.

Kua tae ki te haurua o tā te rōpū tōmina pūtea mō te whakataetae waka ama, he tautoko nō ngā iwi, me ngā kaupapa kohi pūtea, ā, e rawaka ana e tae atu ai tōna 80 ngā tamariki me ngā kaitoko ki reira mā te taraiwa, tāna kī.

Half the group’s funding target for the waka ama competition had been reached through local iwi support and fundraising efforts, enough to get the around 80 children and supporters there by driving, he said.

Melissa Banks Photography/Supplied Ko Sifa Pongipongi rāua ko Tia Herewini nō Ngā Mātātupu. / Sifa Pongipongi and Tia Herewini performing with Ngā Mātātupu from Parklands School, at kapa haka competition Te Huinga Whetū 2022 in Nelson. Ngā Mātātupu are due to be among performers at a festival hosted by Motueka Mai Tawhiti in Motueka th ​​​​​​is weekend.

Ko te whāinga a te rōpū kia rawaka ngā pūtea e rere atu ai ki reira.

The group was hoping to raise enough to fly there.

He hononga ā-hītori hoki tō te hui taurima i Motueka hei ā Hātarei ki te ingoa Motueka i ahu mai i Poronēhia Wīwī, ā, he whakaaturanga nā ngā kaitoi Māori, ngāi Moana hoki, tae noa ki te kai me ngā mahi ā-ringa.

The festival in Motueka on Saturday would share the history of the name Motueka, which originates in French Polynesia, with performances from Māori and Pasifika artists, food stalls and craft activities.

Tekau mā whitu ngā whakaaturanga o te whakanuitanga ki Decks Reserve hei te 4pm – 8pm, tae rā anō ki ngā whakaihuwaka o ngā kapa haka o Te Tauihu, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tuia Te Matangi, Te Kura Waenga o Whakatū, me Te Kura o Parklands.

Seventeen performances were scheduled at the event at Decks Reserve between 4pm – 8pm, including Top of the South Island junior Kapa Haka champions,Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tuia Te Matangi, Nelson Intermediate, and Parklands School.

Mēnā te huarere e mākū, e mea ana a Motueka Mai Tawhiti kia tirohia tā rātou whārangi Pukamata mō te tūpono ka rerekē te wāhi e tū ai te hui.

In case of wet weather, Motueka Mai Tawhiti advised checking their Facebook page for any change of venue.

Inā rā hoki te painga o te toronga mā te takoha.

Entry was free with koha gratefully received.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.