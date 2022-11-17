He aha ngā kaimahi e kōwhiri ana i te hekenga pūtea i te pikinga haere o te utunga oranga

Teacher Cameron Stewart is not alone in opting to put well being and family ahead of income.

Tērā tētahi pouako nō Pōneke, Cameron Stewart, whakaae ki te hekenga pūtea $12,000 nō muri i te kaupeka tuatahi i pāngia kinotia ai e ngā raruraru Kowheori.

Wellington teacher Cameron Stewart took a $12,000 a year pay cut in July after a torrid first term marred by Covid-related disruptions.

Read this story in English here.

Nā tana whaiwhai i tētahi tōkeketanga ā-mahi i tae atu ai ia ki tētahi mahi ratonga tūmatanui i rahi ake te wā whānau ki a ia, i oti ai i te pūkenga puoro te waihape ki ngā whakatangihanga tahitanga ki ōna hoa nō te whare wānanga.

His hunt for a better work-life balance led to a lower paid public service job that gave him more family time, and allowed the keen musician to get back to occasional jam sessions with old university mates.

Ahakoa te pikinga o te utunga oranga, tērā tonu ētahi kaimahi e rite ana kia iti iho te pūtea, kia whāia kētia ngā mea e titi nei ki te ngākau, ā, hei tā te kaihautū o Frog Recruitment Shannon Barlow, e kaha ake ana te whaiwhakaaro ki te hauora, nā whai anō he hua o te urutā.

Despite the rising cost of living, some workers are prepared to earn less and prioritise things that matter to them, and Frog Recruitment managing director Shannon Barlow says the greater emphasis on wellbeing during the pandemic has influenced that.

Nōnātata nei uiuia ai e Frog Recruitment ngā kaimahi 1107, ā, tōna hautoru ngā kaimahi pakeke i whakaarotaungia te tōkeketanga ā-mahi, manohi anō, he 41% kē te hunga e tau 25-o-raro i pēnā.

A recent Frog Recruitment survey of 1107 workers found about a third of older workers prioritised their work-life balance, compared to 41% of under 25-year-olds.

“Hei tā rātou, kua māori te whakaarotau i te hauora, me te tōkeketanga ā-mahi, heoti, ki tērā atu pito kaumātuatanga, he momo hōu.

“For them, prioritising your own health and ensuring work-life balance has been normalised, whereas at the other end of the [age] spectrum, it’s a relatively new concept.

He 17% noa iho te hunga rangatahi ake e rite ana kia “ekea te puhikaioreore” i ā rātou mahi, hei tauritenga ki te 43% o te hunga e 25 ki te 50 tau, me te 54% o rātou kua koni atu i te 50 tau. E ai ki a Shannon, kāore i ohorere i tēnā.

Just 17% of the younger group were prepared to “go above and beyond” in their job, compared to 43% of 25 to 50-year-olds, and 54% of those aged 50-plus. Barlow says that’s not surprising.

“Kua whai tikanga [te hunga pakeke ake] i ngā tau e hia nei, tēnei kawatau e mea ana me ū koe ki ngā hāora āpiti, me upoko pakaru e whanake ai.”

“[The more mature group] have had years and years of it being a habit, this perceived expectation that you need to put in those extra hours and effort to get ahead.”

Supplied E ai ki a Shannon Barlow, me mōhio ngā kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi ki ngā hiahia o tēnā, o tēnā. / Frog Recruitment managing director Shannon Barlow says employers need to be aware of the differing needs of each generation when they are recruiting, and those offering a good work-life balance have a better shot at attracting younger staff.

Nō muri i ngā tau e 6½ i te mahi whakaako, kua paku whai pānga te Kowheori-19 ki tāna whakatau kia whakangā – waihoki te ritenga tonutanga o te taenga me te putanga a ngā ākonga me ngā pouako i te akomanga, te mimiti o te puna taituarā, ngā takohanga a te kaihautū reanga e tauawhi ana, me ngā uauatanga o te tae ā-tinana atu ki te Kāreti o ngā Tamāhine o Pōneke i te nōhanga porotēhi ki te Pāremata.

After 6½ years teaching, Stewart’s decision to take a break was driven partly by Covid-19 – coping with students and teachers constantly in and out of the classroom, lack of relieving staff, responsibilities as a dean providing pastoral care, and the sheer difficulty of getting to and from Wellington Girls College during the protest camp at Parliament.

Nā tana tūranga hōu hei kaitohutohu ki te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga, i oti ai i a ia te mahi i tawhiti, ki Ōtautahi, he hiahia nō te whānau o reira kia tokona i muri i te noho hei kirimate.

His new job working as an adviser with the Ministry of Education meant he could work remotely from Christchurch when family there needed support after bereavements.

He pai hoki ki a Cameron, 33, te whakawāteatanga katoatanga o te hinengaro i ngā mahi.

Stewart, 33, also enjoyed being able to switch off completely from work.

“Ko te mea rahi ko tērā wehenga o te mahi me te kāinga... i taea te whakaweto i taku rorohiko i te otinga o te rā, me te mōhio koia rā te otinga o taku rā.

“The biggest thing was that separation between work and home ... the fact that I could shut my computer down at the end of the day and that was the end of my day.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff I panoni a Cameron Stewart i āna mahi e pai ake ai te tōkeketanga ā-mahi, nā whai anō i heke te pūtea mā te $12,000, engari kāore āna whakapāha. / Cameron Stewart changed jobs for a better work, life balance and took a $12,000 a year pay cut, but has no regrets.

“Kua toutou anō au i ngā wai puoro, kua taea e au te tokona i te kāinga, me te tū rangatira hei makau.”

“I’ve got back into music a little bit, I’ve been able to do things around the home more and be a better partner.”

Nā te iti iho o te pūtea, kua kore ētahi atu mea.

The lower income meant going without a few things.

“E kore pea māua e whai puiaki pēnei i ōna wā, engari kāore hoki e matea ana kia pēnā, tā te mea kua kore e rongo i te hiahia kia hīkina te wairua.”

“Maybe not treating ourselves as much as we would have done, but that hasn’t been as necessary because I haven’t felt like I needed to do something like that to pick me up.”

Kua mokemoke a Cameron ki te mahi whakaako, nā reira e waihape ana ki te akomanga hei te tau e kainamu ana kia whakaako i te Tikanga ā-Iwi ki te Kāreti o Onslow.

Stewart missed teaching and is heading back into the classroom to teach social studies at Onslow College next year.

Kāhore tonu he haepapa whakahaere, nā reira, kua āhua $10,000 iti iho āna pūtea haere ake nei i ā tāna mahi pouako o mua, engari kāhore āna whakapāha.

With no management responsibilities the pay rate is still about $10,000 below his previous teacher salary, but he has no regrets.

“Ko te ara tika. He pūkenga hōu katoa āku, kua whai wā ki te āta whakaaro ki ngā mea matua o tōku ao, me te aro pū ki tōku ake hauora.”

“It was the right thing to do. I have a completely new set of skills, I’ve been able to take some time to reassess the really important things in my life, and to concentrate on my own wellbeing.”

supplied Hei tā Tākuta Fiona Crichton, e pai ana ngā wāhi mahi whakakotahi ki ngā rangatahi. / Dr Fiona Crichton, behavioural change expert and leader of the Groov clinical team, says younger people value workplaces that are inclusive, care about their wellbeing, and permit flexible working arrangements.

E ai ki te kaihautū whakahaumanutanga o te taupānga hauora Groov, Tākuta Fiona Crichton, kua pāngia te whanonga o te hunga kaimahi Gen Z me ngā rangatahi manotau e te korenga e whaiwāhi atu ana ki te mākete kāinga.

Clinical director of the Groov wellbeing app Dr Fiona Crichton said the attitude of Gen Z workers and younger millennials was affected by the fact that many felt locked out of the housing market.

Kua roa nei e whakaae ana ko te hoko kāinga te ara tautiakina karioitia te pūtea, engari mēnā tē taea tēnā e te mahi, te āhua nei he whakaherenga anō ōna, tā Fiona.

Homeownership had traditionally been the accepted path to long-term financial security, but if work could not achieve that, it had to offer something else, Chrichton said.

“Anō te pōrangi o te mahi ina pā kino atu ana ki te hauora ā-hinengaro, ā-tinana hoki, nā reira he tepenga ki ngā momo āhuatanga e manamanuitia ana e te whakareanga rangatahi. Me whai painga kē atu te mahi, pēnei i ngā uarā, te pūtake, me te kiko.”

“Work at the expense of mental and physical health seems ridiculous, so there are limits to what many of the younger generation will tolerate. Work has to meet other needs, such as values, meaning and purpose.”

Hei tā Fiona, tērā tonu ētahi hunga rangatahi e ū ana ki te panonitanga ā-tōrangapū me ngā take taiao, ā, e rite ana rātou kia iti noa ngā pūtea, ka mutu, e tino whai pānga ana te hēmanawa, te āwangawanga me te manawa kiore i te horopaki kōwhiringa mahi.

Crichton said some young people committed to political change and environmental issues, were prepared to work for very little, and stress, climate anxiety and workplace burnout were all factors influencing their choice of employment.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff E ai ki te hunga rangatahi, e tino whai pānga ana te hēmanawa, te āwangawanga me te manawa kiore i te horopaki kōwhiringa mahi. / Stress, climate anxiety and workplace burnout have been cited as factors influencing choice of employment for younger workers.

“I ēnei hunga rangatahi, e rongo tonu ana i te ruarua o ngā kōwhiringa hāunga te waiho i ngā utunga pūtea nui e whāia ai ngā mahi e pā ana ki ngā take whānui. Engia e waiwai ana ināianei, nā te āhuatanga o te horopaki tōrangapū o te wā.”

“Among these young people there is a feeling they have little choice but to give up on the big salaries and pursue work that’s about wider issues. It feels urgent right now, given the current political landscape.”

E ai ki a Shannon, kua mate kē ngā kaiwhai mahi kia hihira mēnā rānei ngā kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi e ū ana ki ngā kōrero mō ngā take pēnei i te toitūtanga.

Barlow says jobseekers are now more inclined to check whether prospective employers walk the talk on issues like sustainability.

“He nui tā mātou kitenga atu i te whakanuitanga i ngā uara, me ngā ahurea tika, tērā i te uinga, he aha te tūranga, me e hia te rahinga utunga?

“We’re seeing a lot more emphasis on values and culture fit over what is the role, and how much is it [paying]?

“Mēnā te paetukutuku a te umanga e mea ana kua ū rātou ki te toitūtanga, he aha hoki tēnā, ka pēhea hoki e whakatinana?”

“If the company website says they are committed to sustainability, what does that actually mean, how do they practise it?”

Ā, e ai ki a Shannon, me aro kē rātou e whaiwhai nei i te āpitihanga $10,000, $15,000 rānei i ia tau ki ngā haepapa me ngā kawatau e noho ana hei hoa.

And Barlow said those chasing the dollars need to take into account the additional responsibilities and expectations attached to an extra $10,000 to $15,000 a year.

“E tino hirahira ana te āta wetewete i ērā mea katoa, me te kore e whakapoapoatia e te pūtea, tā te mea āe, e hirahira tonu ana, engari ehara tēnei i te mutunga o te ara.”

“It’s really important to weigh all that up and not be too swayed by the money, because yes it’s definitely important, but it’s not the be all and end all.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.