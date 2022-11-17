E takatū ana Te Tauihu ki te horo o te Kirihimete

Dr Lorraine Eade of Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu Trust packs boxes of kai at the trust’s centre in Richmond.

E takatū ana a Te Pātaka i te kaupeke toritori nā te tāmi ahupūtea, me te pikinga utunga hokomaha, nā whai anō, e whakarite ana i ngā pouaka kai mā ngā manomano tāngata puta noa i te rohe hei ngā marama e kainamu ana.

Te Pātaka is once again preparing for a busy season as high inflation, high supermarket prices, packing boxes of kai for thousands of people across the rohe for the coming months.

Kua tupu ake Te Pātaka i ōna pakiaka i tā Te Tauihu uruparenga ki te urutā Kowheori-19, kia tū rangatira ai hei pūnaha tautoko karioi ā-kai mā ngā whānau puta noa i te Tauihu o Te Waka.

Te Pātaka has grown from early roots in the Tauihu iwi response to the Covid-19 pandemic to become a long-standing kai support system for whānau across the top of the South Island.

Āianei, kua tau pai hei huruhuru ki te manu e kīia nei ko Te Kotahi of Te Tauihu Charitable Trust, ā, kua tīmata rā anō ngā whakaritenga a Te Pātaka ki Richmond me Wairau.

Now firmly under the wing of Te Kotahi of Te Tauihu Charitable Trust, Te Pātaka’s preparation for Christmas pressure is already well under way in both Richmond and Wairau.

Hei tā te Pou Whakahaere Rauemi o te Tarati, Tākuta Lorraine Eade, tē kitea nei te mimiti haere tā te hapori hiahia ki te tokonga, engari kē ia kua tokomaha haere te hunga e hia āwhina ana. Kua whakakī ia i ngā pouaka kai tē mōnehu, e rite ai kia tīkina ake hei te kaupeka e kainamu ana e rātou kei raro e pūtu ana.

Trust Pou Whakahaere Rauemi Dr Lorraine Eade said there was no sign of a reduction in need in the community, and in fact more families and individuals were needing help. She was helping pack boxes of non-perishable food, ready to be picked up over the coming holiday season for those in need.

Ko Tākuta Lorraine Eade nō Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu Trust e whakakī ana i ngā pouaka kai ki Richmond. / Dr Lorraine Eade of Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu Trust packing boxes of food at the trust’s centre in Richmond. There are two warehouses – one in Wairau, one in Richmond, to serve the whole Te Tauihu rohe.

Hei tāna, kua rite tonu ā ngā tāngata kōrero mō ngā uauatanga e pāngia nei rātou nā ngā pāpātanga itareti teitei e pāngia ana ngā utunga mōkete, ngā utunga hokomaha teitei, me ngā utunga matapōkere.

She said people had increasingly been talking about difficulties with high interest rates affecting mortgage payments, high supermarket prices, and unexpected costs.

“Ki ētahi tāngata, kotahi anake te pire e taka i te pari o te rua, ainī pea he tangihanga, he utunga waka, he utunga matapōkere rānei pea e nonoke ai koe e hia nei ngā marama,” tāna kī mai.

“For some people it’s only one bill that tips them over the edge, it might be a tangi, a car bill, any unexpected cost that can set you back months,” she said.

“E rea ake ana te hiahiatanga – koia rā te ōhanga, engari kāore tonu e ngāwari ake nei ki ngā whānau.”

“The need is just growing – the economy is the economy, but it’s not getting any better for families.”

E ai ki a Lorraine, e rua ngā ara e whai āwhina ai i a Te Pātaka. Me he Māori, tērā te ara No Whānau Goes Hungry, manohi anō, me te Pākehā, tērā te ara me kua pāngia koe e te Kowheori, te waipuke rānei.

Eade said there were two pathways to getting help from Te Pātaka. For Māori, there was the No Whānau Goes Hungry pathway, and for non-Māori, the Covid and flood-affected pathway.

“I mea mai ngā iwi e waru katoa [rā te urutā], nō mātou te haepapa e kore ai te Māori e matekai,” hei tāna. “Tērā hoki tā mātou ara tuarua, mō te tangata kua pāngia e te Kowheori, e te waipuke rānei – he ara mō te katoa.”

“All the eight iwi said [during the pandemic] it was our job to make sure no Māori whānau goes hungry,” she said. “The second pathway we have, for anyone affected by Covid or flooding – that’s for everyone.”

I oroko mai a Te Pātaka i Wairau hei paremata ohotata – e whaiwāhi ai ngā whānau ki te wahie me ngā kai waiwai, nā tēnā i tohaina ngā pouaka kai koni atu i te 400, me ngā kohinga wahie e 75 i ngā marama tuatahi. Āianei, e whakapae ana a Lorraine kua manomano ngā whānau me ngā tāngata anō kua whai tautoko i a Te Pātaka – tōna 8000 ngā whānau, e 2500 ngā takitahi.

Te Pātaka first started out in Wairau (Marlborough) as an emergency response – making sure families had access to firewood and essential food staples, delivering over 400 kai boxes and 75 loads of firewood in its first few months. Now, Eade estimated the numbers of families and individuals who had received support from Te Pātaka was in the thousands – about 8000 families, and 2500 individuals.

E ai ki a ia, he tini ngā ara e pāngia ai te tangata e te Kowheori, tērā ko te pānga tōtika ōna e te māuiuitanga me ōnā āhuatanga karioi, tae noa ki te ngaronga o te mahi, te hiahia rānei ki te tautoko i te whānau māuiui, anā, he pou tautoko a Te Pātaka ahakoa te aha.

She said people could be affected by Covid in many ways, from directly having the illness and its potential long-term effects, through to job losses or needing to support ill whānau, and Te Pātaka was there for all.

Nikā ngā iwi e waru o Te Tauihi, ko Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō, ko Te Ātiawa o te Waka o Māui, ko Ngāti Koata, ko Ngāti Kuia, ko Ngāti Rārua, ko Rangitāne ki Wairau, ko Ngāti Tama, me Ngāti Toa Rangatira ki Wairau.

The eight iwi of Te Tauihu are Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō, Te Ātiawa o te Waka o Māui, Ngāti Koata, Ngāti Kuia, Ngāti Rārua, Rangitāne ki Wairau, Ngāti Tama, and Ngāti Toa Rangatira ki Wairau.

Ko Janelle Patterson e whakarapa ana i ngā kai tē mōnehu ki ngā pouaka kai. Kua wawe tā Te Pātake whakaritenga pouaka e tautoko ai hei te kaupeka Kirihimete. / Janelle Patterson packing non-perishables for kai boxes. Te Pātaka boxes were being prepared ahead of time to help serve the busy Christmas period.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.