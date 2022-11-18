Kua roa rawa te tatari a te Māori, ngāi Moana hoki ki te okaokanga āpiti Kowheori-19 tuarua, tā ngā mātanga

Officials say it's "too early to say" whether the current plateau in cases will be sustained, and the outlook over summer "remains uncertain".

Ka mahue tā te Māori me ngāi Moana kua 40-49 tau whai āheinga wawe ki te okaokanga āpitihanga Kowheori-19, hei tā ngā mātanga.

Wider access to the second Covid-19 booster for Māori and Pasifika aged 40 to 49 should have been granted earlier, experts say.

Read this story in English here.

Nō te Wenerei te Kāwanatanga tauākī atu ai mō te whakaheke i te kaumātuatanga māraurautanga ki te okaokanga āpitihanga i te 50 ki te 40 tau ina he Māori, he ngāi Moana rānei, i te pāpāhotanga pānui Kowheori-19 tuatahi nō te Hepetema.

The Government announced on Wednesday it would be lowering the age of eligibility for the second booster from 50 to 40 for Māori and Pasifika in the first Covid-19-related press briefing since September.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 16 and 17 year olds eligible for Pfizer vaccine boosters

* Covid-19: Child vaccine first-dose uptake varies from 5 to 95 per cent by suburb as outbreak grows

* Another Covid-19 case in South Canterbury



Kua hanga taurua te tūraru hemonga o te taupori whānui Māori, ngāi Moana hoki, e te Kowheori-19.

The risk of death from Covid-19 for Māori and Pasifika is around twice that of the general population.

Hei tā te kaihautū matua o Te Kōhao Health Ruahine Tureiti Moxon, ka mahue te wāteatanga wawe o te okaokanga āpitihanga tuarua ki ēnei hunga.

Te Kōhao Health managing director Lady Tureiti Moxon said the second booster should have been made available much earlier for these groups.

“Engari, ko tētahi mea pai o tēnei ko te kite i tērā āhuatanga. Kua roa e kitea ai e te Kāwanatanga te pānekeneke ake o te Māori i ētahi atu hunga i tō tātou pāpori,” tāna mea mai.

“But the one good thing about this is that there is a recognition. It's taken the Government a very long time to recognise that Māori, in particular, are much more vulnerable than other groups in our society,” she said.

“E hirahira ana tā rātou kōrerorero ki te Māori e oti ai i a mātou te mahi tahi, te whakahoahoa tahi hoki i ngā mahere haere ake nei. Koia tērā tētahi o ngā hahani kino rawa o te uruparenga Kowheori i te tīmatanga.”

“It’s really important that they speak with Māori so that we can actually work together to co-design what needs to happen. That was one of the biggest criticisms of the Covid response in those early days.”

Tom Lee/Stuff E rāhiri ana a Ruahine Tureiti Moxon i tā te Kāwanatanga whakataunga kia tuku āheinga okaokanga āpitihanga Kowheori-19 tuarua ki te Māori me te ngāi Moana kua pakeke ake i te 40 tau, engari ka mahue te tukunga wawe. / Lady Tureiti Moxon welcomes the Government’s decision to grant Māori and Pasifika over 40s access to the second Covid-19 booster, but says it should’ve come earlier.

E whakaae ana hoki te tumu tūhono o Waipapa Taumata Rau, Tā Collin Tukuitonga, ka mahue tā te Māori me te ngāi Moana whai wāteatanga wawe ki te okaokanga āpitihanga tuarua.

University of Auckland associate dean Pacific Sir Collin Tukuitonga agrees Māori and Pasifika over 40s should have had access to the second booster earlier.

“Mā te aha i te tōmuritanga. Ka mahue te whakature tonu i ngā maruhā ki ngā hunga tūraru kino nei, me te whakapau kaha kia hīkina ake ngā okaokanga āpitihanga,” hei tāna.

“But better late than never. Should have continued masks for high risk groups plus better effort to lift boosters,” he said.

“He whanaketanga pai inā rā nā te pōturitanga o te uruparenga okaokanga āpitihanga, engari nā te rahi tonu o ngā pānga, e tika pū ana, nā whai anō pea ka rorotu te whainga hoki.”

“It's a good move given sluggish response to boosters, but given high number of cases continuing, it's sensible, might lift uptake.”

David White/Stuff E manako ana te mātanga o Waipapa Taumata Rau Tā Collin Tukuitonga, mā te whakataunga kia whānui ake ai te āheinga ki te okaokanga tuarua e pai ake ai te whainga. / University of Auckland academic Sir Collin Tukuitonga hopes the decision to widen access to the second booster will improve a sluggish uptake.

E ai ki te kaitohutohu pūtaiao matua o te Manatū Hauora, Tākuta Ian Town, me he whakataunga mō te take hauora pēnei, me āta whakaaro ki ngā tūraru me ngā painga ki te takitahi me te hunga hoki.

Ministry of Health chief science adviser Dr Ian Town said a decision on any health intervention is based on a careful consideration of the risks and benefits for an individual or for a specific group.

“Ko ngā wāhanga nui ko te whanaketanga i tēnei whakamaherehere mātanga rā te rōpū āmiki tohutohu okaokanga Kowheori-19 (CVTAG),” hei tāna.

“Key steps were the development of this expert advice through the Covid-19 vaccine technical advisory group (CVTAG),” he said.

“Hei tūāpapa ki tērā tātaringa ko tētahi arotakenga nōnātata nei o ngā hemonga, me ngā raraunga hōhipera nōnātata rawa nei nā te Kowheori-19 i ngā marama mātāmua e ono o te tau.”

“That analysis was informed by a recent review of deaths and even more recent hospitalisation data from Covid-19 in the first six months of the year.”

I kī a Ian, nā te tātaritanga nei, kua marohia a CVTAG i te toronga ake o te māraurautanga okaokanga āpitihanga Kowheori-19 tuarua ki te Māori me te ngāi Moana kua 40 – 49 tau, i tētahi rangahau ki te kaiwhakahaere-matua i te ihu o te marama nei.”

Town said as a result of this analysis, CVTAG made the recommendation to extend the eligibility of the Covid-19 second booster for Māori and Pacific people aged 40-49 in a paper to the director-general earlier this month.

“Ko tētahi whai whakaaro hirahira... ko te hirahira hoki o te okaokanga āpitihanga tuatahi e whāia ai te āraitanga,” hei tāna.

“One important consideration … is that the most important booster vaccination in terms of providing additional protection is the first one,” he said.

“Kua koni atu i te 1 miriona ngāi Aotearoa e māraurau ana kia whāia tō rātou okaokanga āpitihanga tuatahi, engari kāhore anō kia whāia.”

“There are more than 1 million New Zealanders who are eligible but who have yet to receive their first booster vaccination.”

I kī a Ruahine Tureiti, kua āwangawanga ia mō te pikinga o ngā pānga Kowheori-19, ā, kāore e rawaka te tokomaha e whai nei i te āpitihanga.

Moxon said she was concerned about rising Covid-19 numbers and that not enough people are boosted.

“E pāngia tonutia nei ngā tāngata, ka mutu, ehara i te mea e pāngia anahe, kua mate tonu hoki. E urutā tonu ki mua i te aroaro, engari kua whakatau kē tātou kia whakatahangia,” tāna mea mai.

“People are still getting it, and not only are they getting it, they're still dying from it. We still have a pandemic on our hands, although we’re choosing not to recognise it as such,” she said.

“Me mataara pai tātou ki ēnei mea katoa, ā, ki te kore, ka motoa tātou.”

“We've got to be ever vigilant around these things and if we’re not, it’ll take us out.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.