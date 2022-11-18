E rārangi ana ngā ngākau whiwhita o Toa Samoa kia whai kirituhi 685 i mua i te whiringa toa Ipu Rīki ā-Ao

Kua rorotu te tono i tā Hāmoa waehere waea, he maha ngā taupuni kirituhi ngāi Moana nō tā Hāmoa whaiwāhi atu ki te whiringa toa Ipu Rīki i tērā wīkene. / 685 tattoos have been popular at Polynesian tattoo workshops since Samoa qualified for the RLWC final last weekend.

E rārangi ana ngā tino ngākau whihita o Hāmoa kia whai kirituhi 685 i mua i tā Toa Samoa whiringa toa Ipu Rīki ā-Ao hirahira ki a Ahitereiria hei ā Hanarei.

Samoa super fans are queueing up to get 685 tattoos ahead of Toa Samoa’s historical Rugby League World Cup final showdown against Australia on Sunday.

Read this story in English here.

Inā te hirahira o tā Toa Samoa patu i ngā kaihautū e 27-26 i te whiringa whāiti, e puta ai te ihu hei kapa tuatahi nō Te Moana me te reanga tuarua kia whaiwāhi atu ki te whiringa toa.

Toa Samoa made history when they claimed a 27-26 victory over hosts England in the semi-final, to become the first Pacific and second tier team to qualify for the final.

Nā te kaupapa ipu a Hāmoa kua poho kererū ā ngāi Hāmoa, he haki ki ō rātou waka, he pahū ahi, he hīkoitanga, he puna ngākau whiwhi e rua hoki ki Māngere me Ōtara hei te wīkene nei.

Samoa’s cup campaign has sent Samoans in New Zealand into raptures with flags displayed proudly on cars, fireworks, parades and two fan zones planned in Māngere and Ōtara this weekend.

Kei te whai whakaaro hoki te kāwanatanga o Hāmoa ki tētahi hararei ā-motu, ahakoa te putanga rānei o te ihu.

The Samoa government is also considering a public holiday, regardless of the final outcome.

Ki Tāmaki Makaurau, kua hokona katoatia ngā haki Hāmoa.

In Auckland, Samoa flags have all sold out.

SUPPLIED Celebrations in central Blenheim last weekend, when Samoa played England in the Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

He tono rorotu tā Hāmoa waehere waea, 685, ki ngā taupuni kirituhi Poronēhia puta noa i Tāmaki, ā, he kaitoi hoki e whakahere atu ana i ngā utunga iti.

Samoa’s dialling code, 685, has been a popular request at Polynesian tattoo workshops across Auckland, with some artists offering special deals.

Ko tā Spyce Ink i Tāmaki ki te Tonga, he whakahere i ngā kirituhi 685 he $50 i te Paraire me te Hātarei.

South Auckland-based Spyce Ink is offering 685 tattoos for $50 on Friday and Saturday.

E ai ki te kaitoi kirituhi Lasalio, kua tāpuia katoatia ia hei ngā rangai e rua e kainamu ana.

Tattoo artist Losalio said she’s fully booked out for the next two days.

“Kua toritori kino nei, engari kua mīharo, kua rawe hoki te kite i te katoa e torotoro mai ana, me te poho kererū hoki ō rātou mō te haukāinga,” hei tāna.

“It’s been hectic but also amazing and warming to see everyone coming through so proud of their home country,” she said.

“Kei te rere ngā haki i ngā waka o te katoa, me te hātakēhi hoki. Koia rā te wairua i tēnei wā.”

“Everyone’s been pulling up in their cars with flags, it’s hilarious. It’s just the vibe at the moment.”

He kirituhi 685 rānei tōu e whakanuia nei te whiringa toa? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Have you got a 685 tattoo to mark the final? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Tērā ētahi e whai ana i ngā kirituhi 685 kāore anō kia tautoko i a Toa Samoa ā mohoa nei, tāna mea mai.

Some people coming to get 685 tattoos had never supported Toa Samoa before, she said.

“Koia tērā te pānga o te kapa nei, kua poho kererū te marea.”

“That’s just the impact of what the team has done, everyone is just so proud.

“He wāhi rerekē e tāngia ai te kirituhi 685, e kitea nei ētahi, e huna ana ētahi anō. Kua toro mai ētahi pakeke e kore nei e whakaae kia whai kirituhi, nā reira kua tāngia ki tētahi wāhi huna.”

“There are different placements for the 685 tattoo, some a visible and some aren’t. We’ve got young adults who aren’t even allowed tattoos come in, so they have it tatted in hidden places.”

Nō Tonga te matua o Losalio, nō Hāmoa tōna whaea, nā whai anō, he kirituhi 676 tōna – te waehere waea o Tonga. Kua tauākī atu ia ka ūhia ki tētahi 685 ina puta te ihu o Hāmoa hei ā Hanarei.

Losalio, whose dad is from Tonga and mum from Samoa, has a 676 tattoo on her – Tonga’s dialling code. She’s made a bold bet to cover it up with 685 if Samoa wins on Sunday.

“Ka mutu, ki te hinga a Hāmoa, ka ūhia tō tētahi ngākau whiwhita 685 ki te 676.”

“And if Samoa loses then a superfan with 685 will get 676 tattooed over it.”

E whakahere ana te Taupuni ā-Whānau Vaeau ki Grey Lynn i ngā kirituhi 685 he $68.50 ā muri i te pakanga o Toa Samoa ki a Tonga.

Vaeau Family Studio in Grey Lynn offered 685 tattoos for $68.50 each following the Toa Samoa v Tonga game.

I pāpāho atu rātou i Paeāhua i tāpuia katoatia rātou i ngā mēneti 10.

They posted on Instagram that they were fully booked in 10 minutes.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.