Tūtakina mai a Anahera, te toa wahine o te kāhui kiwi ki Pōneke

Ko Anahera, tētahi o ngā kiwi 13 ka noho ki Pōneke mea ake nei. I whakaahuatia ia i tana hihiratanga hauora nōnātata nei. Kua koni atu i te 42 tau ia, engari e kaha tonu ana. / Anahera, one of the 13 kiwi who will soon call Wellington home. This photo was taken at her most recent health check. She is at least 42 years old, but is still going strong.

Kāore a Anahera i te paku hiahia kia rongo i ō kōrero pōrangi mō ngā wāhine pakeke. E whakawhānau tonu ana tēnei kaitā whā tekau mā aha tau: nā rāua ko tōna hoa Nouveau (e āhua 36 tau te kaumātuatanga iho) tētahi pīpī i pao i te kaupeka nei, e piki ai tana tapeke kia koni atu i te 60 rā tōna oranga.

Anahera does not want to hear your stereotypes about middle-aged women. This hefty 40-something is still having babies: she and her latest partner Nouveau (who is about 36 years her junior) produced a chick this season, putting her tally at more than 60 over the course of her life.

Read this story in English here.

Anō te pai o tōna tinana – ahakoa tana kai i ngā rongoā konupūmā – ā, kei te takahi ia i tētahi ara hōu ki tētahi peka anō o te wao nui: Ka tū ia hei tapairu o ngā kiwi 13 ka tukuna hei ā Hātarei ki ngā puke uru mā tonga o Pōneke.

Her body is in incredible shape – although she is now taking calcium supplements – and she’s embarking today on a new adventure in a new neck of the woods: She’ll be the matriarch of the 13 kiwi who will be released on Saturday into the south-western hills of Wellington.

READ MORE:

* 'Breathtaking' encounter with kiwi bathing in the wild

* Kiwi caught on video wandering around resident's kitchen on Little Barrier Island

* Kiwi to call the capital home as huge conservation project comes to fruition

* Capital Kiwi Project: Mākara kids 'excited' to have kiwi roaming the hills



“Ko ia tā mātou manu kaha rawa atu, nui rawa atu hoki – anō te rahi o ōna waewae – engari e mākohakoha tonu ia ki ōna hoa,” tā Jo Russell, te kaiwhakahaere matua o te Whare Kiwi ki Ōtorohanga, tō Anahera kāinga i ngā tau e 42 kua hori.

“She’s our biggest and strongest bird – the size of her feet is incredible – but she’s extremely gentle with her keepers and her mates,” says Jo Russell, general manager of the Ōtorohanga Kiwi House, Anahera’s home for the past 42 years.

E 3.09kg te taumaha o Anahera i tana hihiratanga hauora inātata nei. “E oti i tētahi mahi pēnei te rahi te kōhuru pea i tōna hoa, engari kua mākohakoha pai ia ki a rātou,” tā Jo.

Anahera weighed in at her latest health check at 3.09kg. “A bird this size could potentially kill her partner, but she’s very gentle with them,” Russell says.

Nā whai anō kua tapaina ko “Anahera”.

Well, her name does mean “angelic”.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Ko te kairuruhau Kiwi nō Pōneke, Jeff Hall, me tētahi wharau ki te wāhi tuku kiwi. / Capital Kiwi ranger Jeff Hall with a burrow at the kiwi release site.

I kitea a Anahera i te wao nui i Taranaki i te 1980, i te mimititanga kinotanga o ngā taupori kiwi. Ka taria ai ia ki Ōtorohanga, ka meinga ai ki tōna kaupapa rarau.

Anahera was found in the wild in Taranaki in 1980, at a time when kiwi numbers were rapidly declining. She was taken to Ōtorohanga and placed in its captive breeding programme.

Ehara i te mea kua whakawhānau anake ia i ngā tini pīpī hei wāhi ake o “Operation Nest Egg” rā taua wā, kua whakaora hoki ia i tētahi puna ira mokorea o te kiwi ki te uru.

Not only has she produced an extraordinary number of chicks as part of “Operation Nest Egg” during that time, she has also been keeping alive an endangered gene pool of western North Island brown kiwi.

Kua hūnuku ana i a Anahera ki Pōneke he pai nō te oranga ā-tinana, ā, mā tēnā e “tū totoka” ia hei tauira ki ngā kiwi 12 e hikipapa ana hoki, tā Jo.

Anahera is being moved to Wellington now because she’s in peak condition and will provide a “strong anchor” for the other 12 kiwi that are being relocated, Russell says.

I a ia e tū ana hei uwha matua, ka whakatau a Anahera i te whenua o ngā manu ka tahi, ka rua ka tīmata te karanga atu, ka toru ka whakatau i ngā manu anō – e rua anō ngā takirua, hei āpitihanga ki a rāua ko Nouveau, ā, e whitu ngā taipakeke.

As the mature female, Anahera will establish the birds’ territory and will start calling, providing stability for the other birds – two other pairs, in addition to her and Nouveau, and seven sub-adults.

“Ka tae ana ēnā ki Pōneke, e hiahia ana kia whakatau ngā kiwi i a rātou anō. Tē hiahia ngā rangatahi kia peka atu ki te Pāremata, ki Te Papa rānei i ngā tau tīmatanga,” tā Jo mea mai.

“When they get to Wellington, we want the kiwi to establish themselves. We don’t want the teenagers heading off to Parliament or Te Papa in the first few years,” Russell says.

Ainī pea he hua kiwi ka whakawhānautia i ngā puke o Mākara hei ngā marama e kainamu ana, tāna kōrero.

There could be kiwi eggs laid in the hills above Mākara within a matter of months, she says.

“E rite ana a ngāi herekore kia whakaipoipo, kia whakatō kākano, me te aha anō, ka whakawhānau tonu pea a Anahera i ngā pīpī tae rā anō ki ōna tau 50.”

“The singletons are ready to find a mate and get down to business, and Anahera could still be producing really great offspring well into her 50s.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.