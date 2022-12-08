Te Tikanga Katoa: Kua ahatia te taenga ki te kura?

He wāhi tare tēnei pūrongo o tā Puna hinonga hihira-meka, The Whole Truth – Te Tikanga Katoa. E oti i a koe te pānui i te roanga atu o ā mātou hihiratanga-meka ki konei.

This reporting is part of Stuff’s fact-checking project, The Whole Truth – Te Tikanga Katoa. You can read the rest of our fact-checks here.

He aha te raru? | What’s the issue?

E hōmiromiro ana a Nāhinara i te tamōtanga i te kura, me tā te kaihautū Chris Luxon pāpāho i te ohorere o ngā raraunga inātata nei mō te taenga.

National has school truancy in its sights, with leader Chris Luxon sounding the alarm over some newly released attendance statistics.

“Tōna 40% noa iho ā mātou tamariki i Aotearoa nei e tae atu ana ki te kura, me te aha anō, kāore he aha ki te nuinga,” tāna ki a Puna.

“Only 40% of our kids here in New Zealand go to school, and no one seems to care about it,” he told Stuff.

He wā anō tōna kua mea atu he āhua 40% ngā tamariki e “auau” nei te toronga ki te kura.

Elsewhere, he has talked about only 40% of children attending school “regularly”.

Ngā kitenga | What we found

Korekore he raru te tamōtanga ā-kura e tupu ana i Aotearoa. Kua heke iho te taenga auau i te ngahurutau kua hori, koni atu rānei, ka mutu, ka kino kē atu te raru kei te āhua o te hakahaka ā-ōtekau o te kura.

There is no question that school absence is a growing problem in New Zealand. Regular attendance has been declining for at least a decade, and the problem gets worse the lower decile a school is.

Engari he aha rā te “taenga auau”? Nō tā te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga uiuinga toronga ā-tau ngā raraunga a Chris, he mea whakaoti e ngā kura i ia Wāhanga 2 nō te 2011.

But what does “regular attendance” mean? Luxon’s figures come from the Education Ministry’s annual attendance survey, completed by schools every Term 2 since 2011.

E kīia ai kua auau tā te ākonga taenga atu, me koni atu i te 90% tana noho ki te kura rā te wā o te uiuinga. Nā tēnā, e oti i a ia te noho tamō kia kotahi te rā i ia rua wiki (hei toharite), puta noa i te wāhanga katoa. E whakaae ana kia whaimana (ina koa, kua māuiui), kia kore rānei (ina koa, kua tamō kurī noa) ēnā tamōtanga.

For a student to count as attending regularly, they need to be at school 90% of the time during the survey period. That means they can miss (on average) one day of school a fortnight, across the whole term. Those absences might be justified (illness, for example) or unjustified (e.g. truancy).

E tika ana a Chris, he 40% noa iho ngā ākonga e tae rā anō ana ki tētahi tapanga “taenga auau” i te 2022. Heoti, he 30% anō kua tae atu i waenga i te 80% me te 90%, ā, he 15% anō i koni atu i te 70%. He raweketanga tinihanga o te raraunga te kōrero e mea ana he 40% noa iho ngā ākonga “e tae atu ana ki te kura”.

Luxon is right that only 40% of students fall into this “regular attendance” category in 2022. However, another 30% attended between 80% and 90% of the time, and a further 15% went more than 70% of the time. Saying that only 40% of children “go to school” is a mischaracterisation of this data.

Kua tapaina ngā ākonga kua tae iti iho i te 70% te taenga atu ki te kura, hei “tamō kino nei”. E tika ana tā Chris mea atu kua koni atu i te 100,000 ngā tamariki me ngā rangatahi e noho hei ki tēnei tapanga i te uiuinga 2022, e pīki pikinga i te 65,000 i tērā tau.

Students going to school less than 70% of the time are classed as “chronically absent”. Luxon has correctly pointed out that there are more than 100,000 children and teenagers who fell into this category in the 2022 survey, a big jump from about 65,000 last year.

Heoti, e mārama pai ai ki ngā āhuatanga o konei, e hirahira ana te hihira i te wā o te uiuinga. Ahakoa ko te tihi o tō Aotearoa maunga Omikorona i mua i te Wāhanga 2, kua 5000 ki te 8000 tonu te toharite o ngā pānga i ia rā i te wā uiui. Nā te nōhanga mohoaotanga kotahi wiki e matea nei e te Kowheori-19 kua noho te tamaiti ki te pari o te 90% mō te taenga. Mēnā he rangi anō e tamō ana (nā te haumanutanga, nā te aha kē atu rānei) kua pīoioi atu ia ki te wāhanga taenga o raro.

But to understand what’s happening here, it’s important to look at the timing of the survey. Although New Zealand’s first Omicron peak occurred before Term 2, daily cases were still averaging between about 5000 and 8000 during the survey period. The week-long isolation period for Covid-19 would automatically put any child with Covid right on the 90% attendance threshold. Any extra days off (either because they were still recovering, or for other reasons) would tip them into a lower attendance category.

Nā te tāhuhu hoki te kupu: “Nā te pānga tonutanga o te Kowheori ki te Kowheori-19 kua kaha ake te tamōtanga, ākonga mai, kaimahi mai hoki. Kua kino kē atu hoki te pānga o ngā kura e ngā māuiuitanga takurua, nā konā he āpitihanga tamōtanga.”

The ministry noted: “The continued surge in the incidence of Covid-19 in the community resulted in high levels of absences for both students and staff. Schools were also impacted by higher levels of typical winter illness, causing additional absences.”

E kitea ana tēnei i ngā raraunga. Ahakoa te heke māhoi o te tamōtanga i ngā tau e hia nei, kua rerekē pū a 2022. Kua 20 ōrau te hekenga iho o te taenga auau, ina whakataurite atu ki ngā panonitanga haeretanga i ngā tau o mua mai.

The data reflects this. Although attendance has been falling steadily for years, 2022 is out of the ordinary. Regular attendance fell by a full 20 percentage points, compared to more gradual changes in the years beforehand.

Taihoa ake e mōhio hū ai mēnā rānei e taupua ana te hekenga nā, tēnei hekenga o te Kowheori, hei te whakaputanga i ngā raraunga taetanga e haere ake nei.

We won’t know for sure if that big drop is a temporary, Covid-related blip until next year, when the next wave of attendance data comes out.

Engari, ahakoa pea e tae tonu ana te nuinga o ngā ākonga ki te kura i te nuinga o te wā, e ai ki ngā rangahau a Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga, he pānga tōraro ō te mahue ngā rangi e rua ki te angitu, nā whai anō, ka kino kē atu i ia rā anō. E ōrite nei te hāngai o tērā ki ngā ākonga e tamō ana, e māuiui ana, e hararei ana rānei.

However, even if most students are still going to school most of the time, the Ministry of Education’s own research has found that even two days off school has a negative effect on achievement, with every extra day compounding that. That applies equally to students who are truant from school, away sick, or having a few extra days off school to go on a family holiday.

Hei whakatepe | In summary

Nā ngā raraunga nō te ngahurutau, koni atu nei, e tika ana tā Chris Luxon tautohu i te kino me te kino haere o te raru ā-taenga ki Aotearoa – engari kua tae tonu te nuinga o ngā tamariki ki te kura i te nuinga o te wā.

Based on more than a decade of data, Chris Luxon is right to point out that poor attendance is a chronic and worsening issue in New Zealand – but most children are still going to school most of the time.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.