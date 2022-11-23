He aha tātou i pāngia ai e te huarere potere, āwhā, whatitiri hoki inātata nei?

A water spout was spotted near the North Shore suburb of Takapuna on Sunday.

Nō te wiki tata nei, kua haehae ngā whenua o te motu i ngā āwhā, te uawhatu, tae noa hoki ki ngā āwhiowhio, nā ngā āhuatanga āhuarangi, me ngā paemahana āngi rerekē.

Thunderstorms, hail and even tornados have ripped across the country in the past week, thanks to climate patterns and differing air temperatures.

Mā te āngi mahana e pupū ake ai te ua me ngā āwhā, ā, mā te āngi mātao e pūrewa ake ai te māhana, hei tā te mātanga nō te Ratonga Tirorangi, Andrew James.

Warm air fuels rain and storms, helped along by colder air which makes warmer air more buoyant, MetService meteorologist Andrew James said.

“Nō te rangi tonu nei [Tūrei] kua kitea te āngi mātao a te kōhauhau ā-runga e toro ana i Te Ika a Māui hoki,” tā Andrew.

“We have today [Tuesday] some cold air driven by the upper atmosphere moving over the North Island as well,” James said.

“Kua mahana ake te āngi o raro, ā, e hiahia ana kia rewa ake. Kua mātao ake te āngi o runga, ā, e hiahia ana kia heke whakararo. Mā ngā āhuatanga e rua nei e kaha ake ai te nekehanga whakarunga.

“The air at the bottom is warmer and wants to move upwards. The air at the top is colder and wants to move downwards. The two factors together increase the upwards motion.”

Kua tīkokikoki te kōhauhau, nā whai anō pea ka hua ake ngā āwhā paetata, me te tūpono ka 25mm i ia hāora te hekenga ua hei ā Tūrei.

The atmosphere was unstable and could result in localised thunderstorms, with a possibility rain could fall at a rate of 25mm an hour on Tuesday.

E ai ki te mātanga nō Taihoro Nukurangi, Chris Brandolino, ko ngā āhuatanga pēhanga hakahaka e noho nei ki te uru o te motu “ānō he tara, ā, e tō mai ana i te āngi mahana, mākū hoki i ngā takiwā pārū, e potere pai ai ngā ua.”

Niwa meteorologist Chris Brandolino said that low pressure systems sitting to the west of the country “acted like a cog and drew warm, humid air from the tropics and sub-tropics providing fuel for the rain.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Nā ngā āwhā kua pāngia te motu e te ua tātā i te wiki kua hori. / Thunderstorms have brought heavy rain across the country over the past week.

Kua neke haere hoki tērā pēhanga hakahaka ki Aotearoa, ka mutu, e hīkina ake ana te āngi.

That low pressure was also moving towards New Zealand and helping to lift the air.

Inā rā hoki te potere o Noema puta noa i Te Ika a Māui ā mohoa nei, me te aha, kua tautoru te whiwhinga ua ki ētahi wāhi ina taurite ki te toharite māori mō te katoa o Noema.

November had been particularly wet across much of the North Island so far, with some places having already received triple their usual average for the whole of November.

I Te Waka o Māui, kua rerekē te hanga o te ua.

In the South Island the rain had been much more variable.

Ahakoa kua 193% tā te Tūnga Rererangi o Ōtautahi whiwhinga ua toharite mō te Noema, kua toharite pū a Whakatū, engari e waru tonu ngā rangi e toe ana ki te marama, ka mutu, ki Musselburgh, e tata nei ki Ōtepoti, kua 39% anake ā mohoa nei.

While Christchurch Airport had already received 193% of its November average, Nelson was spot on the average, although there were still eight days to go in the month and Musselburgh near Dunedin was at only 39% of normal so far.

Ko te āhutanga āhuarangi La Niña te tino take e pēnei ana te roanga o te kaupeka mahana, pārūrū, āwhā hoki, e ai ki a Chris.

The La Niña climate driver was a key reason for the extended period of warm, humid air and storminess, said Brandolino.

Me he La Niña, he rite tonu te hakahaka o te pēhanga āngi ki te uru.

Typically with La Niña there was lower than normal air pressure to the west.

ALEX CAIRNS E takatū ana Te Ika a Māui kia pāngia tonutia e te huarere āwhā hei te pō Tūrei, me te tūpono pea ka 25mm i ia hāora te marangai. / The North Island is set to see stormy weather continue on Tuesday evening, with a possibility rain could fall at a rate of 25mm an hour.

I taua wā tonu, kua kaha ake te pēhanga āngi i tōna māoritanga ki te tonga me te rāwhiti.

At the same time, there was typically higher than normal air pressure to the south and east.

Nā ēnā āhuatanga e rua, kua pūkeri ake ngā hau i te hauwhā whakateraki.

Those two factors worked together to increase winds from the northerly quarter.

E ai ki te mātanga nō te Ratonga Tirorangi, Lewis Ferris, tērā tētahi āhuatanga e mea nei ko te Momo Ā-Tau ki te Tonga hei hoa haere mō La Niña, nā konā kua kino te pānga rā te Noema.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said that along with La Niña another feature called the Southern Annular Mode had been strongly positive during November.

Nā tēnā kua kore te Moana o te Tonga e tino hohe ana, me te aha, kua maha tonu te huarere e haramai ana i te rāwhiti.

That meant the Southern Ocean was less active than usual, which tended to mean more weather coming from the east.

Kua kaha ake ngā pēhanga o te tonga-mā-rāwhiti i tōna māoritanga. Kua āraitia ngā āhuarangi pēhanga hakahaka nō te uru, nā reira kua noho tonu mai, kua kawea mai ngā āhuatanga pārūrū, ngā ua, me ngā marangai.

There had been higher than normal pressures to the southeast. That blocked the low pressure systems to the west, meaning they had been hanging around, and bringing the humid conditions, showers and rain.

Kua tangata whenua te āhua āngi nui i te raki me te rāwhiti i ngā wiki e rua kua hori, ā, i te wiki tuatahi o te marama, kua nui ake ngā huarere i te uru, nā whai anō i kino te ua ki Te Tai Poutini.

The pattern of more air from the north and east had dominated in the past fortnight, while in the first week of the month the weather was more from the west, bringing rain to the West Coast.

E kawatau nei te huarere rerekē hei te wiki e kainamu ana, me te paku rongonga i te pēhanga teitei hei ā Hanarei, tae noa ki te Mane, “engari he harore rangitahi”.

Changeable weather is expected to continue for the next week, with a chance of a brief ridge of high pressure on Sunday into Monday “but that’s very short-lived”.

E kawatau ana hoki ka maha ake ngā rerenga āngi ki Te Taurapa o te Waka hei ā Tāite. He pānga ō tēnā ki te toenga o te whenua, me te aha anō, ka anga ngā paemahana ki ōna āhuatanga toharite.

More of a southwest flow was expected to arrive in Southland on Thursday. That would have some effect on the rest of the country, with temperatures expected to ease towards more average levels.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.