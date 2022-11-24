Nā te tukanga tautiaki rererangi i takamuri ai, i hēmanawa ai hoki ngā kiritaki whaikaha

I kotahi hāora tā Gary Williams tatari i te rererangi kia tae mai tōna tūru wīra. Kua whakaahuatia nei rāua ko tōna makau Ruth Jones. / Gary Williams waited one hour on a plane before he was reunited with his wheelchair. He is pictured here with his wife Ruth Jones.

Nā ngā tukanga tautiaki rererangi mō ngā taonga nekehanga pēnei i ngā tūru wīra me ngā waka kakau, e takamuri ana, e hēmanawa ana hoki ngā kiritaki whaikaha.

Aviation security processes for mobility devices like wheelchairs and scooters are causing additional delays and stress for disabled passengers.

I kotahi hāora tā Gary Williams tatari i te rererangi i muri i te taunga ki Tāmaki kia tae mai tōna tūru wīra.

Christchurch man Gary Williams had to wait one hour on the plane after landing in Auckland before he was reunited with his wheelchair.

I mua rā, i te hekenga iho i te waka i muri i te rerenga, kua hanga 15 mēneti tāna tatari kia kawea mai tōna tūru wīra i te puku o te rererangi.

Previously when he disembarking after a flight, he’d wait around 15 minutes for his wheelchair to be delivered to him at the plane door after coming straight from the hold.

Engari i āianei kua kī atu ki a ia, nā ngā panonitanga ki ngā tukanga tautiaki rererangi kua mate kia mātāwaitia anō tōna wīra e ngā tautiakitanga ā mua i te whakahokinga ki ngā kiritaki.

But this time he was told a change in aviation security processes meant mobility devices now needed to be scanned through security again before passengers get them back.

I whakamōhio noa ki a ia i muri i tāna taunga, kaua kē i te tukunga pēke, i te ekenga rererangi rānei.

He was only informed of this change in process when he landed, not during check-in or when boarding the plane.

Kāhore a Gary e whakaae kia whakamahi i ngā tūru wīra a te tūnga rererangi tā te mea kua whakaritea tōna tūru kia hāngai pū ki a ia.

Williams refuses to use an airport wheelchair because his own wheelchair is set up especially for him.

“Nā wai i hē, ka kino kē atu, he tākehi tūru wīra tōku e tatari ana ki ahau, me taku whakapae ka wehe ia,” tāna mea mai.

“To make it worse, I had a wheelchair taxi waiting outside and I thought that they were going to leave,” he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Hei tā Prudence Walker, me whakamōhio atu ki te hunga whaikaha mō ngā tukanga e pāngia nei rātou. / Prudence Walker said disabled people should be informed when processes change that impact them.

Nōna e toro ana ki a Tāmaki, i ōrite ngā takamuritanga o Prudence Walker i te meatanga atu ki a ia e kore e oti i a ia tāna waka kakau te eke atu i te rererangi, he panoni nō ngā tukanga tautiakitanga.

While travelling to Auckland, Prudence Walker experienced similar delays when she was told she couldn’t use her scooter from the door of the plane due to a change in security processes.

I marohi mai ngā kaimahi i tāna noho kē ki te tūru wīra a te tūnga rererangi, ā, mā rātou ia e hautū atu ki tōna waka kakau i te pae pēke.

Staff suggested she use an airport wheelchair instead and they would take her to her scooter at baggage claim.

“Kāore e oti i a koe te noho motuhake ki ēnā tūru wīra, kua mate ki te whirinaki atu ki ngā kaimahi o te wāhi nā,” hei tāna. “He pana hoki nō rātou i a koe mā muri, tērā anō tētahi ārai whakawhiti kōrero.”

“You can’t be independent using those wheelchairs, you’re totally reliant on the staff around,” she said. “And because they are pushing you from behind the wheelchair, there is a communication barrier.”

E mārama ana a Prudence me panoni ngā hiahiatanga tautiaki, engari kua pīrangi kē ia kia mōhio i tāna tukunga pēke.

Walker understands security requirements change, but she would have liked to be informed of the change in process when she checked in.

“I tōna tikanga kua tohua e te rorohiko te pānga pea ki a ia,” tāna kupu.

“There should have been some flag in the system in recognition of the impact it might have,” she said.

“Kua hiahia au kia whakamōhio wawe ka tahi, ka rua kia whai mōhiohio.”

“I would have liked that pre-warning in the first instance, we should have communication around it.”

Kua hiahia hoki ia kia whai tauākī e mea ana kua whaiwāhi ngā tāngata whaikaha ki te whakarite i ngā tukanga.

She would also like reassurance that disabled people were involved in figuring out that process.

“Ko tētahi o ngā mea matua ko te mahi tahi ki ngā tāngata ahakoa kāhore pea he umanga whaikaha, engari me whakawhiti kōrero tonu ki te hunga whaikaha,” tāna kōrero.

“One of the main things is about working with people and even if they weren’t working with disabled people’s organisations, but they should be communicating that with disabled people,” she said.

“He nui kē ā mātou māharahara i ō mātou ao, he aha e pahawa i te hēmanawa anō.”

“We already have enough to think about in our lives, we don’t need that added stress.”

Hei tā Gary, kāpā ko te panonitanga tukanga tautiakitanga te whakakūrakurakutanga anake ina eke ana i te rererangi.

Williams said the change in security process wasn’t his only frustration when travelling on a plane.

“Kua kino rawa atu te tauwhiro i ngā tūru wīra,” hei tāna.

“The way they treat wheelchairs is appalling,” he said.

Kua pōuri hoki ngā wheako nōnātata nei o tāna makau i āna haerenga, i te pakarutanga tuawhātanga o tōna waka kakau e ngā rererangi i ngā marama e toru kua hori.

His wife had also had bad experiences travelling recently, with her lightweight travel scooter being damaged four times by airlines in the past three months.

E hiahia ana a Gary kia rite tonu te hāngai o ngā tukanga hāereere ki ngā kiritaki whaikaha, kia kaha ake ngā whakawhitinga kōrero mō ngā panonitanga ā-tukanga.

Williams would like to see travel processes more consistent and predictable for disabled passengers, and more communication about any processing changes.

Tērā tētahi māngai o Te Mana Rererangi Tūmatanui o Aotearoa (CAA) i mea mai, katoa ngā taonga me ngā tāngata e nekeneke ana i te taha tūnga, i te wāhi tautiaki rānei ki tētahi wāhi moroiti-kore, me mātāwai.

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson said all items and people who move from either landside or a security-enhanced area to a sterile area of the airport terminal needed to be screened.

“I te Tūnga Rererangi o Tāmaki, ko te tikanga, mēnā he taonga pēnei i te tūru wīra e nekeneke ana i waenga i ēnā wāhi e rua, ka kawea atu ai ki te kiritaki e heke iho ana i te rererangi, me mātāwaitia e Te Tautiaki Rererangi. He wāhi tēnei o tā tātou tirohanga whānui ki te whai i ngā tikanga tautiakitanga, me te ū tonu ki ngā ture o ēnei wāhi.”

“At Auckland Airport, this means items such as a wheelchair that moves between the two and is taken to meet a passenger disembarking the aircraft needs to be screened by AvSec [Aviation Security]. This process is part of our overall approach to ensuring security protocols are adhered to and the integrity of secure areas is maintained.”

I tā Puna ui ki a CAA mēnā rānei he panonitanga ki ngā tukanga tautiakitanga mō ngā pūrere nekeneke, kua mea mai te māngai, kua pērā kē te ture kia mātāwaitia ēnā mea. Hei tāna, inātata nei kua whakamaumaharatia rātou katoa i whaipānga.

When Stuff asked CAA if there had been a change in security process for mobility devices, the spokesperson said it had always been a requirement to screen such items. They said all parties involved were reminded of that obligation recently.

“Ehara i te panonitanga ki ngā tikanga ā-ture, kua roa nei tērā maharatanga mō ngā taonga katoa, tae noa ki ngā pūrere nekeneke, kia mātāwaitia, ka mutu, he tepe i te āheinga ki ētahi wāhi tautiaki e pai ake ai te tautiakitanga.”

“It is not a change of regulatory requirements, there has been a reminder that all items, including mobility devices, must be screened, and some reduction of access points into secure areas to enhance security.”

E ai ki tētahi māngai Araraurangi kua āpiti mai te tukanga Tautiakitanga Rererangi kia mātāwaitia ngā tūru wīra hei te taenga, hei te wehenga hoki.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said the Aviation Security process had been introduced for wheelchairs to be screened on arrival in addition to departure screening.

“Nā te panonitanga nei e matea ana te hihiratanga tautiakitanga o ngā tūru wīra (pēnei i ngā pēke tuku anō) ā mua i te tuku ki te kiritaki i te kūaha o te rererangi. E whakapāha ana mātou, he pānga pea nō tēnei ki ā mātou kiritaki,” tā te māngai kōrero.

“This change in procedure now requires wheelchairs to go through a security check (just like all other checked baggage) before they are delivered to the customer at the aircraft door. We apologise for any impact this may have to our customers,” the spokesperson said.

“Mēnā e taea ana, kua whakamōhio wawe atu ki ngā kiritaki i te tukunga o ngā pēke,” hei tāna.

“Where possible, customers are told ahead of time at check-in,” they said.

E ai ki te māngai nō Te Tūnga Rererangi o Tāmaki, he wāhi ngā tukanga mātāwai o tā Aotearoa haepapa ā-ao e haumaru ai, e tautiaki ai hoki te haerenga ā-rererangi.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson also said the screening processes were part of New Zealand’s continued international responsibility to ensure safe and secure air travel.

“E hiahia ana mātou kia pai te wheako a te katoa ki Te Tūnga Rererangi o Tāmaki, ā, e mōhio ana mātou ki ngā āhuatanga hōhā ina takamuri ai te pūnaha rererangi.

“We want everyone at Auckland Airport to have a great experience, and we know delays in the airport system can be frustrating.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.