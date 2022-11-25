He whakaaro pai rānei te hoko i te kāinga tuatahi i āianei? Kua tōtara wāhirua ngā mātanga

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how house price falls are making the market more affordable for first-home buyers

E wehe ana a Gavin Shoebridge i tana haukāinga, i Tāmaki, e oti ai i a ia te hoko kāinga.

Aucklander Gavin Shoebridge is leaving his hometown, so that he can afford to buy a house.

Read this story in English here.

I te paunga o 2021, nō muri mai i ngā tau 11 e noho ana i tāwāhi, i waihape ia i Amerika me tētahi whāinga: kia hokona tētahi kāinga.

At the end of 2021, after 11 years overseas, he returned from the United States with a goal: buy a home.

Ahakoa he pūtea āna i te whakakaotanga i āna haumitanga Amerika, kāore i rawaka kia whai nama pūtea, nā reira i upoko pakaru kia penapena.

While he had funds from cashing in his US superannuation, it wasn’t enough for a deposit, so he knuckled down to save as much as he could.

He wā tōna i whai whare a Gavin, engari i hokona atu i te 2008 i te mutunga o tana moenga tuatahi, ā, kāhore i whai whare nō taua wā, nā reira kua ōrite tana tūnga ki tērā o te kaihoko kāinga tuatahi.

Shoebridge once had a house, but it was sold in 2008 when his first marriage ended, and he hasn’t owned one since, so he’s in the same position as a first home buyer.

“Kāhore pea a Tāmaki i te wāhi rawe, kāore i tino whaihua ina tiro ana ki ngā nōhanga, nā reira i tīmata ki te titiro ki wāhi kē atu i te motu.”

“While Auckland is a great place, it does not offer value for money when it comes to property, so I started looking at houses elsewhere in the country.”

E toru wiki ki muri, i kitea tētahi whare e toru ōna rūma moe, he pereki o waho, me tētahi kāreti, e noho nei ki tētahi whenua 160m² i Te Kuiti e hokona atu ana. E $350,000 te utu, ā, he pūtea āna kia whai i te nama 20%.

Three weeks ago, he saw a three-bedroom, brick house with a garage, and on a 160m² section for sale in Te Kuiti. It was listed at $350,000, and he had just enough for a 20% deposit.

I mea atu ia ki te kaihoko kia whakaritea tētahi whakaaetanga, ka whakaritea ai tētahi mōketi e ia.

He told the agent to prepare an agreement, and set about getting a mortgage.

Supplied E hikipapa ana a Gavin Shoebridge i Tāmaki ki Te Kuiti kia hokona tētahi kāinga. / Gavin Shoebridge is moving from Auckland to Te Kuiti to buy a home.

I herea ia ki tētahi pāpātanga mōketi e toru tau he 6.19%, ā, i pai ake te hāngai o tēnei i te 9.7% i utua e ia i tōna whare 15 tau ki muri, hei tāna.

He locked in a fixed three-year mortgage rate at 6.19%, which didn’t seem bad compared to the 9.7% he was paying on the house he owned 15 years ago, he said.

Ka whakatauria hei te wiki e kainamu ana, ka mutu, ahakoa te hikipapa ki tāone kē atu, kua hari katoa ia i tāna hokonga.

Settlement is next week, and despite having to move towns he could not be happier with his purchase.

Nā te hekenga utunga whare, me te pikinga whakatairanga, kua rahi ake ngā kōwhiringa e taea nei e ia i tāna i taea ai i tērā tau, me te aha, he tāngata e mea ana, mēnā e oti i te kaihoko te utu i te mōketi, he wā pai kia hoko.

Falling house prices and an increase in listings mean there are more affordable options available than last year, and some commentators say if buyers can afford to service a mortgage, it’s not a bad time to buy.

Engari kua āhua 6% ngā pāpātanga itareti o nāianei, me te aha, e kawatau ana ka rewa ake nā te hikinga o te pāpātanga pūtea ōkawa e Te Pūtea Matua mā ngā piro e 75 ki te 4.25% i te Wenerei.

But interest rates are now around the 6% mark, and set to rise further after the Reserve Bank raised the official cash rate by 75 basis points to 4.25% on Wednesday.

Nā reira, e pai rānei ana te hoko kāinga tuatahi ināianei?

So is it a good idea for first time buyers to buy a home now?

Hei tā te mātanga ōhana Brad Olsen, kāore ia e whakapae nei kua pai tā te tangata hoko i te kāinga tuatahi.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen said he did not think it was a good time to buy a first home.

E kainamu ana te pikinga o ngā pāpātanga itareti mōketi, engari e kore e pērā hoki te hekenga o te utunga whare, nā reira ko te āheinga ā-pūtea te raru nui tonu, hei tāna.

Higher mortgage rates were coming, but there would not be as big a fall in the house price trajectory, so serviceability would remain a huge issue, he said.

“I te tau kua hori, kua whakapau te whare toharite i te āhua haurua o tāna whiwhinga pūtea kia utua ngā utunga kāinga, ā, e kore e oti i te nuinga o ngā kaihoko kāinga tuatahi te utu i tētahi mōketi.”

“Over the last year, the average household has been using about half their income to pay their housing costs, and many potential first home buyers simply can not afford to service a mortgage.”

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Nā te rewanga ake o ngā pāpātanga itareti kua raru pea ngā kaihoko tūpono i te utunga mōketi. / Rising interest rates mean mortgage serviceability is an issue for some would-be buyers.

E ai ki te kaiahupūtea nōhanga matua o CoreLogic Kelvin Davidson, e tinga ana ka tae atu ngā pāpātanga mōketi ūnga ki te 7%, koni atu rānei hei ngā marama e kainamu ana.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said it was likely fixed mortgage rates would now push towards 7% or above over the coming months.

E kawatau ana ka heke tonu ngā utunga whare, kia heke iho ai pea mā te 20% i ngā utunga kino rawa o tērā tau, tāna kī mai.

But house prices were expected to fall further, so they would end up down about 20% from last year’s peak, he said.

“Ko te painga kē atu ko te iti o te utunga i te tīmatanga, tā te mea he penapena pūtea te hua, ā, he pūtea e kore nei mate kia utu i te itareti.”

“Paying a cheaper price up front is better for buyers because they are saving money at the start, and it is money they then don’t have to pay interest on.”

Ka roa ana tā te kaihoko tatari i āianei, ka teitei ake ngā pāpātanga, hei tāna.

The longer buyers waited at the moment, the higher rates were likely to get, he said.

“Āpiti atu ki tēnei, he pāhekeheke nō te mākete mahinga waimori, e hoki whakamuri ai pea ngā kaihoko kāinga tuatahi, engari he kaihoko anō e taea ana, e noho tau nei ki ā rātou ake mahi, ka hokona e tau ai te whai i ō rātou ake kāinga.”

“This, along with uncertainty over the labour market, will lead some first home buyers to pull back, but there will be others who can afford it, and feel secure in their employment, who will buy for the security of having their own home.”

Ahakoa kua hakahaka te tōpūtanga hokonga, kua rewa ake te wāhi ki ngā kaihoko kāinga tuatahi, te kī a Kelvin.

While the overall number of sales was currently low, first home buyers’ share of sales was rising, Davidson said.

E ai ki te kaihautū o Mortgages Online Hamish Patel, e rere ana te aurongo i ngā kōrero mō ngā pāpātanga itareti me te hoko i tētahi kāinga.

Mortgages Online director Hamish Patel said the conversation about interest rates and buying a home was emotional.

“Mā te arorau e mōhio ai te tangata he iti noa te pānga o te pāpātanga itareti ki te nama pūtea e 30 tau te roanga, ina koa kua herea ngā tāngata ki ngā tau kotahi ki te toru.”

“Logic will let anyone know that the interest rates of today have little to do with a 30-year home loan term, especially when most people fix for one to three years.”

Kāore i te ngāwari te hoko kāinga, engari e nui ana ōna hua, nā reira mēnā te tangata e taea ana ā-pūtea, koia tēnei te wā kia hoko, tāna kōrero mai.

Owning a home was not easy, but the rewards were great, and so if someone was in a position where they could afford it, then that was the time to buy, he said.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.