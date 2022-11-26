Ngā āhuatanga o tā Lydia Ko kaupeka 2022 mīharo ā-raraunga

TĀTARI: Ehara i te mea kua hoki noa mai a Lydia Ko, he toki ia e ekea nei te puhikaioreore o tāna hākinakina.

ANALYSIS: Lydia Ko is more than just back, she’s playing some of the best golf of her ultra-successful career.

Read this story in English here.

E tika ana kia whai whakatā te tūnga tuarua hōu o te ao, he toa nōna i tana kaupeka tuaiwa i te Tawhio LPGA, me ngā tini tohu puiaki, tae rā anō ki tētahi utunga e US$2 miriona (NZ$3.25 miriona).

The newly minted world No 2 has sure earned a break, having capped off her ninth season on the LPGA Tour by winning a swag of trophies, and a record US$2 million (NZ$3.25 million) payday.

READ MORE:

* Lydia Ko powers to highest world ranking in more than half a decade

* By the numbers: Lydia Ko's $7 million season and a trio of prestigious trophies

* 'I'm still 5 in my mom's eyes': Reflective Lydia Ko closes in on Hall of Fame

* Lydia Ko wins LPGA Tour's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship



Hei āpitihanga ki tana toatanga tuatorutanga o te Whakataetae LPGA, te toatanga tuaruatanga mō te toki o te tau, me te toatanga tuaruatanga o te Tohu Vare, e toru anō ngā oroko toanga ki a Ko nō te tau 2016, ka mutu, 14 āna otinga i te tekau o runga.

In addition to winning her third LPGA Tour Race to the CME Globe crown, second player-of-the-year trophy, and second straight Vare Trophy, Ko bagged three wins in a season for the first time since 2016, and 14 top-10 finishes.

Kua tini ake ngā huringa ā Ko i ngā 60, ngā oranga onepū i ngā tāngata anō. Kua tata tae hoki ia ki te taumata kino nei i te tīpao.

Ko had more rounds in the 60s, more sand saves, and more rounds in the 60s than anyone. She was also near her best with putter in hand.

Engari i pēhea rawa nei tana kaupeka 2022? Anei ngā āmiki kōrero.

But how did her 2022 season stack up? Here’s a closer look.

Toharite piro / Scoring average

He toatanga tuaruatanga i te Tohu Vare, he tukunga ki te toki me te toharite hakahaka rawa atu rā te tau katoa – kāore i kō atu i a Ko i te 2022.

A second straight Vare Trophy, awarded to the player with the lowest scoring average over the course of the year, says it all – Ko was superb in 2022.

Inā rā, i kounga ake tēnei tau ōna i tērā tau, ahakoa e 85 ngā hurihanga āna i te tau, e waru anō i āna i te 2021, ā, kei tua kē atu i te 15 e hiahia ana kia māraurau ki te Tohu Vare.

In fact, she was even better this year than last year, despite playing 85 rounds on the year, eight more than in 2021, and 15 clear of the minimal amount required to be eligible for the Vare Trophy.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images E tī atu ana a Lydia Ko i te kōhao 15 i te hurihanga whakamutunga o te Whakataetae CME Group Toru i Florida i te Mane. / Lydia Ko hits off the tee on the 15th hole during the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida on Monday.

Kua 68.98 te toharite piro a Ko i tēnei tau, he whanaketanga i te 69.32 nō tērā tau, me tāna i te 2015 (69.44) me te 2016 (69.60), e rua ngā tau pai rawa atu ki te ngāi Aotearoa, e 85 ngā wiki noho ai ki te tūranga tuatahi o te ao mai i te Oketopa 2015 ki te Hune 2017.

Ko’s scoring average this year was 68.98, an improvement from last year’s 69.32, and 2015 (69.44) and 2016 (69.60), two hugely successful years for the Kiwi, who spent 85 weeks ranked first in the world between October 2015 and June 2017.

I matea ngā tahinga e 5864 ki ngā huringa e 85 me ngā kaupapa e 22 i te tau nei.

Ko needed 5864 strokes through 85 rounds and 22 events this year.

Tērā ētahi anō toki e māraurau ana ki te Tohu Vare, ko Atthaya Thitikul nō Tairana i tae tuarua me tāna toharite e 69.458 rā ngā hurihanga e 96.

Amongst other Vare Trophy eligible players, Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul was second with a 69.458 average through 96 rounds.

Ngā kākāriki / Greens in regulation

He ruarua noa ngā panonitanga ki te kaupapa nei i te tau o mua, arā, kua heke tā Lydia pāpātanga ki te 72.9% i te 73.1% kotahi tau ki mua.

Little changed in this category from last year, with Ko’s 72.9% rate a slight drop from her 73.1% rate a year ago.

Heoti, ko tōna tūranga 26 i tēnei tau he pikinga ake i ngā tūranga e waru nō te tau o mua.

However, her 26th ranking this year was up eight spots from last year.

Stuff Ko Lydia Ko, te toki hahaupōro o Aotearoa, 17/11/2022. / Lydia Ko, champion NZ golfer, 17/11/2022

I tae tuarua a Lydia i te wāhanga nei i tāna kaupeka 2015 (77%), ā, i tae tuawhitu i te 2014 (74%).

Ko finished second in the category during her brilliant 2015 season (77%), and was seventh in 2014 (74%).

Ahakoa te putanga tuarimatanga o tōna ihu i te kaupeka 2016, i tae 31 a Lydia me tana pāpātanga tahinga he 70.39%.

Despite winning five times during the 2016 season, Ko ranked 31st with a 70.39% hit rate.

I puta te ihu o te ngāi Amerika Ally Ewing (77.7%) i te tau nei.

American Ally Ewing (77.7%) topped the chart this year.

Tīpao / Putting

Pēnei i te 2021, kua tata eke a Lydia ki tōna puhikaioreore mō te taha tīpao i te tau nei, me tana tae tuatahi i ngā tīpao i ia kākāriki (1.72), me te tae tuarua i ngā tīpao i ia hurihanga (28.61).

As was the case in 2021, Ko was again near her best with putter in hand this year, finishing first in putts per greens in regulation (1.72), and second in putts per round (28.61).

Ko Yaeeun Hong anake (28.46), nō Korea ki te Tonga, i pai ake i tā Lydia mō te wāhanga tīpaotanga i te huringa, ahakoa e 54 anake āna hurihanga i te kaupeka.

Only South Korea’s Yaeeun Hong (28.46) topped Ko in the putts per round category, although she played just 54 rounds on the season.

I ōrite te hanga o tana tohu kākāriki ki tērā tau, ka mutu, he paku whanaketanga āna tīpao e 28.61 i ia huringa i āna 28.79 i tērā tau.

Her mark per greens in regulation was on par with last year, while her 28.61 average putts per round mark was a slight improvement from her 28.79 last year.

Nā tana huri kē ki tētahi tīpao GSS nā Scotty Cameron i te tau nei, kāore a Lydia i tawhiti rawa atu i te tūnga putanga ihu e 28.31 nō te 2016.

Having switched to a Scotty Cameron GSS putter this year, Ko wasn’t far off her tour-leading mark of 28.31 in 2016.

Ngā whainga tahinga / Strokes gained

Kua tae atu ki te Tawhio LPGA – te wāhanga raraunga kia ine tā te toki mahi kei te āhua o te toenga toki.

It’s arrived for the LPGA Tour – the statistics category to measure player performances relative to the rest of the field.

I whakamahia i te Tawhio PGA i ngā tau koni atu i te 10, ā, i whakaaturia i te Tawhio LPGA i te Hepetema nō tērā tau, ka mutu, e oti i ngā ngākau whiwhita o te tawhio wāhine te kite i te toki kua whai tahinga rahi rawa atu i te tī ki te kākāriki, atu i te tī, te anga ki te kākāriki, me te tīpao ki te ringa.

Used on the PGA Tour for more than a decade, and demonstrated on the LPGA Tour in September last year, fans of the premier women’s tour can now see who gained the most strokes from tee to green, off the tee, approaching the green, around the green, and with putter in hand.

Kāhore he toki i tua atu i a Lydia mō te whainga tahinga i ia huringa, i 2.50 tana toharite, nā whai anō, i tahitahia te papa ki te toki tuarua nō Kānata, a Brooke Henderson (1.96).

No player gained more shots per round than Ko, whose 2.50 average wiped the floor with second-placed Canadian Brooke Henderson (1.96).

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Ko Lydia Ko, te Tohu Vare, te tohu Toki o te Tau nā Rolex, me te Tohu CME Globe e whakaahuatia nei i Florida. / Lydia Ko poses for a photo with the Vare Trophy, the Rolex Player of the Year trophy and the CME Globe trophy after winning the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

I mua a Lydia mō te wāhanga tīpao (1.41 i ia huringa), i tuawhā mō te anga ki te kākāriki (1.20), i tae 11 mō te tī ki te kākāriki (1.08), ā, i tae 23 mō te takiwā kākāriki (0.21).

Ko led the tour in the putting (1.41 per round) category, was fourth approaching the green (1.20), 11th in tee to green (1.08), and 23rd around the green (0.21).

Kāore pea i ohorere kua -27.94 ia atu i te tī, nā konā kua tae 123 i te hunga toki 155 i te wāhanga nei.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, she was -27.94 off the tee, leaving her ranked 123rd amongst 155 players in the category.

Toharite tawhiti kōkiri / Average driving distance

He rite tonu tā Lydia whakatūturu i te kōrero e mea ana kāore e waiwai ana te kōkiri i te pōro ki tawhiti, anā, koia te āhua mēnā kua pērā rawa hoki te pai o tāu kēmu tata i tāna.

Ko continues to prove hitting a huge ball off the tee simply isn’t essential, at least not if your short game is as tidy as hers.

I muri i te otinga o tana herenga e rima tau ki a PXG, ko te rākau kōkiri te tuatahi kia panonihia e Lydia, he panoni nō te tokomaha toki anō, pēnei i a Nelly rāua ko Jessica Korda, me te kōwhiri kē i te Titleist, ā, i tīmata ki te TSi3, i mua i tana whakawhiti ki te momo hōu, te TSR3.

After her five-year deal with PXG ended earlier this year, driver was the first club Ko switched out, following numerous other players, including Nelly and Jessica Korda, on tour and opting for Titleist, starting with the TSi3, before switching to the latest TSR3 model.

LM Otero/AP E mātaki ana a Lydia Ko i tana kōkiritanga i te tī o te kōhao tuawaru i Texas. / Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, watches her tee shot on the eighth hole during the LPGA The Ascendant golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Kua 255.34 iari (233m) tana toharite atu i te tī i tēnei tau, kua tae 93 i te hunga toki i te tawhio, ā, kua paku iti iho i tāna painga e 259.2 iari te toharite (tūnga 64) kotahi tau ki muri.

She averaged 255.34 yards (233m) off the tee this year, 93rd amongst players on tour, and slightly shorter than the career-high 259.2 yards (64th) she averaged a year ago.

I puta te ihu o te ngāi Mēhiko Maria Fassi (279.25 iari), ā, i tae tuangahuru te toki tuatahi o te ao Nelly Korda (272.28).

Mexican Maria Fassi (279.25 yards) topped the list, while world No 1 Nelly Korda (272.28) ranked 10th.

Tika o te kōkiri / Driving accuracy

Ko tētahi mea matua ki a Lydia i tāna kokenga ki te 2022, ko te whanake i te tika o te kōkiri atu i te tī, he 65.52% anake nō tana pāpātanga taenga ki te kauhanga nui i tērā tau.

Improving her accuracy off the tee was something Ko made clear was a focus heading into 2022 after she hit the fairway at a 65.52% (129th) rate last year.

Nā reira, i pēnā ia. Heoti, nā tana taenga ki ngā kauhanga e 778 o te 1171, kua 66.6% te pāpātanga, nā konā i heke iho tāna tūnga (ki te 145).

She did so, just. However, having hit 778 out of 1171 fairways, her 66.6% strike rate resulted in a lower ranking (145th) than a year ago.

He mea ohorere pea ēnā tatauranga ki tētahi i mātaki anake i tā Lydia toatanga patunga e rua i a Leona Maguire i te whiringa toa o te tau.

Those numbers might surprise anyone who only tuned in to watch Ko’s two-stroke win over Leona Maguire in the final event of the year.

I te mutunga iho, e 53 ngā kauhanga i riro i a ia nō te 56 i Naples, tae noa ki te 13 mai i te 14 i te hurihanga whakamutunga.

After all, she hit 53 of 56 fairways in Naples, including 13 of 14 during the all-important final round.

Nā te ngāi Amerika Dana Finkelstein te hautūtanga i te 2022, me te tau o tāna pōro ki ngā kauhanga e 650 mai i te 745 – koia kē te 87.2%.

American Dana Finkelstein led the charge in 2022, landing her ball on the fairway 650 times from 745 attempts – that’s an impressive 87.2% rate.

Ko Lydia Ko i te 2022 / Lydia Ko in 2022 (85 rounds)

Toharite piro / Scoring average: 68.98 (1st)

Toharite tawhiti kōkiri / Average driving distance: 255.34 yards (93rd)

Tika o te kōkiri / Driving accuracy: 66.4% (145th)

Kākāriki / Greens in regulation: 72.9% (26th)

Toharite tīpao / Putting average: 28.61 (2nd)

Tīpao i ngā kākāriki / Putts per greens in regulation: 1.72 (1st)

Oranga onepū / Sand saves: 66.25% (1st)

Hurihanga i raro i tā te kāri / Rounds under par: 65 (1st)

Teo / Birdies: 383 (3rd)

Hurihanga i ngā 60 / Rounds in the 60s: 49 (1st)

Kōhao i raro i tā te kāri / Sub-par holes: 388 (4th)

Pūtea puiaki / Prize money: US$4,364,403 (1st)

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.