E 'nako' ana te Māori kia whakatūngia ngā papakāinga ki ō rātou whenua

E marohi ana te Kaunihera o Matamata-Piako kia whanake i ngā papakāinga. / Matamata-Piako District Council are proposing to make changes to their district plan to better enable papakāinga development in the area. Pictured is Matamata Piako District Councillor Māori ward councillor Gary Thompson.

Kua whakatakotohia ngā kōrero mō ngā papakāinga ki ngā whenua Māori kia wānangahia e te marea.

Quality, intergenerational housing on Māori ancestral land has been put on the table for public discussion.

E marohi ana te Kaunihera o Matamata-Piako kia panonihia tōna mahere ā-rohe kia whaiwāhi ake ai te whanaketanga i ngā papakāinga i te takiwā.

Matamata-Piako District Council is proposing to make changes to its district plan to enable papakāinga to be developed in the area more freely.

Kua hua mai te marohitanga panonitanga i te tā te Ohu Te Manawhenua hiki i te mānuka, tērā mānuka e hiahia nei kia whanake i ngā hua ki ngā tāngata.

The plan change proposal comes after council’s Te Manawhenua Forum raised the mandate, to help improve outcomes for their people.

E ai ki te kaikaunihera nō Te Toa Horopū ā Matamata-Piako, Gary Thompson, kua roa nei e hiahia ana ki te panonitanga, ā, kua koni atu i te ngahurutau e whawhai ana.

Te Toa Horopū ā Matamata-Piako/Māori Ward councillor Gary Thompson said the plan change has been a long time coming after almost a decade of lobbying.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Ko Kaiatemata Marae, ki Morrinsville. / Kaiatemata Marae, Morrinsville.

He hiahia tōna kia kitea te iwi e hokihoki ana ki ngā whenua, taurikura ai.

He wanted to see iwi members return to the rural regions and prosper.

“E oti i ahau te toro ki ngā whānau o te marae, me te whakarongo atu ki ngā wawata, ā, ko ngā papakāinga tētahi o ngā huruhuru e tau ai te rere a tēnei whānau manu nei ki te marae.”

“I get to listen to marae whānau talk about their dreams and aspirations and papakāinga is one of those elements that is a key cog for bringing our whānau home to the marae.

“Koia tēnei te whaiwāhitanga kia kukume i ngā iwi i ngā tāone, whakahokia ai ki te haukāinga, tūhonohono ai,” tā Gary.

“The opportunity is to bring our people out of the cities, back to the haukāinga and reconnect,” Thompson said.

Ko te papakāinga he huinga whānau e noho tahi ana, ā, e rite tonu nei te noho tata ki te marae.

Papakāinga describes groups of whānau-centric dwellings that are often situated near a marae.

He wāhi e taurikura ai te noho a te Māori i a ia e karapotia nei e ngā rawa, pēnei i ngā māra kai, ngā puna akoranga, me ngā whare haumanu.

They provide a settlement for Māori communities to thrive while being surrounded by other resources such as māra kai (gardens), education centres and health clinics.

Mēnā te marohitanga panonitanga e koke whakamua, ka 275 ngā kāinga Māori e whakatū mai ki te rohe.

If the plan change goes ahead, 275 new homes for Māori in the district could be built.

Ko te tūmanako nei he āwhina hoki ō te mahere ā-rohe kia tautoko i ngā raruaru e pupū ake ana i te mōrearea o ngā kāinga ā-motu.

There are hopes the district plan change could provide some leverage against issues stemming from a nationwide housing crisis.

Koni atu i ngā kaitono e 24,000 i te rārangi kāinga ā-motu i te Hepetema, ā, neke atu i te haurua he Māori.

Of the more than 24,000 applicants on the national housing register as of September, more than half were Māori.

Ka mutu, 12,711 ngā kaitono Māori e tāria ana tētahi whare, koia rā te taupori nui rawa o ngā mātāwaka katoa.

And 12,711 Māori applicants were awaiting housing, the largest portion by ethnicity.

Ko Te Ao Marama Maaka te upoko o te Ohu Te Manawhenua o te kaunihera, ā, hei tāna kua tuwhera te tatau ki te mahinga tahitanga ki te kaunihera, ā, kua ngākau pai te anganga ā mohoa nei.

Te Ao Marama Maaka, the chairperson of council’s Te Manawhenua Forum, said the plan change had opened up the opportunity for a partnership with council that had been very positive so far.

TOM LEE/STUFF Koni atu i ngā kaitono e 24,000 i te rārangi kāinga ā-motu i te Hepetema, ā, neke atu i te haurua he Māori. / Of the over 24,000 applicants sitting on the national housing register as of September, more than half of that number were Māori.

“He hiahia tā mātou, he wawata hoki tō mātou kia whaiwāhi ai ngā whānau ki te whakatū i ngā kāinga kounga e taea nei te tuku ki ngā uri whakaheke,” hei tā Te Ao Marama.

“It is our hiahia [desire], it is our wawata [dream], this will help whānau to build quality homes which will go down to each generation,” Maaka said.

“Ko te nako rā kia whai i tōna ake kāinga, ā, koia tā mātou e hiahia nei, i pāngia taku reanga e te taumahatanga, ka mutu, kāhore e hiahia kia pēnā ngā uri whakaheke.

“It’s that burning desire to have a home of their own and this is what we want, my generation struggled, and we don’t want the next generation to feel like that.

“Kei te mahara tonu au, i ōna wā, e oti anake i a koe te whakatū whare ki tētahi eka-haurua, me te aha anō, he nui hoki ngā ārai.”

“I can remember way back, you could only build on a half-acre and there were so many obstacles in the way.”

Ka kitea ngā papakāinga i ngā kōwhiringa e rua, i te “takiwā kaupapa Māori”.

Papakāinga would be introduced in the district through two options under a “Māori purpose zone”.

Mā Papakāinga Tahi e wātea ai te whakatūnga whare ki ngā marae, ki ngā whenua Māori rānei.

Papakāinga Tahi/Precinct 1 would clear the way for houses to be built on marae or Māori freehold land.

Mā Papakāinga Rua e wātea ai te whakatūnga whare ki ngā wāhi e noho kē nei ngā papakāinga.

Papakāinga Rua/Precinct 2 would enable housing to be built in areas where there were already papakāinga.

Ko ngā whaiwāhitanga ā-rohe te kōwhiringa tuatoru e paku rerekē nei.

District-wide provisions was the third option which would be slightly different.

Mā tēnā e wātea mai ai te whanaketanga ki ngā whenua Māori, ngā whenua noa nā te Māori, waihoko ngā whenua kua ahu mai i te Tiriti mēnā he taunakitanga mō te hononga tūpuna, he rangatiratanga ā-whānau hoki.

It would open the door for development on Māori freehold land, general land owned by Māori and Treaty settlement land if there was proof of ancestral connection and legal whānau ownership.

Me ka mana ngā ture hōu, e oti i ngā kaipupuri whenua Māori te whanake i ngā papakāinga ki ō rātou whenua, ka mutu, kāhore e utu ki ā-utu kaunihera, e ai ki te kaunihera.

The new rules would mean Māori landowners could have the opportunity to develop papakāinga on their land, at no cost to ratepayers, council said.

He mea tautoko hoki i te hauora ā-pāpori, ā-ahurea, ā-ōhanga hoki o te tangata whenua.

It was also about supporting the social, cultural and economic wellbeing of tangata whenua.

E āwangawanga ana ētahi o te marea i te aronga kē ake o ngā kāinga ki te Māori.

Some members of the public were worried that housing was being prioritised for Māori.

Supplied/Stuff Ko Adrienne Wilcock, te koromatua o te Kaunihera o Matamata-Piako. / Adrienne Wilcock, mayor for Matamata-Piako District council.

Heoti, e ai ki te te koromatua o te Kaunihera o Matamata-Piako, Adrienne Wilcock, ko tā te panonitanga mahere nei he whakawātea i te huarahi kia ngāwari ake tā te Māori whakatū whare ki ō rātou ake whenua.

However, Matamata-Piako mayor Adrienne Wilcock said the plan change would simply allow Māori to build on their lands with fewer obstacles.

“I te nuinga o te wā, he nui ngā ārai i ngā rohe anō kia whai whakaaetanga ngā te tangata kia whakatū i ngā papakāinga... ko tā tēnei he whakangāwari,” tā Adrienne.

“Traditionally there are other papakāinga in other districts and a lot of them had to jump through hoops to be able to get a resource consent to do it … it removes some red tape,” Wilcock said.

“He whaiwāhitanga rawe kia tokona ō mātou mana whenua kia mārama ki ngā wero ki mua i a rātou, kia mōhio hoki ki ngā wawata... kua nui ngā hui, kua hui ki ngā marae, ā, kua pai hoki te hohenga mai.”

“There was a great opportunity there to work with our mana whenua to understand the challenges that they face and listen to their aspirations … there’s been plenty of meeting, we’ve met on marae and there’s been a lot of good engagement.”

I te 2021, i whakaae te kaunihera kia mahi tahi ki te Māori, ki tētahi ohu e tōmene ana i ngā kōwhiringa whanaketanga rerekē.

In 2021, the council agreed to partner with local Māori through a working group which would explore the different options for development.

I tono urupare te kaunihera mō tētahi marohitanga hukihuki i te tīmatanga o te tau.

Council sought feedback on an early draft proposal at the beginning of the year.

Āianei, kua tae ki te wā kia ōkawa ngā panonitanga ki te Resource Management Act, kia tono hoki i ngā kōrero whakamutunga a te marea mō te momo inātatata nei o te marohitanga.

It was now in the process of formalising changes to the Resource Management Act (RMA) and seeking final public consultation on the latest version of the proposal.

E wātea ana ngā uruparenga ā-marea ki te whakawāteatanga papakāinga tae noa ki te 8 o Tīhema.

Public consultation on the proposed changes to the district plan to enable papakāinga housing is open until December 8.

