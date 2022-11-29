Ka tōmenetia te tuakiri Māori e whakakitenga toi o Te Manawa

He whakakitenga parapara kanorau nā ngā ākonga a Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa e iri nei ki ngā pakitara o te Whare Toi o Te Manawa, ki Te Papaioea.

A diverse display of talent from Massey University students adorns the walls at the Te Manawa Art Gallery in Palmerston North.

Read this story in English here.

Ko tā Matatau 2022, he whakanui i ngā mahi a ngā ākonga toi ataata Māori e whakaoti nei i te Tohu Paetahi i te Toi Ataata Māori ki Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa.

Matatau 2022 showcases work from Māori visual art students completing their Bachelor of Māori Visual Arts at Massey University.

He whakakitenga i tētahi kohikohinga e tae rā anō ana ki ngā tini pūkenga, pēnei i te papanga, te toi matihiko, te peita, me te tārai.

The exhibition presents a collection covering a range of skills and techniques including textiles, digital art, painting and sculpture.

“Inā rā taku harikoa ki ngā ākonga, e mōhio ana koe kua tae ki tēnei taumata, ki tēnei wāhi,” tā Kura Te Waru-Rewiri, he pūkenga tūhono ki te Kura Toi ki Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa.

“I feel really pleased for the students, you know that they’ve got to the stage and to this place,” said Kura Te Waru-Rewiri, associate professor in the School of Art at Massey University.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff E tōmene ana ngā ākonga toi Māori i ngā toi, i a rātou anō hoki, hei tā te pouako Karangawai Marsh. / Students of the Māori arts programme are exploring themselves as much as they are developing their art, says teacher Karangawai Marsh.

“Hei tā rātou, ko te whakakitenga tuatahitanga i te puna toi tūmatanui.”

“For them, it will be a first for exhibiting in a public gallery.”

Ka aromatawaingia ngā ākonga tau whā e toru e whakaoti ana i ngā tohu paetahi kei te āhua o te mahi kua tukunga ki te whakakitenga.

The three fourth-year students completing their bachelor degrees will be assessed on the work they have submitted for the exhibit.

Kua tautokonga ā rātou e ngā mahi a ngā ākonga o te tohu paerunga, me te tohu paerua mō te Toi Ataata Māori.

Their pieces are supported by work from students completing the postgraduate diploma and masters programmes for Māori Visual Arts.

Ko te kiko ki ngā ākonga ko te mana tangata.

The kaupapa or focus for the students is mana tangata.

Hei tā te whakamahuki a Kura rāua ko tōna hoamahi Karangawai Marsh, ko te aronga o te tau tuatahi o te tohu paetahi ki te mana whakapapa. Ko tā te tau tuarua, ko te mana tiriti. Ko tā te tau tuatoru, ko te mana whenua.

As explained by Te Waru-Rewiri and her colleague Karangawai Marsh, the first year of the undergraduate course focuses on mana whakapapa, or heritage. The second year is mana tiriti, or treaty rights. The third year is mana whenua or land rights.

“Ko te mana tangata ko te whakakao i ērā mea katoa, me te mārama ki tāu e tū nei,” hei tā Karangawai.

“Mana tangata is pulling all of that together and figuring out where you stand in that place,” Marsh said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Ko Le Laei o Samoa 2022 nā Marian Ua’i Manusina, e whakaatu ana i te tuiga hōu (he pare). / Le Laei o Samoa 2022 by Marian Ua’i Manusina presenting contemporary tuiga (headpieces).

He tino hononga ō whakatū me te whakawhanake i tētahi tirohanga toi e ai ki a rātou ake, me te tuakiri hoki.

Establishing and developing an artistic representation of where they stand goes hand-in-hand with a sense of identity.

“Ehara i te mea kua kuhu noa rātou ki [tētahi kaupapa] auraki, kua kuhu kē ia ki te tūhuratanga ake,” hei tā Karangawai.

“They’re not just coming into [a] mainstream [course], they’re really coming to find themselves,” said Marsh.

E tae rā anō ana ngā tāhū o ngā toi ki te tūhononga o te aitanga me te hāhi, he mea whakaaweawe e Kurangaituku, me te whakatewhatewha i te hononga anō ki te whenua tūpuna.

Themes explored in the art include the intersection of sex and religion, work inspired by Kurangaituku (the bird woman), and investigating reconnection with ancestral whenua.

Pēnei i te kanorau mahi toi, kua kanorau hoki te whakaaweawetia.

Like the array of artwork itself, inspiration is varied.

Ko “[ngā waiheke roimata]” tā Raukurawaihoea Naani Waitai uruparenga ki te punahiko wai e whānako nei i ngā wai nō ngā tūpuna.

The “waterfalls of tears” is Raukurawaihoea Naani Waitai’s response to hydroelectricity taking ancestral headwaters.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Ko Re-connections 2022 nā Jack Kirifi, e tōmene ana i te tūhononga o te ao taketake me te ao hōu e puritia tonutia ai te toi Tokelau. / Re-connections 2022 by Jack Kirifi whose journey as an artist explores connection from both an indigenous and western lens to maintain Tokelau art for future generations.

Ko ngā tuiga taketake he momo pare e titi nei te mana, te mātauranga me te mōhiotanga ki te upoko o te tangata. Ko ō Marian Ua’i Manusina tuiga hōu he mea hanga e ngā huruhuru, ngā anga, te harakeke, me te pūtea.

Traditional tuiga are head pieces which hold the mana, knowledge and wisdom upon the wearer’s head. Marian Ua’i Manusina’s contemporary tuiga are made with feathers, shells, harakeke and money.

He kaitoi hoki o āianei ngā pouako o te kaupapa, a Kura rāua ko Karangawai, he pūkenga hoki, ka mutu, ko Kura tētahi o ngā tino kaitoi Māori i Aotearoa.

Teachers on the programme Te Waru-Rewiri and Marsh are practising artists, academics and educators, with Te Waru-Rewiri being one of Aotearoa New Zealand's most celebrated female Māori artists.

He Ngāti Kahu, he Ngāti Kauwhata, he Ngāti Rangi hoki a Kura. He Ngāti Maniapoto, he Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga a Karangamai.

Te Waru-Rewiri is affiliated with Ngāti Kahu, Ngāti Kauwhata, Ngāti Rangi. Marsh is affiliated with Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga.

Whakakitea atu ana a Matatau 2022 i te whare toi o Te Manawa tae noa ki te 29 o Hānuere.

Matatau 2022 will be at the art gallery at Te Manawa until January 29.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.