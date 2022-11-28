E manako ana te tauira waihanga whare ka whakamātauhia āna pūkenga ki te marae ā tōna wā

Ko Joshua Welsh te whakaihuwaka o te Wero Tauira Kaihanga Whaimana, 2022. / Joshua Welsh is the winner of the Certified Builders Association’s Apprentice Challenge, 2022.

E manako ana te whakaihuwaka o ngā tauira waihanga i Aotearoa ka whakaaweawe āna mahi i ngā Māori anō kia koke atu ki te ao waihanga.

Aotearoa’s top carpentry apprentice hopes his success will inspire other Māori to take on the tradie life.

Read this story in English here.

I puta te ihu o te tauira nō Whangārei (he kaihanga whaimana āianei), o Joshua Welsh (Te Rarawa) i te Wero Tauira Kaihanga Whaimana ā-Motu o Aotearoa i tēnei marama, nā whai anō i koni atu i te $10,000 te whiwhinga i a ITM hei hoa haere mō te Tohu Maharatanga ki a Ken Read.

Whangārei apprentice (now qualified builder) Joshua Welsh (Te Rarawa) won the New Zealand Certified Builders National Apprentice Challenge this month, taking home $10,000 from ITM and the Ken Read Memorial Trophy.

Engari, he āpitihanga noa te pūtea ki te tangata kua 27 tau. Kua nui ake te pānga ki a ia he mōhio nōna kua whaimana taka takahi i te ara i parangia e tōna koroua, kua whakakanohi hoki i te Māori ki ngā taumata tiketike o te tauira waihanga.

But for the 27-year-old, the money is just a bonus. The feeling of successfully following in the footsteps of his grandfather, and representing Māori at the top level of apprentice building means so much more.

I tīmata a Joshua ki te ahumahi waihanga i muri i āna mahi ki te rāngai huakau, hei kaipeita, hei kaimahi waimori hoki.

Welsh got his start in building after working in the dairy sector, as a painter, and a labourer.

“Kāore i ahau tētahi ara i taua wā,” tā Joshua.

“I didn’t really have a path in life at that current state,” Welsh said.

I mōhio ia kua matekai ki ētahi atu hua, ā, ko tōna hoa wahine, Tegan Welsh, me tāna ngahau ki te auahatanga o te kāmura i koke ai ia ki te waihanganga.

He knew he wanted more, but it was his wife, Tegan Welsh, and his interest in the creative side of carpentry that led him to building.

“He kāmura taku koroua i te ngahurutau 70, ka mutu, tē tino mōhio ki a ia, nā tana hemonga atu nōku e tamaiti tonu ana, nā reira koia tēnei te ara e whakamanahia ai ia.”

“My grandfather was a builder back in the 70s, and I never really got to know him because he passed away at a young age, so it was the best way to honour his legacy.”

Supplied E whakaoti ana a Josh i āna mahi i ngā whiringa toa ā-rohe mō te Wero Tauira ā-Motu. / Welsh finishes off his mahi for the regional finals of the National Apprentice Challenge.

I whakapae a Joshua ka puta tōna ihu hei whakaihuwaka i te tau nei, engari i nui ake te pānga o te tohu ki a rātou ko tōna whānau i tāna i whakapae ai.

Welsh said he was quitely confident he would take out the top spot this year, but the achievement was more meaningful than he expected for him and his whānau.

“Hei tā ētahi, kua pērā te tuwhera o taku waha, i taea e au te kapo i ngā ngaro. Anō te hirahira o te whai i tētahi tohu rangatira pēnā, ā, mōku ake ko tētahi o ngā tino ekenga āku.

“Apparently my mouth was so wide open it could have caught flies. It was an honour to achieve such a distinctive award, in my opinion it’s probably one of my crowning achievements.

“Ehara taku matua i te tangata aurongo, engari i rongo au i tōna uma kūkupa i tōna reo.”

“My father’s not one for emotions, but I could tell in his voice that he was very proud.”

I a ia e mahara ana ki te putanga ihu, i mea mai a Joshua, ko te tūmanako ka whakaaweawe i ētahi atu kia peka atu ki ngā ahumahi hoki.

As he reflected on the win, Welsh said he hoped the achievement would encourage others to take the leap into trades.

Tukuna ō kōrero, ō ohia, ō tākupu hoki ki poutiaki@stuff.co.nz

Send your tips, story ideas and comments to poutiaki@stuff.co.nz

“Me he Māori au, nōku e tupu ake ana, kua rongo i te ruarua o ngā whaiwāhitanga ki te iwi Māori, nā whai anō i noho wehe au nā tōku mātāwaka,” hei tā Joshua.

“As a Māori, growing up I always felt that opportunities were few and far between for Māori, and I always felt that I got segregated purely because of my race,” Welsh said.

“I hiahia au kia whakaatu ki te makiu, ahakoa ko wai, ahakoa nō hea rānei koe, e oti i a koe te eke ki te puhikaioreore.

“I wanted to show everyone that no matter who you are or where you come from, you’re capable of achieving great things.

“E hiahia ana au kia tokona ngā Māori anō kia kuhu tika mai ki te ahumahi. He tokomaha ki te ao nei e pai ana, engari e whakapae ana kāore e taea, he tāmi nō te ao e taiāwhio ana.”

“I want to help more Māori get into the industry the right way. There are a lot out there that are good, but they just feel that they can’t do it because of how the world views them.”

Supplied Ko Joshua e hāpai ana i āna pūtea puiaki hei whakaihuwaka tauira waihanganga o te tau. / Welsh holds up his winnings as this year’s top building apprentice.

Hei te tau tītoki, e manako nei a Joshua ka whaiwāhi ki te toko i tōna iwi, me te hapori mā te waihanga i tētahi marae hōu.

Looking forward, Welsh hoped he would get the opportunity to give back to his iwi and others by building new marae.

“Kua roa nei au e whakapae ana he wāhi waiwaiā, he wāhi motuhake hoki te marae, nā whai anō kua hiahia kia waihanga i tētahi, kia whaiwāhi rānei ki te tautoko i tōna hanganga kia mōhio ki te wairua, kia ako hoki i ngā tukanga katoa ōna e waihangatia ai.”

“I’ve always thought of marae as a beautiful and sacred place, and I’ve always wanted to build one myself or be given the opportunity to help someone build a marae to see how it feels spiritually and learn all the different processes that go into building them.”

E ngākau tuwhera ana a Joshua ki ngā waeatanga i ngā whānau e hiahia ana kia whakapaipai, kia whakanikoniko rānei i ō rātou wharenui, heoti āianei, e hari ana i te hokinga ki ngā taputapu.

Welsh is open to calls from whānau who want a bit of help to spruce up their wharenui, but in the meantime, he’s happy getting back on the tools.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.