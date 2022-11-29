He aha rā ō motika ina tonoa koe kia mahi hei te Kirihimete

Lucy Sharp is doing long hours in the lead up to Christmas selling Cookie Time buckets

Ahakoa pea noho ai te nuinga ki tātāhi, tērā tonu ētahi kaimahi e tiaki ana i te toa hei tēnei Kirihimete.

While the bulk of the country are at the beach, some workers will be minding the shop this Christmas period.

Read this story in English here.

He kaiwhakahaere paeutu a Katherine Richards ki Countdown, ki Taranaki, ā, hei tāna he wā hēmanawa te kaupeka hararei ki ngā kaimahi, he kore nō te manawanui nō ngā kiritaki, he nui hoki nō te riri e pupū ake ana.

Katherine Richards​, a checkout manager at a Countdown in Taranaki, said the holiday period could be stressful for workers as patience shortened and instances of customer aggression rose.

READ MORE:

* What you need to know about working on and around public holidays

* Know your rights: Minimum entitlements for working the Easter break

* Avoid the Holidays Act headache



Kāore anō ētahi kaimahi paeutu āna kia mahi hei te wā o te Kirihimete, nā whai anō, i tuku a Katherine i ngā kupu āwhina ki a rātou e tau ai te noho rā ngā āhuatanga e pōrangi ana.

Some new checkout operators on her team had not worked a Christmas period before, and Richards​ gave them the advice to keep calm during what could often be a crazy time.

“Ka mea atu kia aro anake ki te tangata ki mua tonu i a ia, kaua kē ia ki ngā tāngata e rārangi mai nā ki muri. Ainī pea te tangata e romia e te kitenga atu i te makiu e tatari ana,” tā Katherine.

“I tell them just focus on the person in front of them, not the people in the cue behind them. That can be quite overwhelming when you see all the people waiting,” Richards​ said.

Me āta mōhio hoki ngā kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi ki ngā ture mahi hei tēnei kaupeka hararei e kore ai e paheke ki te hē, e ai ki te Holidays Act.

Employers will also need to keep a close eye on employment law this holiday season to make sure they are not in breach of the Holidays Act.

Hei tā te rōia matua ki Duncan Cotterill, Alastair Espie, ko te tuatahi ki ngā kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi kia whakamōhio atu mēnā rānei ka āta haere te pakihi engari ka tuwhera tonu, ka aukatia rānei.

Duncan Cotteril senior associate Alastair Espie​ said the first step for employers was to be clear on whether the business would slow down but remain open, or fully close down.

Ko te wāhanga aukati te tapanga ā-ture mō tā te pahiki aukatia i tētahi wāhanga, te katoa rānei o ngā mahi, ā, kua mate ngā kaimahi kia whakapau i te wāteatanga tautahi.

A close down period was a legal term for when a business shuts down part or all operations and employees were required to take annual leave.

stuff Ahakoa pea noho ai te nuinga ki tātāhi, tērā tonu ētahi kaimahi e tiaki ana i te toa hei tēnei Kirihimete. / While most people are at the beach, some workers will have to be minding the shop this Christmas period.

Mēnā e kore te pakihi e aukati hei te wāhanga Kirihimete, he mea e matea nei e te kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi mēnā ia e hiahia ana kia tonoa tāna kaimahi kia mahi hei tētahi hararei ā-marea, tāna mea mai.

If a business did not close down over the Christmas period, the employer needed to do several things if they wanted to ask their employee to work on a public holiday, he said.

Me mātua hihira e te kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi e whakature ana tā te kaimahi kirimana kia mahi ia hei ngā hararei ā-marea.

The employer firstly needed to make sure the employment agreement stated the employee was required to work on public holidays.

Me utu hoki te kaiwhakawhiwhi i te kaimahi i tāna utu me te haurua nā te mahi hei te hararei.

The employer also needed to pay the employee time and a half for working the holiday.

Mēnā te rangi hararei e noho ana ki tētahi rangi mahi e māori nei ki te kaimahi, kua mana hoki tāna riro rangi whakatā āpiti.

If the public holiday fell on a day the employee normally worked, they were also entitled to a day in lieu.

I te tau nei, noho ai te Kirihimete ki te Hanarei. Nā tēnei, ka noho hei hararei ā-marea te Rangi Pouaka hei te Mane, me te rangi whakamana Kirihimete hei te Tūrei.

This year, Christmas Day will fall on a Sunday. Because of this, both Boxing Day on the Monday and Christmas Day observed on Tuesday will be public holidays.

Mēnā e rite tonu ana tā te tangata mahi i ngā Mane ki te Paraire, kātahi ka mahi hei te Rangi Pouaka me te rangi whakamana Kirihimete, kua riro i a ia te utu me te haurua, me tētahi rangi wātea āpiti ki ia rangi mahinga.

If an employee usually worked Monday to Friday, and they worked on Boxing Day and Christmas Day observed, they would get time and half, and a day in lieu for both shifts.

Supplied Hei tā te rōia matua ki Duncan Cotterill, Alastair Espie, kua herea ā-ture ētahi kaimahi kia mahi hei te Rangi Kirihimete. / Duncan Cotterill senior associate Alastair Espie says some employees will be legally required to work Christmas Day.

Engari mēnā e kore e rite tonu tā te tangata mahi i te Mane, te Tūrei rānei, he kaimahi waimori rānei kua kore e whai rangi pūmau, ka riro i a ia te utu me te haurua, engari kaua kē ia te rangi wātea āpiti.

But if the employee did not usually work on Monday or Tuesday, or were a casual worker with no set shifts, they would get time and a half for both shifts, but no day in lieu.

E kore e kī taurangi tā te kaimahi whai rangi wātea nā te mea he hararei ā-marea, tā Alastair.

Just because it was a public holiday did not entitle the worker to a guaranteed day off, Espie​ said.

“Mēnā te kirimana a te kaimahi e whakaae ana kia tonoa ia e te kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi kia mahi hei te hararei ā-marea, ā, kāhore te wāhanga pakihi e mahi nei ia e aukati, e whakature ana tā te tangata mahi hei taua rangi hararei ā-marea,” tā Alastair.

“If the employment agreement allows the employer to require them to work on a public holiday, and the part of the business they are in is not closed down, the employee is required to work on that public holiday,” Espie​ said.

Inā rā, e tinga ana ka matea tonutia ā ngā kaimahi koke tonu mēnā e noho ana ki ngā ahumahi pēnei i te waihanga me ōna tukanga 24/7, tāna kī mai.

Industries like manufacturing that had 24/7 production processes, or ports on major shipping lines, were particularly likely to require employees to continue to work, he said.

“Mēnā he āwangawanga ō te kaimahi mō te korenga ōna e hiahia kia mahi hei te rangi Kirihimete, e oti i a ia te whakariterite tahi me te kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi. Engari ki te pēnā, me āta whakaaro e te kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi te tōkeke ki ngā kaimahi whānui,” hei tāna.

“If an employee had a concern around not wanting to work Christmas they could try to reach an agreement with their employer. But in those cases, the employer will have to consider fairness over the entirety of their staff,” he said.

Hei tā te kaimahi tauhokohoko First Union, Hayley Allen, ko te mea matua ki te kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi ko te manaaki i āna kaimahi rā tēnei kaupeka uaua.

First Union retail worker recruiter Hayley Allen​ said the most important thing an employer could do was treat employees kindly over what could be a stressful period.

“Kaua e whakaweti i te kaimahi kia mahi hei ngā rangi e kore e taea te mahi, he whakaritenga kē nōna. Ā, ko te mea nui, me kore hoki te kaimahi e puku mahi nā te korenga o ngā tāngata anō,” tā Hayley.

“Workers shouldn’t be bullied into working dates that they physically cannot work if they have pre-existing arrangements. More importantly the workers that are working should not have to be working extra hard just because everyone else is off,” Allen​ said.

Ahakoa pea kua tokoiti ngā kaimahi a te pakihi hei ngā hararei nā te tokomaha e hararei ana, me tūpato hoki ngā kaimahi e noho tonu ana kei pokea rawatia rātou, tāna kupu.

Even if a business became understaffed over the holidays with many workers on leave, employees that remained in the job should be careful to not stretch themselves to thin, she said.

Me maumahara ngā kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi, he tangata tonu tātou, ā, me kaua e kino te tononga i a rātou hei te kaupeka Kirihimete, tāna kōrero.

Employers should remember that workers were only human, and try not to ask too much of them over the Christmas period, she said.

“E pērā ana hoki te hēmanawa o ngā kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi rā tēnei kaupeka, engari ka tae hoki te wā me wātea te kaimahi kia whakapau i tāna wāteatanga tautahi, ā, me pīngore ngā kaiwhakawhiwhi mahi,” tāna mea mai.

“Employers get just as stressed over this period, but they will come across situations in which workers will physically need to take annual leave, and employers will need to be lenient with that,” she said.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.