Mātakina: Kua kitea e te kāmera te matakōkiri e tiu atu ana i ngā rangi o Te Tai Tokerau

A fireball lit up the Whangārei skies on November 19.

Tērā tētahi whānau nō Whangārei i “ohorere pai”, he mōhio nō rātou ki te mea nei i kiriatatia e tā rātou kāmera tautiaki – he pōro ahi e whitawhita nei i te rangi.

A Whangārei family “freaked out” after realising what had been captured by their security camera – a fireball lighting up the night sky.

Read this story in English here.

Nō te Hātarei, tiu atu tētahi “matakōkiri” ki ngā rangi o te Nōta, ainī pea, waiho ai i ngā wāhi tare toka i tōna au.

On Saturday, a meteorite or “fireball” flew across Northland, potentially leaving pieces of scattered rock in its wake.

I kiriatatia te rerenga ki tā Teina Cook kāmera tautiaki, engari kāore ia i mōhio ki te kiriata hirahira kia hī ake rā anō te rā.

The flight was captured on Teina Cook’s security camera, but she didn’t realise the incredible video she had in her possession until the next morning.

Ko tā te kiriata he whakaatu i tētahi aho e tiu ana ki te kāmera ka tahi, ka rua ka mimiti haere, ka toru ka kore ai.

It shows a bright ball of light soaring towards the camera, before decreasing in size and disappearing.

“Kāhore au i paku oho, ā, pēnei au he waka topatopa i taku hihira atu i taku kāmera,” tā Teina.

“It didn’t wake me up at all, and I actually thought it was a helicopter to start with when checking my camera,” Cook said.

Teina Cook/Supplied I kitea e tā Teina Cook kāmera tētahi matakōkiri e whitawhita ana ki ngā rangi. / Teina Cook's security camera caught a fireball lighting up the night sky.

“Ka whakamahuki mai ai tāku tāne, ka ohorere pai ai mātou ko ngā tamariki.”

“When my husband explained what it was it freaked the kids and I out.”

Hei tā te Ahorangi Tūhono James Scott, nō Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou, kua ruarua ā Aotearoa “kiteanga i ēnei i ia tau”.

Associate Professor James Scott from the University of Otago said New Zealand saw “a handful of these per year”.

Kua upoko pakaru a James mā, tiro atu ana ki ngā pūrongotanga kitenga e āta wetewete i te taunga o te matakōkiri.

Scott and his team have been poring over witness reports to work out where the meteorite ended up.

”Mā tēnei kiriata pea tērā e whakatau. He kiriata mīharo o tētahi toka e rewa ana, e wairehu ana hoki, i tana tere mai rā te kōhauhau o Papatūānuku,” tāna kōrero.

“This latest film may help solve that. It is stunning footage of a rock that is being melted and vaporised as it speeds through Earth’s atmosphere,” he said.

FIREBALLS AOTEAROA/Supplied Kua mōhio ngā mātanga ātea, kua tau te matakōkiri i waenga i a Dargaville me Whangārei. / Astronomers were able to figure out the meteorite would have landed somewhere between Dargaville and Whangārei.

“I te mutunga, kua tineia te matakōkiri, he pōturi iho nō tana rerenga, te kore te āngi o mua e pēhi tonu nei, ā, e kore te toka e rewa.

“The fireball winks out at the end because the meteor has decelerated to a point where the compressed air in front of the meteorite is no longer hot enough to melt the rock.

“Nō muri i te aho hīnātore, ka pōuriuri tana rerenga, ka tokia ai e ngā hau, ka tau ai ki te whenua.”

“After this luminescent phase, it goes into dark flight, where the rock is buffeted by winds before landing on the ground.”

Hei tā James, inā rā te “pīataata o ngā matakōkiri”.

Scott said fireballs were “especially bright meteors”.

“Kua ripia te kōhauhau e te nuinga matakōkiri, ā, kua tata ake ngā pōro ahi, nā whai anō kua pīataata ake,” tāna kī mai.

“Most meteors just skim the atmosphere, while fireballs get in really low and so are much brighter,” he said.

“He wā ōna, kua tukia tō Papatūānuku āmionga e ngā huinga matakōkiri, ā, he rau kitenga i ia pō.”

“At times, Earth’s orbit intersects meteor showers, and it is possible to see hundreds per night.”

Hei tā James, he ruarua noa ēnā ka hua mai hei pōro ahi, he iti pea nō ngā para, he kore pea rānei nō tana whakatata mai.

Scott said very few of those formed fireballs, either because the debris was very small or they didn’t get to low elevation.

Kua hiahia a James rātou ko te ope ki Fireballs Aotearoa te kite i tō Aotearoa matakōkiri e whai ake nei, ā, mā ngā kiriata pēnei i tā Teina tērā whāinga e tutuki, hei tāna.

Scott and his team at Fireballs Aotearoa were aiming to find New Zealand’s next meteorite and videos like Cook’s helped them to achieve that goal, he said.

E ai ki te kaikōrero pūtaiao nō Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha, Tākuta Michele Bannister, me karu hōmiromiro ngā tāngata o te rohe mō te tūpono “he toka pango rerekē”.

Dr Michele Bannister, a science communicator at the University of Canterbury, said people in the region should look out for “unusual black rocks”.

Fireball NZ E rerekē ana ngā pōro ahi i ngā matakōkiri, he tata ake, he pīataata ake hoki nō ngā pōro. / Fireballs differ to meteorites in that they get really low and are much brighter (file photo).

“Mēnā ētahi toka e kitea, me whakaahua, me āta pūrongo i te taunga, me hāpai anake ki te karapu, me rau atu ki te pēke kirihōu.

“If any material is found, it should be photographed, the location precisely recorded, and only picked up with gloves and placed in a plastic bag.

“He ringatahi, he iti iho rānei te toka.

“The material is probably fist-sized or less.

“Whakamōhio mai mēnā koe e kite i tētahi wāhi tare toka ki tō whenua, ki tō huarahi rānei, ka mutu, kaua hoki āu kimihanga e tūraru, kaua hoki e toro ki ngā wāhi kua rāhui kia koe.”

“Let us know if you find a piece on your land or road, and don’t take any risks searching for it and don’t go where you shouldn’t.”

Mēnā kua kitea te rerenga nei, kua tonoa kia pūrongo atu i te kitenga ki te paetukutuku a Fireballs Aotearoa.

Anyone who witnessed the event was asked to log their views on the Fireballs Aotearoa website.