Nā ngā rārangi parori i te huarahi tōtika i te kotiti ai te tukemata

Anei ngā rārangi parori i kotiti ai ngā tukemata o ngā kiritata o Pukekohe. / These wonky road markings in Pukekohe have locals raising their eyebrows.

Kua kotiti te tukemata nā ngā rārangi huarahi hōu i tētahi huanui ki Pukekohe, he... rerekē nō te āhua.

New road markings on a Pukekohe road have raised eyebrows about why they are so... weird.

Read this story in English here.

Kāore i tōtika te toronga ake i Belguim Rd, engari kē ia, kua hape te koki.

Instead of going straight up Belgium Rd, the lines take a jaunty angle.

E toro ana te huarahi i tētahi whanaketanga whenua hōu i te takiwā.

The road runs next to a new development in the area.

Hei tā te mema Poari Paetata o Franklin, Andrew Kay, kua “kotiti te tukemata” i te parori o ngā rārāngi huarahi.

Franklin Local Board member Andrew Kay said the wonky road markings were certainly an “eyebrow raiser”.

“Ka tiro ana koe ki ērā, kāore e paku tika,” hei tāna.

“If you look at them, they’re not standard by any means,” he said.

“Ko te matū nei, kāore i te tika, ā, hei tā te uruparenga hapori, kāore hoki e hāngai nei.”

“The point is, they don’t look right, and the community feedback was they didn’t fit what was normal.”

Kāore e tārake ana te kite nō wai te takohanga i parori ai ēnei rārangi whakarara, hei āhea, mēnā rawa rānei ka peitahia anō.

It’s not clear yet who exactly is responsible for these crooked yet parallel lines, and when or whether they might be repainted.

Kua tonoa te tākupu i a Auckland Transport (AT).

Auckland Transport (AT) has been approached for comment.

David White stuff.co.nz Footpaths on Onewa Rd in Northcote, on Auckland's North Shore, are being widened to accomodate newly installed T3 lane cameras which obstruct the pavement.

Ehara i te kitenga tuatahitanga o ngā rerenga kētanga e ngāi Tāmaki Makaurau i ō rātou huarahi.

It’s not the first time Aucklanders have noticed strange choices on their roads and footpaths.

Nō te Tīhema kua taha ake nei, i whakapau a AT i te $2.6 miriona ki ngā kāmera e arotukitia ai tētahi ara huarahi i Te Raki Paewhenua, engari i whakatūria ngā kāmera ki te pokapū o ngā tahatika o Onewa Rd – nā whai anō i riri ai ngā kiritata.

Last December, AT spent $2.6 million on cameras to monitor a transit lane in the North Shore but installed the cameras near the centre of the footpaths of Onewa Rd – much to the ire of residents.

Ahakoa kua 99% te pāpātanga whakamahinga tika ki te ara T3 – he ara e wātea ana ki ngā waka kua toru, koni atu rānei, ngā tāngata o roto hei ngā wā toritori – kua whakatūria ngā kāmera i te ihu o te tau nei.

Despite a 99% compliance rate in the T3 lane – an express lane for vehicles with three or more occupants during rush hour traffic – the cameras were installed earlier this year.

E whakatikaina ai te raru, i whakatau a AT kia whārahi ake ai ngā tahatika e tata ana ki ngā pou, e oti ai i te tangata te toro taiāwhio nā.

To solve the problem, AT opted to widen the footpaths around the poles to help people get around them.

Nā tētahi māngai AT te whakataunga whakatūnga kāmera i kaha whakawawao, me tāna kī māi, ka iwa ngā āpiha e aroturukitia ai ia o ngā wāhi whakawhiti i te huarahi o Onewa hei ngā wā toritori.

An AT spokesperson defended the decision to put in cameras, saying it took nine officers to monitor each of Onewa Rd’s transit zones during peak times.

Kua pai te āhua o te whakamahinga tika ina 99%, engari kua 5000 tonu ngā kaihautū waka kua takahi i te ture nei i ia marama, nā konā, “kua tino whakapōturi i te tukutuku nei”, hei tāna.

While 99% compliance rate seemed impressive, there were still up to 5000 motorists wrongly using the transit lane each month, which “does slow the network a lot”, she said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF E whārahi ake ana ngā tahatika o Onewa Rd e whai wāhi ai ngā kāmera ara T3. / Onewa Rd footpaths being widened to accommodate T3 lane cameras.

I te Maehe 2022, i kitea tētahi pou rākau ki te pokapū tahatika i Mission Bay e te koromatua tuarua o Tāmaki (i taua wā, he kaikaunihera) Desley Simpson.

In March 2022, Auckland deputy mayor (then councillor) Desley Simpson spotted a wooden pole in the centre of a Mission Bay footpath.

“Kua kore he kupu i ētahi rangi,” tāna pāho atu i tāna whārangi Pukamata.

“Some days I am simply lost for words,” she said on her Facebook page.

Anā, ki te tonga, tērā tētahi pou rama huarahi i whakarapangia i te pokapū o tētahi huarahi hōu i te tāone o Pegasus ki te Raki o Waitaha, i te ihu o Noema.

Meanwhile, further south, a street light was sealed into the middle of a brand-new road in the North Canterbury town of Pegasus, earlier in November.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.