'Tārake ana te kite kua hemo ia': Tā te wahine hokinga mahara ki te tukinga pahi 'ohorere' i Warkworth

Kua hemo tētahi tangata i te tukinga waka i Warkworth nō te Hātarei. / One person died at the Warkworth crash on Saturday. (File photo)

He kaimahi rongoā i tae tuatahi atu ki te tukinga waka i hemo ai tētahi, i whara ai te 16 tāngata ki te raki o Tāmaki Makaurau, ā, hei tāna, kāore anō kia kitea e ia tētahi hauata i pērā rawa te “kino”.

A medic who was one of the first on the scene of a crash which left one dead and 16 injured in north Auckland said she’d never encountered such an “extreme” accident.

I te āmio noa te wahine i te takiwā Warkworth, ā, kua whakaae a Puna kia kore e whakaingoa i a ia e tūmataiti tonu ia, kātahi ka kitea te tukinga waka i te Hātarei.

The woman, who Stuff agreed not to name in order to protect her privacy, was passing though the Warkworth area when she came across Saturday’s crash.

“Kāhore he wāhanga huarahi i waenga i te pahi me ngā waka anō kua kore e ūhia ki ngā wāhanga o te waka.”

“There wasn’t a section of road between the bus and the cars that wasn’t covered with bits of vehicle.”

Ka tīmata te kaimahi rongoā ki te whakahaumanu i te hunga whara i mua i te taenga atu a ngā ratonga ohotata.

The trained medic began to triage the injured people, before emergency services arrived.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Kua āhua 40 ngā tāngata i te pahi. / The bus had been carrying about 40 people.

“He mea ohorere katoa ki ahau, kua tae au ki ngā hauata i mua i tēnei, engari kāhore i pērā rawa i te kino nei.”

“It was a shocking for me, I have been to accident sites but nothing this extreme.”

I taku hīkoi atu, me te kitenga atu i te rangatahi i hemo, kua “mōkinokino katoa”, hei tāna.

Walking up and seeing the young person who had died was “horrific”, she said.

“Tārake ana te kite kua hemo ia.

“It was clear he had gone.

“He mātua au o ngā kaitaraiwa rangatahi e rua, nā reira i tino pāngia au.”

“Being the parent of two young drivers, it really hits home.”

I haehae, i marū hoki te kaihautū pahi, ā, te āhua nei kua whawhati tōna waewae, nā whai anō kua pupuhi haere tōna wae, hei tāna.

The bus driver had cuts and bruises, and it looked like his leg was broken, his foot had begun to swell, she said.

“I āwangawanga ia mō ngā tāngata i te pahi, engari kāore anō ngā āhuatanga o te pānga kia tau ki a ia.”

“He was worried about all the people on the bus, what had happened hadn’t hit him yet.”

“I ohorere hoki te pirihimana.”

“The policeman was in complete shock.”

E ai ki a ia, ko te wero ko te whakawhiti kōrero ki ngā kaieke pahi, he tokorua nō rātou i mōhio ki te reo Pākehā, nā reira ko rāua te whakamāori.

She said the challenge was communicating with the passengers, they could only find two people who spoke English, who had to act as translators for the injured.

I kawea te 16 kua whara ki te hōhipera i muri i te tukinga o te pahi, tētahi waka tere rawa, me te waka pirihimana i te Huarahi Matua 1, i Warkworth, ki te raki o Tāmaki, i te takiwā o te 6pm nō te Hātarei kua hori.

The 16 injured were taken to hospital after a crash involving a tour bus, a speeding car and a police patrol vehicle on State Highway 1 in Warkworth, north of Auckland, about 6pm last Saturday.

Kua āhua 40 ngā tāngata i te pahi.

The bus had been carrying about 40 people.

I mua tata atu i te tukinga i te 6pm Hātarei, kua kitea tētahi waka e tere rawa ana te rere ki te Huarahi Matua 1, hei tā te Kaihautū o te Rohe Waitematā, Naila Hassan.

Shortly before the crash at 6pm on Saturday, police had seen a car travelling at high speed on SH1, Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said.

“Hei tā ngā mōhiohio nei, kua tohutohua te waka kia tū, mea rawa ake, kua kino te kotiti atu, kua tukia te pahi.”

“Our initial information is that they signalled for it to stop, at which point it has veered suddenly and collided with the bus.”

Kua hemo te kaitaraiwa o te waka tere rawa, tā Naila. He wāhi wharanga ō tētahi pirihimana.

The driver of the speeding car died, Hassan said. A police officer had moderate injuries.

Tērā tētahi māngai o Hato Hone e mea ana kua 16 ngā tāngata i whakahaumanutia e ngā kaimahi ohotata i te wāhi rā, he tini ngā wharanga rerekē.

A spokesperson for St John said 16 people were treated by paramedics at the scene, for a range of injuries.

I muri mai, kua whakatūturu ngā hōhipera o Te Raki Paewhenua me Tāmaki Makaurau, kua 15 anake ngā tāngata i tae atu ki ō rātou whare ohotata.

North Shore and Auckland hospitals later confirmed only 15 people were brought into their emergency departments.

Ka tae ana ko te Hanarei, he tangata kotahi anake i noho tonu ki te hōhipera, kua tukuna kētia te 14 anō.

By Sunday, only one person remained in hospital, 14 other people had been discharged.

Kua whakatūturu tētahi māngai nō Te Whatu Ora Waitematā, kua 13 ngā tāngata nō te tukinga waka i whakahaumanutia e rātou, ā, kāhore he toenga e noho tonu ana.

A spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora Waitematā confirmed they treated 13 people from the crash, and none remained in their care.

Kua whakatūturu hoki ngā pirihimana, kua tukuna hoki te pirihimana i te hōhipera o Te Raki Paewhenua.

Police confirmed the police officer had also been discharged from the North Shore Hospital.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.