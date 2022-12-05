Kitea ai te tau, me te mōrearea o te Hīkoitanga i a Tongariro ki tētahi kiriata haumarutanga hōu

The video is launched in time for summer and focuses on helping both domestic and international walkers.

Kua whakarewaina tētahi kiriata haumarutanga hoū e whakanui ana i te tau, me te mōrearea o te Hīkoitanga i a Tongariro.

A new safety video has been launched in time for summer highlighting the beauty, as well as the dangers, of the Tongariro Alpine Crossing.

Ko te ara 19.4km tētahi o ngā hīkoitanga rorotu rawa atu i te motu, nā whai anō kua whakapoapoatia ngā manomano tāngata i ia tau, nō konei ake, nō tāwāhi rā anō, engari he mōreareatanga tonu ōna.

The 19.4km track is one of the most popular day hikes in the country, and it attracts hundreds of thousands of international and domestic travellers each year, but it doesn’t come without risks.

Mai i te 1 o Hūrae 2010 ki te 30 o Āperira 2019, kua 293 ngā hauata, i tae rā anō ki ngā aituā, ngā rapunga me te whakaora, me ngā wharanga.

Between July 1, 2010, and April 30, 2019, there were 293 incidents, which included fatalities, search and rescues and injuries.

He mea tautoko te kiriata hōu a Mountain Safety Council Aotearoa (MSC) e Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro, e Te Papa Atawhai, e ngā Pirihimana, e Rapa Taiwhenua, e Tourism Aotearoa, me ētahi atu kanohi o te ahumahi tāpoi paetata.

The new video from the NZ Mountain Safety Council (MSC) is in partnership with Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro, the Department of Conservation, NZ Police, LandSAR, Tourism NZ and members of the local tourism industry.

He whakahōunga i tētahi kiriata o mua nō te 2018, ā, e whakanui ana i ngā mōhiohio matua me mōhio e te kaihīkoi ā mua i tana takahi i te ara rā, tae rā anō ki ngā pīkautanga, ngā matepā, me ngā wāhi matua me āta whakatau.

It's an update from a previous video in 2018 and features key information a hiker needs to know before attempting the track including what to pack, hazards and decision-making points.

NZ Mountain Safety Council Ko te ara 19.4km tētahi o ngā hīkoitanga rorotu rawa atu i te motu. / The 19.4km track is one of the most popular day hikes in the country.

E tae rā anō ana ētahi panonitanga ki te ununga o ngā kōrero o mua mō ngā wāhanga ara kua kore e noho tonu nei ki te ara, waihoki te whakatūpatotanga mō te huarere mātao, me ngā kiritahataha ki ngā wāhi tautuhi pēnei i a Red Crater.

Some of the other changes include the removal of references to old sections that are no longer on the track, as well as highlighting cold conditions, and the descending scree on specific sections like Red Crater.

He nui ake hoki te whaiwāhi mai a te iwi paetata Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro e whakanui ana i ngā tirohanga ki te ao Māori nō te kiriata o mua, me te whakaute i te wāhi rā.

There was also more input with local iwi Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro to strengthen the points from the last video around Māori world view and respect for the area.

Kua whakawhiti i te reo o te kiriata ki te reo Mandarin me te reo Korea, ā, he kupu hauraro ki ngā reo e ono anō, ā, hei tā te Tumu o MSC Mike Daisley, he nui ngā whakapoapoatanga o te ara nei ki ngā manuhiri o tāwāhi.

The video has been translated into Mandarin and Korean and has subtitles in six other languages as MSC Chief Executive Mike Daisley said the track has a huge appeal for international visitors.

NZ Mountain Safety Council E whakapoapoa ana i ngā manomano tāngata i ia tau nō te motu, nō tāwāhi hoki. / It attracts hundreds of thousands of international and domestic travellers each year.

“Kua rongonui te Hīkoitanga i a Tongariro puta noa i te ao, engia ko tētahi o ngā tino hīkoitanga rangitahi i te ao, ka mutu, e mōhio ana mātou kua tae mai ngā tāngata ki konei kia takahi i te ara, nā reira e matea pū ana ēnei momo whakaritenga katoa,” hei tā Daisley.

“The Tongariro Alpine Crossing is internationally known as one of the most incredible day hikes in the world, we know people come with the specific intention to complete it, so this level of proactive prevention is required,” said Daisley.

E ai ki a Bubs Smith, nō te iwi o Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro, kua “waiwai” te kiriata.

Bubs Smith of local iwi Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro called the video “essential”.

“Hei tā te tirohanga pāpori, me he wāhi parapara rua, ko te wero ki a mātou kia ākina ngā tāngata kia whakaute i te maunga, ōna huarere, me te taiao whānui, heoti tonu, kia whakaute i a rātou anō e rite pai ai, e noho mātāmua ai hoki te haumarutanga matawhaiaro,” tā Bubs.

“From a social perspective, as a dual heritage site our challenge is not only to encourage people to respect the maunga and the climatic conditions and changes in an alpine environment, but also to respect themselves in regard to being properly prepared with their own personal safety at the forefront of their minds,” said Smith.

NZ Mountain Safety Council E kitea ana i te kiriata hōu ngā mōhiohio me mau i te kaihīkoi ā mua i te takahanga i te ara, tae noa ki ngā pīkautanga, ngā matepā, me ngā wāhi matua me āta whakatau. / The new video features information a hiker needs to know before attempting the track including what to pack, key hazards and decision-making points.

“Me mahara te tangata, ehara i te mea he rangi kikorangi, he tirohanga tau anake. He whakatairitenga i ngā ao me uaua ka pērā anō; he tuarongo tau, engari he taiao taimaha.”

“People need to remember it’s not just the blue skies and amazing views. It’s a contrast of worlds that is rarely matched; beautiful scenery yet in a harsh environment.”

Mō te roanga atu o ngā kōrero, tīkina ake te taupānga Plan My Walk, toroa rānei te paetukutuku a Mountain Safety Council Aotearoa.

For more, download the Plan My Walk app or go to the NZ Mountain Safety Council’s website.

