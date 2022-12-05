Kia tūtaki anō rānei Ngā Mamaku ki a Ingarangi? Hei tā Whutupōro Aotearoa 'he kōrero pai' nō te tono kia hautū i te whakataetae hōu hei te 2023

Consumer hero Daisy came to Fair Go with a simple question – why are the world champion Black Ferns not on Weet-Bix cards?

Ka tīmata te whakataetae XV Wāhine o te Whutupōro ā-Ao hei te 2023

Nā te angitu i te Ipu Whutupōro ā-Ao i taunaki ai te kōingo ki te whutupōro wāhine i Aotearoa

E tūpono haere ana ka tōaitia te whiringa toa ki a Ingarangi ki Aotearoa nei

World Rugby’s WXV competition starts in 2023

Rugby World Cup success proves demand for women’s rugby in New Zealand

Rematch of final against England in Aotearoa is a growing possibility

Kua tīmata ngā kōrerorero a Whutupōro Aotearoa ki ngā umanga whakahaere me te Whutupōro ā-Ao kia hautū i tētahi momo Ipu Whutupōro ā-Ao iti mā Ngā Mamaku hei te 2023.

New Zealand Rugby has opened talks with government agencies and World Rugby to host what would amount to a mini Rugby World Cup for the Black Ferns in 2023.

Read this story in English here.

Nā te angitu a Ngā Mamaku i te Ipu Whutupōro ā-Ao i pohewa ai a Aotearoa whānui, engari kua toko ake hoki ngā pātai mō tā Whutupōro Aotearo whai pūtea i tēnā.

The Black Ferns’ success at the Rugby World Cup captured the imagination of New Zealanders, but also raised questions about how NZ Rugby would capitalise on it.

I te āhua nei, tērā tētahi urupare kia hautū i te WXV, tā Whutupōro ā-Ao whakataetae hōu mō te whutupōro wāhine.

It appears one answer would be to host WXV, World Rugby’s new competition for women’s test rugby.

“Hei tāku, ko te mea anō kia kōrerohia i te horopaki o te kēmu wāhine... ko te whaiwāhitanga kia rāhiritia anō te whutupōro ā-ao ki a Aotearoa,” tā te tumu o Whutupōro Aotearoa, Mark Robinson.

“I think the other thing worth noting on the woman's game...is the opportunity we have to revisit bringing back some international rugby to New Zealand,” NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said.

“Ko WXV te hōputu ā-ao hou, he whakataetae 18 ngā kapa kua whakaritea kia tū hei te Oketopa-Noema hei te tau e heke mai nei.

“WXV is the new international format, 18-team competition that has been set down for October-November next year.

“He tōmina tō mātou i te wā nei kia rāhiritia anō ērā tino kapa e ono ki Aotearoa.

“We're looking at the moment about bringing those top six teams in the world back to New Zealand.

“He whaiwāhitanga kua pupū ake i te angitu o te Ipu Whutupōro ā-Ao, ā, e whakapau kaha ana mātou kia whai rawa e tutuki ai tērā... i te taha Whutupōro ā-Ao, i ngā umanga kāwana rerekē, i a mātou hoki. Nā reira, he tino whaiwāhitanga tērā e koke whakamua ai.”

“That is an opportunity that's arisen out of the success of Rugby World Cup and we're working really hard to find the resource to make that possible...from World Rugby, different government agencies and ourselves, obviously. So, that would be a massive opportunity to build on momentum.”

E toru ngā reanga o te WXV, ā, ko ngā kapa e ono o runga e ahu mai ana i te Pacific Four Series, me te Six Nations (ngā kapa e toru o runga nō ia whakataetae) e whakataetae ana ki tētahi tātāwhāinga motuhake.

WXV is a three-tiered format, with the top six teams from the Pacific Four Series and Six Nations (the top three from each competition) competing in a standalone tournament.

Āianei, ko ngā tino kapa e ono i te Whutupōro ā-Ao ko Ingarangi, ko Aotearoa, ko Wīwī, ko Kānata, ko Itāria, ko Ahitereiria hoki.

At present, the top six teams in World Rugby’s rankings are England, New Zealand, France, Canada, Italy and Australia.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images E whakanui ana Ngā Mamaku i te putanga o te ihu i te whiringa toa Ipu Whutupōro ā-Ao i muri i tētahi whānakotanga o te pōro i te tūtira e te kaiwhītiki Joanah Ngan-Woo, mauī. / The Black Ferns celebrate winning the Rugby World Cup final after a dramatic late lineout steal by lock Joanah Ngan-Woo, left.

Korekore he whakapoapoatanga ō tētahi tātāwhāinga e tae rā anō ana ki ērā kapa ki Aoteaora, ina koa i te tūpono ka whanake tonu te pakanga a Ngā Mamaku ki a Ingarangi.

A tournament involving those teams on New Zealand soil would have obvious appeal, particularly as it could see the Black Ferns and England resuming their fierce rivalry.

Kua kōingo hoki a Wīwī ki te mīere i Ngā Mamaku nā te tata hoki o te hinganga i te whiringa whāiti o te Ipu Whutupōro ā-Ao.

France would also be determined to knock the Black Ferns off their perch after a narrow loss in the Rugby World Cup semifinal.

“Ina whakaaro ake koe i tētahi paku toronga whakataetae karapu wāhine [Super Rugby Aupiki] ka tahi, ka rua ka hoki ngā marama ki te whakataetae kounga ā-ao i te whiore o te tau, mā konā e titi ai te kēmu wāhine ki ngā ngākau o ngāi Aotearoa, hei tā mātou,” te kī a Mark.

“If you think about a slightly extended club woman's competition [Super Rugby Aupiki], and then some really premium international competition at the back end of the year, that'll keep the women's game in the hearts and minds of Kiwis, we believe,” Robinson said.

Me tau tonu te puehu e whāia ai e Whutupōro Aotearoa ngā motika hautūtanga mō te WXV, ā, ainī pea ka paku tohetohe mai ngā motu o te tuakoi raki.

There is still some water to flow under the bridge before NZ Rugby wins the right to host WXV, and it could face competition from the northern hemisphere nations.

Heoti, he kainamu nō te Ipu Whutupōro ā-Ao tānei ki Wīwī hei te ihu o Hepetema ki te whiore o Oketopa ā te tau e heke mai nei, e tino hanga hēneti ana tā Aotearoa whai kia whakatū i te papatūwaewae mō te puhikaioreore o te whutupōro wāhine.

However, with the men’s Rugby World Cup to take place in France between early September and late October next year, it would make sense for New Zealand to again stage elite women’s rugby.

“Kua tīmata ngā mahi,” tā Mark kōrero. “He wānanga pai ki a Whutupōro ā-Ao me ētahi atu umanga kāwanatanga.

“We've done some initial work,” Robinson said. “Good initial conversations with World Rugby and some with various government agencies.

“Hei tā mātou, kāore he painga i tēnā, nā reira kua tae te wā kia tuaritia te manako nui nei ki te marea. Kāhore he raru ō tēnā, engari he mahi tonu ki mua i te aroaro.”

“We think it'd be amazing, so it's certainly at a stage where we can share the ambition publicly. There's no issues around that but a little bit more work needs to be done.”

Ka tae ana te 2023, ko te Pacific Four Series te whāinga tuatahi a Ngā Mamaku, ā, ahakoa kāore anō kia āta whakarite pū i ngā rangi, e tinga ana ka tū hei te whiore o Mei me te ihu o Hune ā tērā tau.

The Pacific Four Series will be the Black Ferns’ first assignment in 2023 and though specific dates are yet to be confirmed, it is expected to take place in late May and early June.

E kawatau nei hoki ka tū ki te whenua kotahi, pēnei i tāna tū mai ki Aotearoa i tēnei tau, ā, mā tētahi o ngā kapa anō – Ahitereiria, Kānata me Amerika – e hautū ana i te tākarohanga kotahitanga a ia kapa ki ia kapa.

It is also expected to take place in a single country, as it did this year in New Zealand, with one of the other competing nations – Australia, Canada and the United States – playing host as each team plays each other team once.

Ki te kore a Aotearoa e hautū i te tātāwhāinga WXV 1 tuatahi, ka mahue mai ko ngā kēmu e rua mō te Ipu Laurie O’Reilly ki Ngā Wallaroo o Ahitereiria, hei te Hūrae, te Ākuhata rānei, hei kēmu anake a Ngā Mamaku ki te haukāinga hei te 2023.

If New Zealand doesn’t host the first WXV 1 tournament, that would leave the home test in the two-match Laurie O’Reilly Cup with Australia’s Wallaroos, expected to be played in July or August, as the Black Ferns’ only home fixture in 2023.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.