Kāore he painga i te tiakitanga o te Nōta mō te nōhanga ohotata hei tā te Komihana Motika Tāngata

He tiakitanga i te Nōta e whakarato ana i te tokonga, kaua noa te whare, ā, he tauira pai o te tikanga o te whakaratonga nōhanga ohotata, hei tā te Komihana Motika Tāngata Paul Hunt.

A Far North trust which offers support, rather than just housing, is a shining example of how emergency housing should be offered, according to chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt.

Nō te Mane a Paul toro atu ai ki He Korowai Trust ki Kaitāia hei wāhi ake o tā tōna tari arotake i te pūnaha nōhanga ohotata a te kāwanatanga.

Hunt visited He Korowai Trust in Kaitāia on Monday, as part of his office’s inquiry into the government’s emergency housing system.

Ka tukuna te pūrongo hei te wiki e kainamu ana, ā, he hua o tā te Kotahitanga o Ngā Iwi o te Ao mea nei “he mōrearea kino o ngā motika tāngata” ngā nōhanga ki Aotearoa.

The report will be delivered next week and comes after the United Nations called housing in New Zealand a “significant human rights crisis”.

Hei tā Paul, kua aro te pūrongo ki te takuhe nōhanga ohotata me ngā nōhanga whakawhitinga, he tino raruraru ki te motika tāngata.

Hunt said the report will look at emergency grant accommodation and transitional housing, which were serious human rights issues.

Engari kua hiahia ia kia whakanui i ētahi tauira pai o ngā mahi ki Aotearoa.

But he wanted to include some positive examples of what is being done in New Zealand.

I whakamānawa ia i He Korowai i tā rātou arotahinga ao Māori e aro nei ki ngā patuitanga, kaua te nōhanga noa iho.

He praised He Korowai for using an ao Māori lens, which focused on relationships, rather than just housing.

Supplied I toro atu te komihana matua mō ngā motika tāngata Paul Hunt, mauī, ki He Korowai ki Kaitāia i te Mane kia tokona tāna arotakenga nōhanga. / Chief human rights commissioner Paul Hunt, left, visited Kaitāia housing provider He Korowai Trust on Monday, to help inform his housing inquiry.

I toro a Paul ki te nōhanga ohotata a He Korowai, e 48 ōna rūma, me ngā ratonga kiritaki – pēnei i te mahinga pāpori me te tahua – he nōhanga mohoao hoki e wātea ana ki ērā kua pāngia e te Kowheori-19 tē taea nei te noho taratahi ki ō rātou kāinga, me tāna ake ratonga rēti-kia-whai.

Hunt visited He Korowai’s 48-room emergency housing, and client services – like social work and budgeting – isolation units for those with Covid-19 who cannot isolate in their own home and its rent-to-own service.

I kitea hoki e ia āna ture kiritaki, e tae rā anō ana kite waipiro kore, te pūroi kore, me te taikaha kore.

He also noted its rules for residents, which include no alcohol, no drugs and no violence.

I kōrero hoki a Paul ki ngā kiritata i tuari atu ō rātou wheako “pāmamae” – tae rā anō ki tētahi takirua pēperekōu i mate ki te moe ki tō rāua waka kia whā ngā mara nā tētahi mōrearea ā-whānau.

Hunt also spoke with residents who shared some of their “anguishing” personal accounts – including an older couple who had to sleep in their car for four months due to a family crisis.

“Tērā anō tētahi takirua me tā rāua pēpi i tūtakina atu, i tangi hotuhotu te māmā he pōuri, he mamae nōna, engari he tau hoki nōna i te whai kāinga.”

“Another young couple with their baby who I met, the mum just wept with frustration and hurt, but also relief they now had a home.”

I mea mai a Paul, e pai nei tā He Korowai whakatauira i ngā motika tāngata, kāpā e hāngai noa iho ana ki te āheinga, engari kē ia ki ngā patuitanga me te haepapa.

Hunt said He Korowai demonstrated a good understanding of human rights, which are not just about entitlement but also about relationships and responsibility.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Ko tā He Korowai he hikipapa i ngā kāinga i Tāmaki ki tētahi wāhi whenua ki Kaitāia, e wātea ai ā ngā kiritata hoko o ō rātou ake kāinga rā ngā tau 16. / He Korowai Trust relocates houses from Auckland to a piece of land in Kaitāia, enabling residents to buy the homes over 16 years. (File photo)

Hei tā te tumu o He Korowai, Toddy Shepherd, e pai katoa ana tā Paul toronga, tā te mea he tini ngā umanga anō – tae rā anō ki ngā kaiārahi i Kāinga Ora – kāhore anō kia tae atu ki ngā mahi nei ki Kaitāia.

He Korowai chief executive Toddy Shepherd said Hunt’s visit was very welcome as many other organisations – including leaders at Kāinga Ora – had not visited the trust’s Kaitāia operations.

Nō ngā mātāpono o te tiakitanga nei tōna kaha, tae noa ki te whakaute i te tangata, hei tāna.

The trust’s strength comes from its founding values, including respecting others, she said.

E aro ana hoki ki ngā hononga, tae noa ki te hononga he rite tonu nei te motu, tērā o ngā kainoho me te whānau, hei tāna.

It also focuses on relationships, including the often broken relationship between tenants and their family, she said.

“Kāhore mātou e whai pūtea ki ēnei mea,” hei tāna.

“These are things were are not funded for,” she said.

He tauira anō tā Toddy mō āna kainoho nōhanga ohotata, e utua nei te $40 i ia wiki kia whai i ngā kainga e toru i ia rā.

Shepherd gave the example of its emergency housing residents, who each pay $40 a week for three meals a day.

Mā te noho tahi a ngā kainoho katoa kia kai e toko ai i te tuari kōrero me te manaakitanga, tāna kī mai.

Having all the residents sit down together for a meal helps them share their stories and care for each other, she said.

Mā tā te tiakitanga kaupapa rēti-kia-whai e toko ai ā ngā whānau whai āheinga ki ō rātou ake whenua, pēnei i te whai mana kia noho ki te whenua Māori, tā Toddy.

The trust’s rent-to-own programme helps whānau access their own whenua, such as helping them get a licence to occupy for Māori land, Shepherd said.

He āhua $320 te utu ki ngā kainoho i ia wiki kia noho ki tētahi whare nā Kāinga Ora kua whakahōunga ki te whenua a He Korowai ki Kaitāia, ā, hei ngā tau 16 ka whāia e rātou te whare me tētahi takuhe e $50,000 mō te rangaranga.

Residents pay around $320 a week to live in a renovated Kāinga Ora house on He Korowai’s Kaitāia block, gaining ownership of the house and a $50,000 grant for infrastructure after 16 years.

E kōingo ana a Toddy i tā Paul pūrongo hapahapai i te tokonga ake o ngā umanga pēnei i He Korowai.

Shepherd hoped Hunt’s report would advocate for better support for organisations like He Korowai.

“E matea ana e mātou te tokonga a Kainga Ora, Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga, me Te Manatū Whakahiato Ora, kia noho mai ki te wānanga e mārama ai ki ngā tūāhuatanga o ngā whānau nei, e tukuna mai ai hoki ngā rawa e pai ai te hua.

“We need support from Kāinga Ora, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and Ministry of Social Development to sit at the table with us, understand what these families are going through and apply some meaningful resource to the solution.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.