He āhuatanga 'Reanga Manotau' tūturu i ngā pakiwaitara Paeāhua. He whakamahukitanga Reanga Z

He kuputuhi tītaha, he tātaringa, he gif? Waiho tō waea – e whakatinana ana tō pakiwaitara Paeāhua i te tirohanga Manotau.

Slanted text, filters, and gifs? Put your phone down – your Instagram story is giving Millennial aesthetic.

Read this story in English here.

Kua rorotu te kaiwhakamahi TikTok @channingstatum, ko Nicole tōna ingoa tūturu, nō tana pōhi i tētahi kiriata kua kīia nei “e ngā Manotau, e hiahia noa ana mātou ki pai koutou,” ā, kua whakaparahakongia e ia te reanga nā ā rātou tikanga pakiwaitara ka tahi, ka rua ka tuari i te aronga rorotu ake nei a Reanga Z i te auahatanga pakiwaitara.

TikTok user @channingstatum, real name is Nicole, has gone viral after posting a video titled “dear Millennials, we just want what’s best for you,” in which she roasts the generation for their Instagram story habits and shares the trendier Gen Z approach to story curation.

READ MORE:

* Ellipsis, Bitmoji, acronyms: The texting tools you need to ditch to keep your cool

* Boomers, sorry to say it, but your GIFs are cringe too

* Sorry, Gen X, the thumbs up emoji is actually hostile



E tae rā anō ana āna rautaki ki te whakariterite i ngā tae, te tirohanga huna ki te wāhi me te āpiti kaiwhakamahi, me te whakakorenga mārika i tētahi momotuhi anuanu katoa nei.

Her methods include specific colour matching, a subtle take on location and user tagging, and an absolute ban on one particularly ugly font.

Hei tā te whakamahuki ake a Nicole: “Hei tāku kāore e tino pai nei te hanga, ko tāku noa, he Reanga Z au, ā, e mōhio ana ki te whakamahi i te Paeāhua.”

As Nicole herself explains: “I don’t think they’re that aesthetic, I just think I’m Gen Z and I know how to use Instagram.”

Kāhore i mōhio ki tēnei? Āna, kua mōhio koe, ka mutu, kāhore ō takunga i te pōhi tonu i ngā pakiwaitara whakarihariha ki tō Paeāhua.

Didn’t realise this was a thing? Well, now you do, and you have no excuse to continue posting aesthetically displeasing stories on your Instagram.

Te momotuhi pitopito ētita, mō ake tonu atu | The editorial serif font, always and forever

Ko te momotuhi Pitopito (Serif), te momotuhi pūrere patopato tāu tino āianei: kaua e miramira, kaua te haukura, kaua mārika te momotuhi Comic Sans – kua tae te wā kia whanake ō pūkenga Paeāhua, ā, koia tēnei tētahi o ngā panonitanga waiwai.

The Serif or ‘typewriter’ font is now your go-to: no more bold, neon, or, God forbid, Comic Sans lettering – it’s time to level up your Instagram game, and this will be one of your most crucial changes.

I whakatakitahitia e Nicole te momotuhi miramira hei raru tautuhi a te reanga Manotau.

Nicole singled out the bold text option as a specific posting problem of the Millennial generation.

“Mēnā koe e pēnei ana, he Manotau koe, ā, koinei tō tohu kia aukati.” hei tāna.

“If you are using this one, you are a Millennial and this is your sign to stop,” she said.

Momotuhi tītaha | Slanted text

Anō te tau o tāu whakaahua i tō rangi, nā wāi, nā wai, kua whakatau koe kia haukoki te meinga te kuputuhi mōrikarika rahi nei.

You’ve just taken a beautiful photo from your day, and for some ungodly reason, you’ve decided to slap some giant text over it in a slant.

TikTok: @channingstatum He tauira o te mahinga hē ina pōhi ana i tētahi pakiwaitara Paeāhua. / An example of what not to do when posting an Instagram story.

Ko taku ui anake, he aha ai? He take kua whai tukutuku ngā pakiwaitara Paeāhua, e hoa mā! Kia tika tāu whakarārangi i ō kuputuhi haere ake nei.

All I can ask is, why? Instagram stories come with a grid for a reason, people! Line your text up accordingly from now on.

Kaua ngā GIF, ngā tātaringa rānei | No GIFs or filters

Hika mā, kaua. Mō te pāhotanga “kua kaumātua au, tē mōhio”, kāhore he mea i tua atu i te pōhi i tētahi pakiwaitara Paeāhua me te GIF, te tātaringa rānei.

Seriously, none. Nothing screams “I’m old and out of touch” more than posting an Instagram story with a GIF or filter.

Kia poutū ō whakaahua, kia poto ō kiriata | Keep your photos vertical and your videos short

Kia poutū ō whakaahua me te topanga 0.5x, ā, kia poto iho hoki āu kiriata i te 10 hēkona. Whakapono mai, ka whakamānawatia koe e te Reanga Z.

Keep your photos vertical with a 0.5 zoom and your videos under 10 seconds long. Trust me, Gen Z will thank you for it.

“Kāore he mea whakapōraruraru ake i te whakaahua huapae... kāhore rawa nei,” tā Nicole.

“Nothing drives me crazier than seeing a horizontal picture ... immediately no,” Nicole says.

Shingi Rice/Unsplash Nē hā, e whakamahi tonu ana koe i ngā tātaringa Paeāhua? / Seriously, you’re still using Instagram filters?

Tapanga kēhua | Ghost tagging

Ki te tāpiri i ngā tapanga hoa me ngā wāhi ki ō pakitara, koia rā te huarahi e tīwekaweka kē ai tō pakiwaitara paruhi.

Tagging friends and locations to your story is a sure fire way of making something that could be simplistic and clean look ugly and cluttered instead.

Kia tapa i ōu hoa, me iti te kuputuhi, me huna kē ki te tuarongo, me tuku kē ki tua i te whakaahua. Mā reira ō hoa e tuari tonu ai te pakiwaitara, ā, kāhore he whīwhiwhi kupu anuanu ki te whakaahua (mēnā ō hoa e pōuri ana i te tukunga i tōna tapanga ki te taha, ka ora tonu ia).

For tagging your friends, you should make your text either small, blend it into the background, or place it outside the photo. This way, your friends can still share your story without a jumble of text ruining the photo (if your mates are upset about having their tag pushed off to the side, they’ll get over it).

Kaua e whakamahi i ngā tapanga miramira, kahukura nei, ko tā Nicole marohi kē ia kia whakamahi i te momo mārama, me te momotuhi mā – e pai ake ai, e oti i a koe te āta tuhi i te wāhi ki te taha o te pūatahanga tia (hei tauira: 📍Tāmaki Makaurau).

Instead of using the bold and colourful location tags, Nicole recommends adding the clear version with the white font – for extra aesthetic points, you could manually type out the location yourself alongside the round pushpin emoji (example: 📍Auckland).

Whakataurite tae | Colour matching

Kei te tuari i tētahi mea ki tō pakiwaitara Paeāhua? Mēnā rānei he waiata, he pōhi, he kapomata, he aha kē atu rānei, e oti i a koe te kōmitimiti i te tae tuarongo e ōrite ai.

Sharing something to your Instagram story? Whether it be a song, post, screenshot, or anything else, you can blend your story background to match.

Team Fredi/Unsplash Kāore anō kia rongo i ngā kōrero mō te whakataurite tae? Kātahi rā te ara e whanake ai ō pūkenga Paeāhua atu i te 0 ki te 100. / Haven’t heard of colour matching? Your Instagram game is about to go from 0 to 100.

Hei tā te whakamahuki a Nicole i tētahi kiriata whai ake, me mōhio noa koe ki te tīpako i te taputapu tānga i te momo pakiwaitara, ki reira koe tīpakona ai te taputapu whakataurite tae (te mea e pēnā ana i te ngōine) ka tīpakona ai te tae i te pōhi e tuaritia nei e koe. Ka pēhia ai te tuarongo, ā, i tōna tikanga ka huri ki tērā tae.

As Nicole explains in a follow-up video, all you need to do is select drawing tool in story mode, and from there select the colour matching tool (it looks like an eye dropper) and chose a colour from the post you’re sharing. Then hold down on the background, and it should change to that colour.

“Mōku ake, kua kounga ake te hanga, kua waiwaiā ake te āhua,” hei tāna.

“In my opinion, this just looks way cleaner, way more visually aesthetic,” she says.

Āna, ka tō ana te rā, he aroha tonu – tā Nicole, “kia aku hoa Manotau katoa, e arohaina nei koutou, kei te tiaki mātou i a koutou, mō te painga ake te take.”

Of course, at the end of the day, it’s all love – as Nicole said, “to all my Millennials out there – we love you, we’re just looking out for you, we’re doing this for your own good.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.