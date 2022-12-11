Nā te mōhio ki 'te kore' i whanake a Nikau Hindin ki te ao o te mahi toi

Kāhore i paku moemoeā a Nikau Hindin ka whāia e ia te ara o te ringa toi. / It was never in Nikau Hindin's wildest dreams to become a full-time artist.

He ringa toi a Nikau Hindin (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi) e whakarauora ana i te toi taketake o te aute (he pueru kirirākau Māori). Kua haukakena te tupu, ka kōpenutia ai te kiri kia puehu te hanga, ka peitatia ai ki ngā kano taiao.

Nikau Hindin (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi) is an artist who is reviving the ancient Māori practice of making aute (Māori bark cloth). She harvests the plant, beats the bark into cloth and paints it using natural earth pigments.

Read this story in English here.

E noho ana rāua tahi ko tāna tāne Te Kuru o te Marama Dewes, me tā rāua kurī Rewa, ki Tūranga-Nui-a-Kiwa. He tāhū paetahi tā te wahine 31 tau i te mahi toi nō Waipapa Taumata Rau, ā, he tohu paerua i ngā mahinga auaha nō Toihoukura, te Wānanga Toi Ataata Māori ki Tūranga.

She lives in Tūranga-Nui-a-Kiwa/Gisborne with her partner Te Kuru o te Marama Dewes and her dog Rewa. The 31-year-old has an honours degree in fine arts from the University of Auckland and gained her masters of creative practice at Toihoukura, the School of Māori Visual Art and Design in Tūranga.

I te ihu o te marama nei, i noho tahi a Nikau rāua ko tōna teina Rongomai Grbic-Hoskins, kia whanake, kia rangahau, kia whakaharatau hoki i te mahi aute. He kaupapa tauira e kīia nei ko Te Uru Aute, nā whai anō i puta ai ki ngā mahinga mā te Aichi Tau-toru ki Nihona, me tētahi whakakitenga takitahi, ko Manu Aute: Rere Runga Hau ki te Wharetoi Season ki Tāmaki, e whakakitea atu nei ngā manu aute 17.

Earlier this year Hindin and her teina, Rongomai Grbic-Hoskins, came together to practise, research and expand the practice of aute. This apprenticeship programme, called Te Uru Aute (The Aute Grove), led into the creation of works for the Aichi Triennale in Japan, and also a solo show Manu Aute: Rere Runga Hau at Auckland’s Season Gallery featuring 17 manu aute (kites).

Kua poipoi ake Te Uru Aute kia hua mai hei pakipūmeka poto, hei pukapuka hoki, ā, e whai ana i ō Nikau rāua ko Rongomai ara akoranga i te kaupapa aute.

Te Uru Aute has culminated into a short documentary and book, which follows Hindin and Grbic-Hoskins and their learning journey with aute.

E MANAKO ANA AU, 10 TAU KI MURI, KUA MŌHIO AU... | I WISH, 10 YEARS AGO, I HAD KNOWN…

Horekau. Tekau tau ki muri ahau ākona ai mō tā te Māori hanga aute – he kore mōhio nōku ki tēnei ao i ākina au kia takahi i te ara rangahau, nā whai anō, kua kore aku akoranga e mutu.

Nothing. Ten years ago I first learned that Māori made aute - it was because I didn’t know anything about this that encouraged me to pursue this line of research and I’ve been learning ever since.

Tekau tau ki muri, kua kore rawa au e paku moemoeā ka puta au ki te ao hei ringa toi, engari ehara tērā i te whāinga. Ko te hanga kē ia i ngā aute, me te ako i ngā tikanga, te ahurea, me te reo. He whakatinanatanga aku mahinga toi o ngā taona tuku iho. He whakaora anō i ā mātou tikanga i ora pai ai i ōna wā.

Ten years ago I never in my wildest dreams thought I would become a full-time artist, but that was not the goal. It was about making aute and learning about our tikanga, practices, culture, and reo. My mahi toi is about materialising our taonga tuku iho. It is about reinvigorating our cultural practices that were once thriving in this land.

Nō te tau nei, i noho māua ko taku teina Rongomai Grbic-Hoskins ki tētahi kaupapa tauira. Kua tokona ahau e ia i aku kaupapa katoa, ā, nāku ia i whakaako i te mahinga aute. Hei te tau e heke mai nei, ko te manako kia whai pūtea kia whakahaerehia tahitia e mātou ko Rongomai ko Atarangi Anderson ngā wānanga aute puta noa i Te Ika a Māui. E kōrerorero ana hoki au ki ētahi huinga toi tau-rua ki ngā pito rerekē o te ao, me te hiamo hoki o tēnā.

This year I did an apprenticeship programme with my teina Rongomai Grbic-Hoskins. She’s helped me with all my projects and I taught her the full practice of aute. Next year we hope to get funded to run more wānanga aute around the North Island with Rongomai and my other apprentice Atarangi Anderson. I’m also talking to some biennial art festivals in different parts of the world which is exciting.

E MANAKO ANA AU, I IA RĀ, KUA KAINGA... | I WISH, EVERY DAY I COULD EAT…

Ngā tio! He tio nō te Hokianga i te takurua, ā, hei te raumati kua hiahia au kia kai i ngā pāua i ia rā.

Oysters! Rock oysters from Hokianga in the winter and in the summer I’d like to eat pāua steaks every day.

E MANAKO ANA AU KUA NOHO TE TANGATA NEI KI TE PŪTEA... | THE PERSON I WISH WAS ON A BANKNOTE IS…

Ko Moana Jackson, ko Merata Mita rānei. E mahara ana au ki ngā mahi a te tokorua nei nōku i te whare wānanga, me taku rongo i te wairua rā. E ngākau reka ana au ki ā rāua moto i te kaikiritanga, me te korenga o te manatika, me te mārama hoki o te rere o te karawhiunga nā.

Moana Jackson or Merata Mita. I remember reading the works of these two at Uni and feeling so seen. I like the way they both call out racism and injustice in a clear and articulate way.

E MANAKO ANA AU E KORE E RANGONA ANŌ... | THE NOISE I WISH I COULD NEVER HEAR AGAIN IS…

Te tohu tātua e kā mai ana ā mua tonu mai i te puahiri. Kāhore au i āwangawanga i ngā rerenga, engari nōku i hūnuku ki Tūranga, rere ai ki ērā rererangi iti, kua takatū mārika au.

The seatbelt sign coming on before heavy turbulence. I never used to be a nervous flyer but since living in Tūranga and flying in those tiny planes, I always brace myself.

E MANAKO ANA AU KUA WHAKAPAU I TE HANAREI KI... | I WISH I COULD SPEND A SUNDAY WITH…

Aku kaumātua. Ka tīmata ki te tōhi i te moenga, kātahi ko te pangakupu huna (me taku koretake hoki), ka oti ki te tiu a tōku pāpā, me ngā kēmu kāri tinihanga ā-whānau. Kua hinga rāua.

My grandparents. Starting off with toast in bed, the cryptic crossword (which I never get) and then finished off with my papa’s stew and rowdy card games with the family. They’ve both passed away now.

E MANAKO ANA AU KUA NOHO KI... | I WISH I LIVED IN...

Te Nōta. Nō te Hokianga au. Te rerehua hoki o te wā kāinga, me tōna mahana hoki i te ihu o Hine Takurua.

The Far North. I’m from Hokianga. It is so beautiful up home and so much warmer in the winter.

E MANAKO ANA AU KUA PĒNEI A AOTEAROA... | I WISH NEW ZEALAND WAS MORE…

Kua hāngai ake ki Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Hei tāku, kāore te nuinga tāngata e mōhio ana, e mārama ana rānei ki te mīharo o Aotearoa mēnā tātou i whai i ngā mātāpono o Te Tiriti.

Aligned with Te Tiriti o Waitangi. I don’t think people realise, or understand, what an amazing place Aotearoa New Zealand would be if the principles of Te Tiriti were lived by.

E MANAKO ANA AU KUA WHAKAWHITI TŌKU AO KI A | I WISH I COULD SWAP LIVES WITH…

Horekau!

No-one!

E MANAKO ANA AU KUA NUI AKE TE WĀ KI TE... | I WISH I HAD MORE TIME TO…

Tunu rewana. I tīmata taku tununga rewana i te nōhanga mohoaotanga (āe, ko au tētahi o tērā hunga) me taku kaingākau hoki! Engari i te tau nei, kua toritori rawa au, kua kore e whai wā ki te tunu i tētahi paraoa. E mokemoke ana au i te pokenga, me te paraoa.

Make sourdough. I started baking sourdough during lockdown (yes, I was one of those people) and I love it! But this year I’ve been so busy I haven’t been able to make a single loaf. I miss the dough and the bread.

E MANAKO ANA AU KUA TŪTAKI KI A | THE ARTIST I WISH I COULD MEET IS…

Ko Ralph Hotere. Ko ia taku tino nōku e taitamariki ana.

Ralph Hotere. He has been my idol since I was little.

NGĀ KŌWHIRINGA TERE | QUICK SHOTS:

Ocean or City

Night in or Night out

Walk or run

Summer or winter

Cook or garden

Call or text

Tūī or Kererū

Tea or coffee

Painting or pottery

Sweet or Salty

Speak or listen

Sunrise or sunset

Dream or plan

Pictures or words

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.