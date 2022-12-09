Te Tikanga Katoa: Nā wai hoki i kino ai te tāmi ahupūtea?

He wāhi tare tēnei pūrongo o tā Puna hinonga hihira-meka, Te Tikanga Katoa – The Whole Truth. E oti i a koe te pānui i te roanga atu o ā mātou hihiratanga-meka ki konei.

He aha te raru? | What’s the issue?

Kua kino ngā utunga i te wā nei, ā, e mamae ana ngā kiritaki me ngā pakihi. Kua pupū ake hoki te tohe i te Pāremata mēnā rānei nō rātou te hē, mēnā rānei he hononga kē ki ngā pānga o tāwāhi rānei i ngā horopaki urutā, me te pakanga a Rūhia ki Ukraine.

Prices are high at the moment and it's hurting consumers and businesses. It has also sparked a heated debate in Parliament over whether the government is to blame, or if it stems from global factors tied to the pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Ko te tāmi ahupūtea te pikinga haeretanga o ngā utu, me te hekenga i te uara hokohoko o te pūtea. Ka pā mai ina nui ake te hiahia ki ngā rawa me ngā ratonga i te wāteatanga – ka mutu, kua kino nei, e noho ana ki te 7.2% i te wā nei.

Inflation is a general increase in prices and fall in the purchasing value of money. It occurs when the demand for goods and services is greater than the supply - and it is high, sitting at 7.2% at the moment.

Nō wai tō tātou ara haramai? Nō wai hoki te hē?

How did we get here? And who is to blame?

Ngā kitenga | What we found

E rua ngā whāinga matua o Te Pūtea Matua: kia hakahaka te tāmi ahupūtea (i waenga i te 1 me te 3%), me te whakatūturu i te whiwhinga mahi toitū. Anā, i tōna tikanga, nā ēnā mea katoa, nō Te Pūtea Matua te hē, rātou ko te kāwana, Adrian Orr.

The Reserve Bank has two primary goals: to keep inflation low (between 1-3%), and to ensure maximum sustainable employment. Technically, then, any blame for high inflation should lie with the Reserve Bank and its governor, Adrian Orr.

Engari e pai ake ana kia ui mēnā rānei e tōkeke ana te uapare i te whare pūtea nā i te tāmi ahupūtea, me ko te Kāwanatanga rānei.

But it’s better to ask whether it is fair to blame high inflation on the bank, or the Government.

Hei tā Te Pūtea Matua, tērā tētahi wāhi tāmi ahupūtea e hāngai ana ki ngā pēhanga o tāwāhi, tae rā anō ki ngā āhuatanga whai rawa ohotata nā te pakanga a Rūhia ki a Ukraine, ā, tērā tētahi atu taha ōna e hāngai ana ki ngā raru tara ā-whare.

The Reserve Bank says today’s high inflation is half to do with overseas pressures, including supply shocks created by Russia’s war on Ukraine, and half to do with domestic issues.

E tae rā anō ana ēnā raru ki te tokoiti kaimahi waimori, i pēhia ai te whakaratonga (koia te tuku i ngā rawa), e pana ake hoki pea i ngā whiwhinga pūtea – nā te hurirapanga manenetanga nā te urutā i kitea ai ngā āputa ki ngā ahumahi, hei hoa haere mō tā te Kāwanatanga ‘tautuhi anō’ i te manenetanga.

Those issues include labour shortages, which puts pressure on supply (that is providing goods) and can also push up wages – a pandemic-related immigration downturn has created workforce gaps, alongside the Government’s immigration ‘reset’.

He āhuatanga ēnei ē taea e Adrian Orr te aha. Ko tā Te Pūtea Matua noa e taea nei, ko te hikinga, ko te hekenga rānei o te pāpātanga pūtea ōkawa – te pāpātanga e tukuna nei te pūtea ki ngā whare pūtea e rātou. Kātahi ka tukuna ērā utunga e ngā whare pūtea.

These are factors Adrian Orr has no control over. The only thing the Reserve Bank can do to control inflation is to raise or lower the official cash rate – the rate at which it lends money to banks. Banks then pass those costs on.

E oti i Te Pūtea Matua, pēnei i ngā whare pūtea matua anō o te ao, rā te urutā te whakariterite i tētahi hurirapanga ōhanga e pērā rawa nei te kino ka pā mai tētahi paheketanga ohaoha, tētahi aumate ohaoha rānei.

The Reserve Bank, like other banks in the world, thought the pandemic could spark an economic downturn serious enough to cause a recession or even depression. That would have meant widespread job losses in a shrinking economy, which would bring considerable misery.

E rua āna mahi mō te tūpono ka karo i tēnei. Mātāmua mai, i whakaheke i te pāpātanga pūtea ōkawa i te Māehe 2020 ki te 0.25% i noho ai tae noa ki te Oketopa 2021, te ngāwari ake ai te nama pūtea a ngā whare pūtea ki ngā tāngata, te hakahaka ai ngā utunga mōketi. Mātāmuri mai, i āta whakangāwari, ā, i tōna whānuitanga i hoko i ngā herenga pūtea kāwanatanga, kia meinga te pūtea iti te utu ki te ōhanga.

It did two things to try to avoid this. Firstly, it lowered the official cash rate in March 2020 to 0.25% – where it stayed until October last year, making it cheaper for banks to lend money to people, which kept mortgage repayments low. Secondly, it did quantitative easing, where it essentially buys government bonds, pumping cheap money into the economy.

Kua rewa ake te tāmi ahupūtea, nā ngā āhuatanga ohotata nei.

Inflation has now risen, partly because of these emergency measures.

Hei uruparenga, i kaha hīkina Te Pūtea Matua i te pāpātanga pūtea ōkawa, he hiki nō rātou ki te 4.25% i te Noema – te hikinga tuaiwa – me te kōingo ka mutua te tāmi ahupūtea.

As a response, the Reserve Bank has drastically lifted the official cash rate, hiking it to 4.25% in late November – the ninth hike in a row – in an effort to stop inflation.

E ai ki a Adrian, he taputapu “pūhuki” te hikinga i te PPO – engari koia anake te taputapu i a rātou. Koinei tētahi take e paku uapare nei i te Kāwanatanga a Reipa.

Orr says raising the OCR is a “blunt” tool – but it is the only one at their disposal. This is partly why blame is being laid at the Labour Government’s feet.

E uapare ana a Nāhinara me ACT i te Kāwanatanga i āna kaupapahere pūtea (whānui nei, te rahinga pūtea ka kohia, ka utua hoki e te kāwanatanga), Te Pūtea Matua me tana kāwana, Adrian Orr, nā ā rātou raweke i ngā pāpātanga itareti.

National and ACT are pointing their fingers at the Government for its fiscal policy (broadly speaking, how much money the government collects and spends) and at the Reserve Bank and its governor, Adrian Orr, for what it’s done with interest rates.

Ko te karawhiunga matua mō te Kāwanatanga, ko tāna whāngai i te tāmi ahupūtea mā te tuku i ngā piriona e hia nei ki ngā pakihi me ngā kaimahi rā te urutā, me tana hiki i ngā utunga ehara i te Kowheori, nā konā i rewa ake te hiahia ā-kiritaki, nā whai anō hoki te utunga.

The main criticism of the Government is that it fuelled inflation by handing out billions to businesses and workers through the pandemic, and also lifted levels of non-Covid spending, driving up consumer demand and thus costs.

Tērā te Kāwanatanga e tohe nei kua kino kē atu tērā ara anō – arā, kua noho ngā tāngata ki raro e putu ana rā te Kowheori me kore ake ko āna utunga. Hei tā te Minita Ahupūtea Grant Robertdon, āianei ka taikaha ake te Kāwanatanga me āna pūtea.

The Government argues the alternative would have been much worse – that people would have done it very tough during Covid without its spend-up. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says the Government will now tighten its purse strings.

Hei whakatepe | In summary

Inā rā te pīroiroi me te whīwhiwhi o ngā āhuatanga e hua ake nei ko te tāmi ahupūtea. Tērā ētahi āhuatanga tārake nei ōna – engari kua hē te uapare i tētahi umanga, i tētahi tangata anake rānei.

The factors creating inflation right now are complicated and intertwined. There are some obvious candidates – but it’s incorrect to point the finger at just one institution or person.

