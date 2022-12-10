E nonoke ana a ngāi Aotearoa i ngā utunga Kirihimete

I te toa hokohoko o West City ki Tāmaki nō te wiki tonu nei, i takatū ngā kirihoko ki te Kirihimete.

At the West City mall in Auckland this week, shoppers were getting ready for Christmas.

Engari i kī mai ētahi, nā te kino haere o ngā utunga kai, kua taumaha haere ngā pēhanga tahua.

But some said that with the cost of things like food becoming dearer, pressure would be going on family budgets.

“Kua kino te utu o ngā mea katoa,” hei tā tētahi wahine.

“Everything is more expensive,” one woman said.

Hei tā te rangahau hōu, e rongo ana te makiu puta noa i te motu ngā pēhanga, ā, he kotahi i ia takitoru kiritaki e hēmanawa ana i te korenga o te pūtea kia hokona ngā koha Kirihimete.

New research shows that people across the country are feeling the squeeze and one in three is stressed about not having enough money to buy Christmas gifts.

E ai ki ngā hua rangahau a te umanga Toluna, he rua-hautoru rātou i uiuia e pāngia ana ā rātou whakaritenga Kirihimete e te kino haere o ngā utunga whaiora, ka mutu, he 17% rātou e mea ana kua hiahia kia iti iho te utunga.

Research firm Toluna found two-thirds of survey respondents said the rising cost of living was affecting their plans to celebrate Christmas this year, with 17% stating they would like to spend less.

Koni atu i te 35% o ngā tāngata ngāi Aotearoa e 520 i uiuia kua mea mai e hēmanawa ana i te korenga e rawaka te whai pūtea kia hokona ngā koha, engari nā ngā kawatau whānui mō te takohatanga kua herea rātou ahakoa ngā pēhanga pūtea ki mua i te aroaro.

More than 35% of the 520 Kiwis surveyed said they were stressed about not having enough money to buy gifts but the expectations around gift-giving made them feel obliged to spend despite facing financial constraints.

Hanga 85% i kī mai kua pāngia ā rātou hokohokonga Kirihimete e te mōrearea utunga whaiora.

About 85% said the cost of living crisis had affected how much they could spend on Christmas.

E ai hoki ki te rangahau, he 20% kua mate ki te whakataha i ētahi taonga nui mā ngā tamariki me ngā mokopuna, he iti nō te pūtea.

The research also found that 20% had to cut out spending on big-ticket items for their children and grandchildren due to financial strife.

Hei tā te pūkenga pūtea Shula Newland, he rite tonu tā ngā tāngata “pura i ngā whatu” hei te wā Kirihimete, ā, kua mate ururoa mō te painga atu o ngā tamariki te take. “Kātahi ka wepua rātou e te ngongengonge hei te tau e whai ake. Kāore e motika ana ngā whakaaro o te tangata. Me mahara tonu koe, he rangi kotahi anahe.”

Financial coach Shula Newland said people often “buried their heads in the sand” at Christmas and were determined to do what they could for their kids. “Then they're hit with the hangover the next year. People don’t necessarily think that rationally. You need to remember it's only one day.”

Hei tāna, he nui tonu ngā pānga kino o te hurirapanga ōhanga ka moto mai hei te tau tītoki.

She said much of the pain of the expected economic downturn was still to hit.

Hei tā Toluna, kua āwangawanga hoki ngā tāngata i te whakapae pea ka pāngia kinotia ngā whakanuitanga Kirihimete e ngā pēhanga pūtea o te tau nei, tā te hanga haurua rātou i uiuia.

Toluna also found people were worried that the financial pressures of this year would dampen the mood of Christmas festivities, stated by almost half of those surveyed.

Ross Giblin/Stuff E rongo ana a ngāi Aotearoa i ngā pēhanga pūtea o te Kirihimete, me ngā kawatau o te tuku koha. / New Zealanders are feeling the financial pressure of Christmas and the expectations of gift giving.

E pukumahi ana kia takoha atu | Working hard to deliver those gifts

Tērā ētahi tāngata e whaiwhai ana o ngā mahinga anō e utua ai ngā utu kino o ngā koha Kirihimete, tā Toluna.

Some people are picking up shifts to cover the increasing cost of Christmas presents, says Toluna.

Hanga kotahi i ia 10 ngā kaiurupare i mea atu kia whaiwhai mahi anō rā ngā wā hararei. Ina rā te tika o te kōrero nei mō te hunga kua 18 ki te 34 tau, ā, he 20% rātou i kī mai kua whai mahi anō, ka mutu he 14% te hunga 35-54.

About one in every 10 respondents said they would be picking up extra shifts over the festive period. This was particularly true for those 18 to 34, of whom 20% said they would work extra and 14% of those aged 35-54.

Hei tā te umanga tirohanga kiritaki, he tokomaha ake ngā tāngata ka ngāwari iho ā rātou Kirihimete nā ngā pānga tāmitanga ahupūtea, me ngā utunga whaiora kino.

The consumer insights agency found that more people would be having a quieter Christmas as a result of inflation and the higher cost of living.

Hanga 60% ngāi Aotearoa i kī mai kua pāngia ā rātou whakaritenga raumati e te tāmi ahupūtea, ā he 30% i kī e pāngia nei ngā whakangahau ka tae atu.

About 60% of Kiwis said inflation had impacted their summer travel plans and 30% said it would impact how many events they could attend.

Kua whai pānga hoki ngā utunga kino ki te rahinga wāteatanga ka riro i ngā kiritaki hei tēnei raumati, arā, hei tā te 25% – te nuinga rātou kua 18-34 tau, me te kōrero rā, kua pāngia ā rātou āheinga kia wātea mai rā te raumati.

Rising costs had also influenced how much down time consumers would get this summer, with 25% of those surveyed – mainly those aged between 18-34, saying it had changed their ability to take time off work over summer.

Supplied Kua pāngia te rahinga utunga a ngāi Aotearoa i te tau nei e te kino haere o te utunga whaiora. / The cost of living crisis has impacted how much Kiwis can spend on Christmas this year.

E ai ki te kaihautū ā-motu o Toluna ki Ahitereiria me Aotearoa, Sej Patel, kua mātāmua te utunga whaiora ki te nuinga ngāi Aotearoa i te rahi o te tau, nā reira, kāore e ohorere te rongo i ngā taumahatanga o te Kirihimete.

Toluna country director of Australia and New Zealand Sej Patel said the cost of living had been top of mind for Kiwis for most of the year so it was not surprising that they were feeling the pinch of Christmas.

“Ahakoa ngā pēhanga pūtea, kua taumaha mārika tēnei kaupeka i ngā pēhanga pāpori, me ngā kawatau mō te tuku koha, me te aha, tērā ētahi e mea ana kua mīeretia ō rātou wairua Kirihimete,” tā Sej.

“Despite being under financial strain, the social pressures and expectations around gift-giving are making this a particularly difficult time of year, with some saying it’s dampening their Christmas spirit,” Patel said.

“Kāore e pērā tonu te whakapoapoa o ngā whakahekenga utu me ngā tohu utu-iti ki ngā kiritaki, ā, me takatū ngā umanga hokohoko ki ngā whakamātaunga i te piripono ā-tohu, he huri pea nō ngā kiritaki ki umanga kē atu, he aro hoki nō rātou ki ngā whakahekenga utunga e tere atu i ngā wai pukepuke o ngā utunga kino. E piripono ai te kiritaki, me ū pai ngā umanga hokohoko ki ngā kōrero ki te kiritaki mō te uara hei te kaupeka hokohoko Kirihimete.”

“Discounts and less expensive brands have become much more appealing to consumers, and retailers must be prepared to see brand loyalty put to the test as consumers turn to brand switching and shopping the sales to control escalating expenses. To build and maintain customer loyalty, retailers should be heavily focused on messaging around value to consumers over the Christmas shopping period.”

E whai ana tēnei rangahau i ngā hua wawe e mea ana he kotahi hauwhā ngāi Aotearoa e kore e taea te utu i ngā pire ohotata, pēnei i ngā whakatikahanga motokā, ngā pire ohorere rānei.

This research follows early findings that one in four Kiwis would not be able to afford to foot the bill for an unexpected expense like car repairs or a surprise bill.

Koni atu i te hautoru ngāi Aotearoa i uiuia e Payments NZ e kore nei e nanea i te rahinga penapena ā rātou.

More than a third of Kiwis surveyed by Payments NZ are unsatisfied with the amount of savings they have.

Hei tā Payments NZ, me noho mātāmua te hauora ā-pūtea o ngāi Aotearoa.

Payments NZ said Kiwis’ financial wellbeing needed to be a top priority.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.