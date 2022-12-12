Ki hea noho ai ngā toki hei te Ipu Poiwhana Wahine ā-Ao 2023 a Fifa

Black Fern star Ayesha Leti-I’Iga, women’s rugby advocate Alice Soper and comedian Karen O’Leary were some of the celebrities at the t launch of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup volunteer programme.

E takatū ana a Te Papaioea kia hautū i tētahi o ngā kapa kaha rawa atu, huna mārika nei i te ao whutupōro rā te Ipu Poiwhana Wahine ā-Ao a Fifa e haere ake nei hei te Hūrae me te Ākuhata.

Palmerston North is set to host one of the strongest and most intriguing teams in international football during the Fifa Women’s World Cup next July and August.

Ka noho te Tuawhitu o te ao, a Pāniora, ki te tāone o te Manawatū rā te tātāwhāinga, ka whakangungu ki te Taupuni Hākinakina o Massey, ā, ka toro ki a Pōneke me Tāmaki ki ngā kēmu puna C ki a Costa Rica, Nihona me Zambia.

World No 7 Spain will be based in the Manawatū city for the duration of the tournament, training at the Massey Sports Institute while travelling to Wellington and Auckland for their group C matches against Costa Rica, Japan and Zambia.

Ko te Pōtae Pango o mua, Jacob Oram, te kaiwhakahaere whanaketanga hākinakina ki Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa, ā, hei tāna ka rawe tā tētahi “kapa toa” whakamahi i ngā rawa a rātou rā ngā wiki hei te tau e kainamu ana.

Former Black Caps cricketer Jacob Oram is Massey University’s sport advancement manager and he said it would be great to have a “footballing powerhouse” using its facilities for several weeks next year.

E ai ki a Jacob, kua toroa ngā whare o Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa e Pāniora me Sweden nō muri mai i ngā kōwhiringa Ipu ā-Ao i te Oketopa, ā, “korekore nei i kaha whai pānga”.

Oram said Spain had visited Massey’s facilities alongside Sweden after the World Cup draw in October and “obviously we made a strong enough impression on them”.

“Inā te harikoa i hoki atu rātou me te whakaaro ake, āna, ka pai tā tātou noho ki konei, nā whai anō he pua pai tērā ki a mātou o konei.”

“They were positive enough that they went away and thought, you know what, we could see ourselves based here and that's a great result for us here locally.”

Hei tā Jacob, kua manako ia ka whaiwāhi atu ngā ngākau whiwhita o te whutupōro ki Manawatū, ki te Puku o Te Ika hoki, ki a Pāniora hei kapa tuarua mā rātou, hei hoa mō Ngā Ponga Whutupōro o Aotearoa.

Oram said he hoped football fans in Manawatū, and perhaps even the wider Central Football region, would adopt Spain as a second team alongside New Zealand’s Football Ferns.

“E mea ana koe he toki whutupōro. Inā rā te mīharo o te taenga mai a tētahi kapa pēnei i a Pāniora ki konei.”

“You're talking about a footballing powerhouse. It's unbelievable to have a team like Spain heading this way.”

I mīeretia a Pāniora e ngā whakaihuwaka o te wā, e Ingarangi, i ngā whiringa whāiti hauwhā i te European Championship i te Hūrae, engari kua rima ngā putanga ihu i ngā kēmu e ono nō taua wā, ahakoa kua kore ngā tino kaitākaro 15, he kawa nō te patuitanga o rātou ki te kaiwhakaako, Jorge Vilda.

Spain lost to eventual champions England in the quarterfinals of the European Championship in July, but have won five of their six matches since, even though 15 of their best players have refused to play after a breakdown in the relationship between them and their coach, Jorge Vilda.

Stuff Ko Alexia Putellas, nō Pāniora, te toa o te tohu Ballon d'Or Féminin hei toki whakaihuwaka i te ao i te tau nei, engari e upoko pakaru ana kia rite ai tōna tinana ki te Ipu ā-Ao. / Alexia Putellas of Spain won the Ballon d'Or Féminin as the best player in the world this year, but is racing to get fit for next year’s World Cup.

Āianei, kua kore hoki te kaunuku Alexia Putellas, te toa o te tohu Ballon d'Or Féminin hei toki whakaihuwaka i te ao i te tau nei, e upoko pakaru ana kia rite ai tōna tinana ki te Ipu ā-Ao, nā te wharanga kino ki tōna turi.

They are also currently without midfielder Alexia Putellas, the winner of the Ballon d'Or Féminin award as the best player in the world this year, who is racing to get fit for the World Cup after suffering a serious knee injury.

Nā ērā tūāhuatanga e rua kua arotahitia mārika a Pāniora i ngā whakaritenga mō te Ipu ā-Ao, ā, korekore nei, ka nui hoki ngā arotahinga ki tō rātou taupuni ki Te Papaioea.

Those two situations will make Spain one of the teams sharply in the spotlight in the run-up to the World Cup and there is sure to be plenty of attention on their camp in Palmerston North.

I tauākītia ngā pitopito kōrero mō ngā taupuni i te Mane, nā konā i kitea ai ko Pāniora tētahi i ngā tīma e whā e noho ana ki tua atu i ngā tāone nui o Aotearoa e hautū ana i ngā pakanga Ipu ā-Ao – ki Tāmaki, Kirikiriroa, Pōneke, me Ōtepoti.

Details of the team base camps were announced on Monday, revealing that Spain will be one of four teams based outside the New Zealand cities that will host World Cup matches – Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin.

Ka noho a Hōrana, i tae tuarua ki muri i a Amerika i te Ipu ā-Ao inātata nei, ki Bay Oval ki Tauranga, ā, ka noho a Costa Rica ki Ngā Puna Wai, ka noho a Nihona ki Orangetheory Stadium ki Ōtautahi.

The Netherlands, who finished runners-up to the United States at the last World Cup, will be based at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui, while Costa Rica and Japan will be based at Ngā Puna Wai and Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch respectively.

Mā Tāmaki ngā kapa e whitu e hautū, tae rā anō ki ngā Ponga Whutupōro me Amerika, ka hautū a Pōneke i ngā kapa e rua, a Āwherika ki te Tonga me Sweden, mā Kirikiriroa a Zambia, ā, mā Ōtepoti a Huiterangi.

Auckland will host seven teams, including the Football Ferns and the US, with Wellington hosting two, South Africa and Sweden, Hamilton hosting Zambia and Dunedin hosting Switzerland.

Ka whakangungu a Aotearoa ki Keith Hay Park, te kāinga o te kapa United ki Tāmaki Makaurau, ā, ka noho a ngāi Amerika ki Bay City Park, te kāinga o East Coast Bays.

New Zealand will train at Keith Hay Park, the home of the Auckland United club, while the Americans will train at Bay City Park, the home of East Coast Bays.

Ko tō Nōwei taupuni i Tāmaki, ki Seddon Fields, te kāinga o Western Springs, ā, ko tō Philippines ki Olympic Park, te kāinga o Bay Olympic. Ko tēnei tokorua ki te puna A, hei hoa mō Ngā Ponga.

Norway’s Auckland base will be Seddon Fields, home to Western Springs, while the Philippines’ will be Olympic Park, home of Bay Olympic. Both teams are in group A alongside the Ferns.

Ko tō Vietnam ko Fred Taylor Park, te kāinga o West Coast Rangers; ko tō Āketina ko Michaels Ave, te kāinga o Ellerslie; ā, ko tō Itāria ko Shepherds Park, te kāinga o Birkenhead United.

Vietnam’s will be Fred Taylor Park, home of West Coast Rangers; Argentina’s will be Michaels Ave, home of Ellerslie; and Italy’s will be Shepherds Park, home of Birkenhead United.

Ko tō Zambia taupuni ki Kirikiriroa, ko Korikori Park, te kāinga o Northern United, ka mutu, ka whakangungu a Huiterangi, te kapa anō i tō Aotearoa puna, ki Tāhuna Park ki Ōtepoti, te kāinga o City Royals Ōtepoti.

Zambia’s base in Hamilton will be Korikori Park, home of Northern United, while Switzerland, the other team in New Zealand’s group, will train at Tāhuna Park in Dunedin, home of Dunedin City Royals.

Mā Sweden ngā whare o New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport ki Te Awakairangi, he kāinga ki te kapa Phoenix, me Ngā Hau Āwhiowhio, ā, tērā a Āwherika ki te Tonga e noho ana ki Porirua Park.

Sweden will use the New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport’s facilities in Upper Hutt, also used by the Wellington Phoenix and the Hurricanes, while South Africa will be based at Porirua Park.

Kotahi te kapa i ngā kapa 16 katoa e noho ana ki Aotearoa kāhore anō kia kitea, ā, ka tukuna tētahi wāhi whakangungu ki a rātou hei te wā kua whaimana te whakaurunga mai.

One of the 16 teams to be based in New Zealand is yet to be found and they will only be assigned a training venue once they have qualified.

E nako ana a Portugal, Cameroon me Thailand ka whakakīngia taua tūranga i te puna E, hei hoa mō Amerika, Hōrana, me Vietnam, hei tā rātou tākarotanga whakamutunga ki te tātāwhāinga ki Kirikirihoa hei te Pēpuere.

Portugal, Cameroon and Thailand will be looking to claim that place in group E alongside the US, Netherlands and Vietnam at the last-chance playoff tournament in Hamilton in February.

I toro atu ngā kaimahi kapa ki ngā wāhi me ngā hōtera i whakawhāitihia ki te rārangi i muri mai i te kōwhiringa Ipu ā-Ao i Tāmaki i te 22 o Oketopa, kātahi, ka tukuna ai ngā hiahiatanga ki a Fifa, ka whakaarohia ai e rātou i te whakaritenga i ngā wāhi taupuni o ngā kapa.

Team officials visited the venues and hotels that had been shortlisted following the World Cup draw in Auckland on October 22, then submitted their preferred options to Fifa, which took them into account when confirming the team base camp locations.

E wāhi whakahōunga e haere ake ana ki te nuinga wāhi whakangungu, ā, ko tā Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa tētahi e whāia nei tētahi papa tākaro hōu. He mea utu ēnei e ngā pūtea paetata, me ngā pūtea kāwanatanga.

Most of the venues shortlisted as training grounds are all undergoing upgrades to various degrees, with the Massey Sports Institute one of several receiving a new playing surface. These are being paid for with a combination of local and central government funding.

Mā Aotearoa ngā kēmu e 29 e hautū i te Ipu ā-Ao, tae rā anō ki te kēmu tuatahi a Ngā Ponga Whutupōro ki a Nōwei hei te 20 o Hūrae ki Eden Park, ā, mā Te Whenua Moemoeā ngā kēmu e 35 anō, tae noa ki te whiringa toa hei te 20 o Ākuhata ki Poihākena.

New Zealand will host 29 matches during the World Cup, including the first match between the Football Ferns and Norway on July 20 at Eden Park, with Australia hosting the other 35, including the final on August 20 in Sydney.

Te Ipu Poiwhana Wahine ā-Ao a Fifa – Ngā taupuni ā-kapa ki Aotearoa. / Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 – New Zealand team bases

Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland

Football Ferns – Keith Hay Park

Argentina – Michaels Ave

Italy – Shepherds Park

Norway – Seddon Fields

Philippines – Olympic Park

United States – Bay City Park

Vietnam – Fred Taylor Park

Tauranga / Maunganui

Netherlands – Bay Oval

Kirikiriroa / Hamilton

Zambia – Korikori Park

Te Papaioea / Palmerston North

Spain – Massey Sports Institute

Pōneke / Wellington

Sweden – New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport

South Africa – Porirua Park

Ōtautahi / Christchurch

Costa Rica – Ngā Puna Wai

Japan – Orangetheory Stadium

Ōtepoti / Dunedin

Switzerland – Tāhuna Park

