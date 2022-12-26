Nā te rongonui ki TikTok a te 'kaitoi-kore' i puta ai ia ki te ao toi

Anti-artist Jack Carden has 700k followers on TikTok and has used the platform to break into the fine arts world.

He “kaitoi-kore” a Jack Carden.

Jack Carden is an “anti-artist”.

Nō te nōhanga mohoaotanga ia i rongonui ai ki TikTok, nā whai anō, nā te pae pāpori rā ia i puta ai ki te ao toi.

He found TikTok fame during lockdown and has used the platform to break into the fine arts world.

I whakapāhunutia ngā tānga ‘uriuri-hōu’ a Jack nōna i te kura, engari, ka taka te wā, ka tīmata ia ki te poipoi i āna “tānga paraweta”, ā, nā te pukuhohe kua whai wāhi ia ki te ao toi.

Carden’s ‘neo-gothic' scribbles were discouraged in school, but he later started to embrace his "shitty scribbles" and through the use of satire, took advantage of the art world.

Koni atu i ngā pononga e 700,000 ki TikTok a te ākonga toi nō Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha, nā wai, nā wai, kua tata 100 miriona ngā tirohanga ki tāna pūkete.

The 20-year-old University of Canterbury fine arts student has more than 700k followers on TikTok and is just shy of 100 million views on his account.

I te nōhanga mohoaotanga o te 2020 i whakairihia tāna kiriata tuatahi ki TikTok – i 100,000 ngā tirohanga i te rangi tuatahi, ā, kātahi anō a Jack ka rongo i te rongonui.

It was during the first lockdown in 2020 he posted his first video to TikTok - it got 100k views in the first 24 hours and Carden got his first taste of viral fame.

“I waimarie au ko te tīmatanga kē o te TikTok, nā konā i ngāwari ake ai te whai haere i ngā pononga ki tētahi pae hōu,” hei tāna.

“I was fortunate it was just the beginning of TikTok, so it was easier to build up followers on a relatively new platform,” he said.

Ka hori te tau kotahi, ka waihape a Jack, ka whakairihia āna mahinga toi. Ko te whāinga kia tae ki ngā pononga 10,000 i mua i te otinga o te tau, ā, ka tae ana te Tīhema, kua 200,000 ki a ia.

A year later, Carden switched tack and started posting his art. He made a goal for himself to reach 10k followers by the end of the year, by December he had 200k.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff I whakapāhunutia ngā tānga ‘uriuri-hōu’ a Jack nōna i te kura, engari, ka taka te wā, ka tīmata ia ki te poipoi i āna “tānga paraweta”, ā, nā te pukuhohe kua whai wāhi ia ki te ao toi. / Carden’s 'neo-gothic' scribbles were discouraged in school, but he later started to embrace his style and through the use of satire, took advantage of the art world.

Nō muri i te kura tuarua, kua whanake haere ia i tāna ake tāera – he “toi-kore uriuri-hōu.”

Since high school, he has been developing his specific style - a “neo-gothic contemporary anti-art.”

I taku tamarikitanga, kua anuanu aku tuhinga ā-ringa. Kāore i ahau ngā pūkenga toi.”

“When I was a kid my handwriting was terrible. I didn’t really have much technical ability in art.”

Ko te tāera toi i a Jack i āianei he momo kua whakapāhunutia nōna i te kura.

The art style he has embraced now was something Carden was generally discouraged from doing at school.

I te puku o te tau 12, i whakaatu tētahi pouako a Basquiat, he kaitoi nō Amerika i angitu mai ai i ngā tau 1980 hei wāhanga o te nekehanga Pūkare-hōu.

Halfway through year 12 a teacher showed him Basquiat, an American artist who rose to success during the 1980s as part of the Neo-expressionism movement.

“Kātahi, ka tīmata au ki te whakanui i aku tānga paraweta, me ahu tuhinga ā-ringa anuanu. Nā ēnā i whanake ake au ki tēnei tirohanga hōu o te ao toi.”

“Then I basically started just embracing my shitty sketches and shitty handwriting. It sort of pushed me to this new view of the art world.”

“Ka nui ake ana taku ako, ka nui ake ai taku ngahau, me te pukuhohe hoki.

“The more I started learning about it, the more I was enjoying it with more of a satirical view.

“Pēnei au, e oti i ahau te noho noa, tāngia ētahi mea ki taku rangi anuanu nei, i tētahi pepa, kia kīia ai he toi. Engia kua tinihanga, ānō he mea pōrangi noa iho te ao toi.”

“I thought, basically I can sit here, scribble some stuff in shitty handwriting on a piece of paper and call it art. It just felt like a cheat, you know the art world just felt like such a dumb thing.”

I tīmata a Jack ki te whakanui i te airā o te toi-kore pukuhohe, me te whai hua i te ao toi, te raweke i ngā mahi a ngā mātanga kia whakahōungia ai, ā, i pērā hoki āna pononga.

Carden begun to embrace the idea of satirical anti-art, taking advantage of the art world and defacing old masters' work to give it new life, and so did his TikTok followers.

Mōku ake, e rata ana ngā iwi o TikTok ki tērā momo tā te mea kua aukati te ao toi ki te marea. Mā te āhua whakaparahako, me te pākarukaru ā-ataata i tēnā, e ngahau ai te kaimātakitaki māori noa.”

I think people of TikTok enjoy that because the art world is so closed off to everyone. I think almost ridiculing it and visually destroying it is actually quite enjoyable for the average viewer.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Hei tā Jack, ka riri ētahi, he whakapae nō rātou kua tūkinotia te toi, ka koa rānei, he tohe nō te mahi i te ahurea. / Carden says people either get mad about his work because its destroying art, or they love it because it’s counter culture.

“Ka tere puta a nguha o te tangata i te ohia pākarukaru toi, ka puta rānei a aroha, tā te mea e tukituki ana i te ahurea.”

“People easily get mad at the idea of destroying art, or they love it because it’s counter culture.”

Heoti, kāore e pēnā i te pākarukaru, hei tā Jack e titiro nei, engari kē ia, he momo whakarauoratanga.

But Carden doesn’t see it as destroying, rather reforming and shining a new light on it.

“He rite tonu taku whakaaro ake he whakarauora i te peitatanga. Ki te kore, kua makaia kētia, arā, kua whakaora anō, kua noho ake ki te aroaro o te marea.

“I predominately view it as giving the painting new life. Something that would have otherwise been thrown out and instead bringing it back to the forefront of an audience.

“He tīkina ake ngā kōrero o te peitatanga, he whakahōungia.”

“It’s taking the narrative of the story that a painting tells and rewriting it.”

Engari, pēnei i ngā kitenga whānuitanga katoa i te pae pāpori, he taha kino hoki tō te rongonui ki TikTok.

But as with any high profile social media presence, being TikTok famous also has its dark side.

I te tau kua taha ake, i kino rawa ngā whiunga kupu ki a Jack. Kāore i oti i a te whakakā i tāna waea, kei pāngia kinotia e te hēmanawa.

Last year the hate Carden received online became all too much. He couldn’t open his phone without experiencing extreme anxiety.

“Ka whakamānawa ana koe, ānō kua rahi rawa atu ngā taiaki whakahari, engia ko te manamanahau, engari hei tauaro, ka mauāharatia koe, ka werohia kinotia te taha hinengaro.”

“If you’re getting a lot of praise it’s almost like an overwhelming amount of endorphins, like pure euphoria but equally, when you’re getting hate and backlash it’s pretty mentally challenging.”

He momo tikanga rorotu ki TikTok te whakaari pukuhohe nei i a Jack, kua whakakākahu te tangata anō ko Jack, kua tāruatia āna nekehanga.

It became a trend on TikTok to parody Carden, with people dressing as him and copying his movements.

“Kua pai ake ki ahau mēnā ngā tāngata i mauāhara ake i āku mahi, engari ka mea ana te manomano tāngata ki a koe ‘kua koretake’, he taumahatanga ā-hinengaro, i motoa ahau, anō hoki te uaua ki te tū anō,” hei tāna.

“I’d rather people literally hated my work but when you get hundreds of thousands of people telling you ‘you suck’, it’s a mental struggle, it got me down, and I struggled to get back up,” he said.

Tērā tētahi kiriata ki TīkTok nā tētahi kaiarotake toi i whaimana anō ai a Jack ki te tū anō.

It was an art critic’s video on TikTok that gave Carden the motivation he needed to get back on his feet.

I te kiriata tuatahi, i mea mai te kaitoi, ko ngā uruparenga a te marea ki te toi te take e kīia nei he toi-kore.

In the video the artist said the reaction from the public to the art is what makes it anti-art.

“I hiki te kohu e kitea ai aku angitu. He nui te pānga pai i te whainga i te uruparenga ngākakino mō taku mahinga toi.”

“It opened my eyes to what I’d achieved. Creating such a negative reaction to my art was actually something that was quite profound.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Hei tā Jack, kua rima hēneti noa iho tāna i whai ai i a TikTok, engari nā te rongonui ā-tuihono kua manomano tāra te hokonga atu i āna toi. / Carden said he has only made five cents from TikTok, but his online fame has seen him sell pieces for thousands of dollars.

Nā Jack tētahi kiriata “whakaoranga”.

Carden made a “comeback video”.

“I peita ake au ki tētahi peitatanga ātaahua, i peitahia kia pango katoa, i ūhia te tuarongo katoa ki ērā tākupu whakarihariha i tukuna mai e ngā tāngata, ka whakairihia ai – me te pai hoki.”

“I painted over a beautiful painting, painted the whole thing black and covered the entire landscape with those hate comments I’d received from people and posted it - it did well.”

E rāweke ana a Jack i te whare wānanga, te whiwhinga mahi ake, me āna kiriata TikTok.

Carden is juggling uni, being self-employed and his filming for TikTok.

Ahakoa kua tata 100 miriona ngā tirohanga ōna, hei tā Jack, kua rima hēneti noa iho tāna i whai i a TIkTok. Engari nā te rongonui ā-tuihono kua manomano tāra te hokonga atu i āna toi.

Even though he has almost 100 million views, Carden said he has only made five cents from TikTok. But his online fame launched his career, and he has sold pieces of his art for thousands of dollars.

Kāhore a Jack i te hiahia kia whakapakihi i a ia anō, nā whai anō, kua tepe āna hokonga toi, engari inātata nei kua pāhekoheko i āna toi ki te hoahoa puehu, me te kōingi ka puāwai ake tāna ake tapanga, me tāna ake pakihi kākahu.

Carden does not want to commercialise himself and keeps his art sales limited, but he recently merged his art with fashion and hopes to build that into his own label and clothing company.

Ko te whāinga kia whakakanohi i a Aotearoa ki te Venice Biennale, he whakakitenga ahurea ā-ao e hautū ana i ia tau ki Venice.

His main goal is to represent New Zealand at the Venice Biennale, an international cultural exhibition hosted annually in Venice.

I āia ake nei, māna anō ia e kuhu.

For now, he will continue to carve his own path.

“E tahahi ana [au] i ara kē atu, me uaua ka kīia e te tangata kua pēnā ia mā TikTok.”

“[I’m] taking a different route, not many can say they achieved that through TikTok.”

