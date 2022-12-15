Huarere: Ka potere a Kirihimete, nā whai anō ka pērā pea te ihu o Hine Raumati

Tīkina ake ngā pīnohi, whakakīngia te pātara wairehu, kia takatū i te paki o Kirihimete.

Dust off the tongs, fill up the gas bottle and get ready for a fine Christmas Day.

E marohi ana ngā mātanga ki Te Ratonga Tirorangi, me kua waimarie tātou, he huarere paki te takohatanga a Hana Kōkō e pai ai ngā huarere potere i te ihu o Hine Raumati.

MetService meteorologists suggest that, with any luck, Santa will be bringing the present of fine weather to make up for what has been a soggy start to summer.

Engari ka pāngia peatia ērā i te hiku e te mātao e noho nei ki te raki o te motu, me te tūpono hoki he tārū kahika ōna.

Although those at the top of the country might feel the effects of a low sitting to the north of the country that might bring rain.

Ki Te Waka o Māui, kua pai pea te hīkoi, tāu toronga rānei ki tātahi, he paki nō te matapae roa i te huarere.

On the South Island, a trip to the beach or a walk might be in order, with long-range forecasts predicting fine weather.

Ā mohoa nei, kua hanga matapōkere te whanaketanga a Hine Raumati.

So far summer has got off the mark in fits and starts.

I kino te huarere i te Noema, he ua marangai, he waipuketanga ki Te Tai Tokerau, he āwhiowhio hoki ki Paeroa.

November saw inclement weather bring with it thunderstorms, surface flooding in Northland and a tornado touch down in Paeroa.

I te pō Wenerei me te ata Tāite, koni atu i te 300mm ua i heke ki Te Tara o te Ika a Māui, nā whai anō i aukatia ngā huarahi, i horohoro te whenua.

On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, more than 300mm of rain fell on the Coromandel, closing roads and causing slips.

Hei tā te kaiwhakahaere Rākau Whakamarumaru Gary Towler, i aukatia te rohe katoa atu i Whangamatā ki Whitianga nā ngā para me te waipuke ki ngā huarahi.

Civil defence controller Gary Towler said the whole area from Whangamatā to Whitianga was closed due to debris and flooding on roads.

Hei tā te matapae āhuarangi a Taihoro Nukurangi mō te kaupeka Tīhema 2022 – Pēpuere 2023, i hohe mai te āhuarangi La Niña i te Noema, ā, ka rangona tonutia tōna whiore e tārewa ana rā te raumati.

Niwa’s climate outlook for the period December 2022 – February 2023, indicate that the La Niña phenomenon was active in November and its lingering signature will continue to be felt over the summer.

E tinga ana ana ka pērā te hekenga ua i ērā o ngā tau kua hori, ā, ki te raki me te rāwhiti o Te Ika a Māui, ka hanga kaha ake.

Rainfall over the holiday period is likely to be in line with previous years, if not slightly higher at the top of the North Island and east of the country.

Me kawatau Te Waka o Māui ka heke mai te ua māori noa ki te Tauihu me te Taurapa, ā, ka paku iti iho pea te hekenga ki Te Tai Poutini.

The South Island can expect average rainfall at both ends of the island, with a possible reduction in levels likely in the west of the island.

E matapae ana ka rahi ake te paemahana ki te uru me te raki o te motu. I Te Tai Rāwhiti me te Tauihu o Te Waka ka māori noa, ka paku mahana ake rānei.

Temperatures across the west and north of the country are forecast to be above average. In the east and at the top of Te Wai Pounamu they will remain average or slightly above.

Hei tā te mātanga huarere ki Taihoro Nukurangi Ben Noll, e ngoikore ana te matapae huarere Kirihimete.

Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said the Christmas Day forecast is tenuous.

He pēhanga āwhiohio mātao e kawatau nei ka mimiti. “Ka kitea pea e tātou tētahi tārawa angiangi pēhanga mahana e konihi mai ana, e noho mai ana hei te pō o mua i te Kirihimete, me te Kirihimete ake.

A big swirling low was expected to be gone. “We might get a skinny ridge of high pressure that sneaks its way in and overhead around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“E manako ana ka rere atu ngā tūāhuatanga pāhekeheke hei te pō o mua i te Kirihimete, me te Kirihimete ake, engari e hanga ngoikore ana.

“Fingers crossed that the unstable conditions go away around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but it's a bit tenuous.

“Ā muri i te Kirihimete, i te āhua nei, ka tiu ētahi whakakūrakurakutanga i Te Tai o Rehua me te raki o Aotearoa. Engari ka kauparetia peatia a Aotearoa e te takiwā pēhanga mahana.”

“Beyond Christmas it looks like there will still be some disturbances sliding around the Tasman Sea and to the north of New Zealand. But New Zealand may be sheltered by an area of high pressure.”

Tāria ake te Paraire, ka tukuna e Te Ratonga Tirorangi tētahi matapae roa mō te huarere e tae rā anō ana ki te rangi Kirihimete.

A more accurate long range forecast including Christmas Day will be provided by the MetService on Friday.

