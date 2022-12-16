He $390 miriona te tapeke whakataunga utunga Tiriti a Waikato-Tainui

Ko Tukoroirangi Morgan te upoko o Te Arataura. / Tukoroirangi Morgan, the chairman of Waikato-Tainui’s tribal governing body Te Arataura, says the extra $101 million is a small price to pay for the massive land loss and deaths caused by the land wars of the 1860s.

Mā te whakataunga utunga whai pānga $101.5 miriona nō te Paraire tata nei e $390 miriona ai te tapeke kua riro i te iwi, tae rā anō ki tāna $170 miriona nō te 1995.

The latest $101.5 million Waikato-Tainui Treaty of Waitangi settlement relativity payment announced Friday takes to $390 million the total the iwi has gained including its original $170 million in 1995.

I whakahoahoa ngā utunga whai pānga – he mea akiaki e te kaiwhakarite a te iwi, Tā Robert Mahuta – kia whakatūturu i te korenga o te iwi e whiua mēnā ko rātou te kaineke tuatahi i ngā whakataunga, waihoki kia tautiaki i a ia anō i ngā panonitanga ture a te Kāwanatanga.

The relativity payments – pushed by the tribe’s principal negotiator the late Sir Robert Mahuta – were designed to ensure the iwi wasn’t penalised by being a first-mover on settlements and to protect it against future Government rule changes.

I whakaritea te Whakataunga Raupatu 1995 o Waikato i te wā o te ohia “kōpaki pūtea” – te whakaaro rā e mea ana ka whakatauhia katoatia ngā whakataunga Tiriti i te tapeke pūtea $1 piriona, ka whakahōungia kei te āhua o te tāmi ahupūtea.

The Waikato 1995 Raupatu Settlement was negotiated at a time of the “fiscal envelope” concept – the idea that all historical Treaty settlements would be settled within a budgeted figure of $1 billion, updated for inflation.

Ko tā Waikato-Tainui whainga $170 miriona he 17% o te $1 piriona. Nā te iwi nei (me tō Te Waka o Māui iwi Ngāi Tāhu) te whakatau e mea ana, mēnā ka tae ki tērā taupoki pūtea i ngā pūtea o te 1994, ka riro i a rātou ngā utunga whai pānga, e tūturu ai te ōritetanga o te wāhi pūtea tapeke ki a rātou.

The original $170 million for Waikato-Tainui was 17% of the $1 billion. But the iwi (and the South Island’s Ngāi Tahu) ensured that if that cap was breached in 1994 present value dollars they would get relativity payments to ensure their share of the total stayed the same.

Nā tēnā, kua rua ngā utunga whai pānga ki a Waikato-Tainui, ko tētahi he $107 miriona e rima tau ki muri, ko tētahi he $12 miriona i muri tata mai, me te $101.5 miriona i tauākītia i te Paraire.

It has meant Waikato-Tainui received two earlier relatively payments, one of $107 million about five years ago and $12 million soon after, and then the $101.5 million announced Friday.

Ko ngā āpitihanga e $220 miriona kua tata 130% te $170 miriona i mātua whāia, ā, he 56% te tapeke e $390 miriona.

The top-ups totalling $220 million represent nearly 130% of the original $170 million and 56% of the total $390 million.

“E koa katoa ana mātou i ngā pūkenga kaiwhakariterite i te 1995,” tā te upoko o te ope kaiwhakahaere o Waikato-Tainui, Te Arataura, Tokoroirangi Morgan, i tāna uiuinga i te Paraire.

“We are completely happy with the skill of the negotiators in 1995,” Tokoroirangi Morgan, the chairperson of Waikato-Tainui’s executive body Te Arataura, said in an interview Friday.

Me te whakamānawa i a Mahuta, ko tāna: “Me he kaineke tuatahi, kua whaiwhai mātou i te tautiakitanga i tō mātou tūnga, ā, wai ka mōhio ki ngā mahi a te kāwanatanga hei te tau tītoki.”

Praising Mahuta’s trailblazing, he said: “As a first mover, we would always seek to protect our position, as we couldn’t say what a future government would do.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff He awakari hōu ki te wāhi pakanga o Waikato, ki Rangiriri. / Recreated trenches at the Rangiriri Waikato Wars battle site.

Heoti, i mea mai ia, he āhua 0.3% noa iho te $170 miriona o ngā ngarohanga a Waikato-Tainui i ngā pakanga o ngā tau 1860, tae noa ki “ētahi o ngā whenua taurikura rawa atu i tēnei motu”. He nui tonu tā te takiwā wāhi whai pūtea ā-motu.

However, he noted that $170 million was still only about 0.3% of the assets Waikato-Tainui lost during the wars of the 1860s, including “some of this country’s most fertile lands”. The region continued to generate a huge chunk of the nation’s gross domestic product.

Nā konā, mā te aha i te $101 miriona hei utu mō te raupatu whenua, me te kōhuru i te Māori i hua mai i ngā pakanga ki Waikato, tā Tokoroirangi.

In that context, another $101 million was a small price to pay given the land confiscations and deaths of Māori that occurred during the conflicts in Waikato, Morgan said.

Mō te tukunga i te pūtea, hei tā Tokoroirangi, “kāore au e matapae i ngā hiahia o te iwi”.

On where the latest extra money might go, Morgan said “I never predict what our people want”.

E hiamo ana ia i te “whānui me te hōhonu o te wānanga i te pāremata ā-iwi” mō te tukunga pūtea.

He was looking forward to a “comprehensive and wide-ranging debate in the tribal parliament” about where it should be spent.

I uia mēnā rānei ka aro ki te whanaketanga ā-ōhanga me te tautiakitanga tonutanga i te awa Waikato, engari i karo a Tokoroirangi i ngā āmiki kōrero.

Asked whether economic development and further protection of the Waikato River could be targetted, Morgan avoided giving specifics.

“He wānanga whānui tēnei.”

“This is a wide-ranging debate.”

MARK TAYLOR/stuff E waiwai ana te awa Waikato ki te tuakiri o Waikato-Tainui. / The Waikato River is an essential feature of Waikato-Tainui identity and the iwi has a co-governance arrangement with the Crown over it.

Hei tā tētahi tauākī o mua a te iwi, mā tana whakahoahoatanga ā-iwi, Whakatupuranga 2050, te tūāpapa o ngā whakataunga haere ake nei, e “tika ai te haumitanga i te [$101 miriona] ki tēnei whakareanga me ngā ino kei te whare tamariki”.

An earlier iwi statement said its strategic tribal blueprint Whakatupuranga 2050 will form the basis of further decision-making, ensuring that the $101 million “will be invested wisely for the benefit of this generation and future generations to come”.

Engari tonu, kua kī mai hoki a Tokoroirangi e āwangawanga kino ana te iwi i tā te whakahōunga i te Resource Management Act o nāianei takahi i te whakataunga a te iwi me te Karauna i te horopaki o Waikato Awa, e tae rā anō ana ki te kāwanatanga tahitanga o te awa e te Karauna me te iwi.

Meanwhile, Morgan also revealed the iwi was deeply concerned that current Resource Management Act reform breached the iwi’s settlement with the Crown over the Waikato River, which includes Crown-iwi co-governance of the awa.

Hei tā Tokoroirangi, e koke tonu ana ngā whakaritenga, engari i mea mai hoki ka tae atu pea ngā take nei ki ngā kōti.

Morgan said negotiations were ongoing over this but acknowledged matters could end up in court.

“[Ko te whakataunga o nāianei] he whakaritenga ka whawhaitia tonutia e mātou.”

“It’s an arrangement [the current settlement] that we will fight to keep.”

