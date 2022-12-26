He arataki i te Rangi Pouaka: Ngā whakamaherehere e rima e pai ai te rā, e kore ai ngā pūtea e pau

Anei ngā whakamaherehere e rima e pai katoa ai te Rangi Pouaka o tēnei tau. / Here are five tips to get the most out of Boxing Day this year.

Nikā te rangi. E takatū ana ngā toa, kua whakatūria ngā tohu, ā, korekore kua tukuna ngā īmēra “utunga whānako” nōu i noho ki te ō tūhoe Kirihimete.

Today’s the day. Retailers have prepared their stores with sale signs and will probably have been sending you “great deal” emails since you sat down for Christmas lunch.

Engari, me pēhea rawa e rarawe ai ngā whānakotanga i tēnei Rangi Pouaka?

But how can you get the best deals this Boxing Day?

Anei ā mātou whakamaherehere papai e rima e kino ai te pai o te rangi tauhokohoko o te tau.

Here are our top five shopping tips to get the most out of one of the biggest sale days of the year.

Tuhia tētahi rārangi, hokona noatia ngā mea waiwai | Make a list and only buy what you need

E ngāwari ana kia pāngia e te haukerekere ina ko te āhua nei he whānakotanga te katoa.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed when everything looks like it is a bargain.

Mā te whakarite i tētahi rārangi e motika ai koe, e hokona anake ai ngā mea waiwai, me ētahi pea e tino hiahiatia ana e koe.

Preparing a list can help you stay on track and buy only what you need and maybe a few things that you really want.

He rite tonu te whakatairanga i ngā hokonga Rangi Pouaka i mua tata mai i te Kirihimete, ā, ka whakarewaina ētahi hei te 25 ake, nā reira āta rangahaua ā-tuihono ā mua i tāu peka atu, tuhia hoki ngā mea e hiahia ana koe kia hoko, ka mutu, kia mau ki tō kupu.

Boxing Day sales are usually advertised in the lead-up to Christmas Day, with some even going live on the 25th, so do your research online before and jot down things you want to grab, and stick to the list.

Hei tā te kaiwhakaako ōhanga Liz Koh, me karo i ngā rautaki kia hoko āianei, kia utu ākuanei pēnei i te Afterpay me te Laybuy, mā konā koe e whakawhāiti te hokohoko kurī noa.

Financial coach Liz Koh said avoiding buy now, pay later schemes such as Afterpay and Laybuy would also help to minimise unnecessary spending.

“Anō te pai o ngā whakahekenga utu Rangi Pouaka e penapena ai te pūtea i ngā mea e waiwai ana, engari ka kaha whakapoapoangia te nuinga, nā whai anō ka hokona ngā rawa tē waiwai,” tāna kī mai.

“Boxing Day sales are a great way to save money for things that you really need, but temptation often gets in the way and people buy things that are not essential,” she said.

“Kāore e pai te pānga a te nama, tā te mea ka roa pea te wā e utua ai, ā, ki te kore āu penapenatanga, kua pānekeneke kino koe ina pāngia e tētahi tūāhua ohorere – pēnei i te utunga ohotata, te korenga rānei o te whiwhinga pūtea.

“Going into debt to buy is not a good idea as it can take a long time to pay off the debt, and if you have no savings you are very vulnerable if something unexpected happens - such as an unplanned expense or loss of income.

“E kauhuri ana te ōhanga, e kino ana ngā pāpātanga itareti, e kino ana te tāmi ahupūtea. E kōrero ana te nuinga mātanga ōhanga mō te rahi o te korenga whai mahi nā te paheketanga ohaoha, nā reira e tika ana kia mataara ki āu utunga, me āu anō nama hei ngā marama e kainamu ana.”

“The economy is at a turning point with high interest rates and high inflation. Most economists are talking about a recession leading to greater unemployment, so it would be wise to be cautious with spending and debt levels over the next few months.”

Te hoko ā-tuihono | Shopping online

Mēnā koe e apuapu ana i te mounu a ngā toa, ko te hokohoko ā-tuihono pea te ara pai ki a koe.

If you’re a sucker for temptation in the stores, shopping online could be the way to go.

E ngāwari ana tāu whakataurite tōtika i ngā utu o ngā rawa me ngā whakahekenga a ngā toa rerekē, mā konā e pai ai te utunga ki a koe, ā, e oti hoki i a koe te karo i te toritori me te panapana o te hokohoko.

Not only can you compare the prices of products and discounts at different stores more easily, which will ultimately get you a better price, you can avoid the shopping rush and argy-bargy.

E ngāwari ana te unu i ngā rawa tē waiwai ina hihiratia tāu pākete, me te kite i te tapeke utunga, tērā i tāu tū huiki i te pae utuutu ki mua tonu mai i te tangata kātahi tonu nei ka matawaitia, ka whakarapangia hoki āu rawa katoa.

It’s easier to remove the products you don’t need when you can look in your basket and see how much it adds up to, than when you’re awkwardly at the counter in front of a person who has just scanned and bagged all your items.

Hihiratia ngā paetukutuku whakataurite utu | Use price comparison websites

Kaua e mau i te pōrangi o te “% iho”.

Don’t get caught up in all the “% off” nonsense.

Hei tā te pae tukutuku taurite rawa, Finder, anō te “kino o te ngāwari” kia whakapoapoangia e ngā whakahekenga utunga, kia whakapakepake i a koe anō he whānakotanga ngā mea katoa.

Product comparison website Finder notes it can be “disturbingly easy” to get swept up in the sales and convince yourself that everything you buy is a bargain.

Engari me arorau te whakatau – mēnā he rawa kua roa nei koe e hiahiatia ana, kua heke tōna utu, tīkana.

But opt for thinking logically – if there's an item that you've been wanting for a while, and it's on sale, then grab it.

Engari ahakoa kua heke te utu o tētahi mea, ehara i te mea kua pai te utu, ā, mēnā kāore koe i hiahia i mua i te hekenga utu, kāpā kua waiwai ina kua 20% iho.

But just because something is on sale, it still doesn't necessarily mean it’s a good price, and if you didn’t want it when it was full price, it doesn’t mean you need it when it’s 20% off.

Hihiratia te hītori utunga | Check the price history

He hītori utunga ā ngā pae tukutuku whakataurite utunga, pēnei i a Price Spy, mō ngā hua, ā, e whakaatu ana hoki i te auau o ā ngā toa hiki me te heke i ngā utu.

Price comparison websites, such as Price Spy, have the price history of products and show how often prices are increased and lowered by shops.

Mā te utauta nei koe e hihira mēnā rānei e hiki ana te toa i āna utunga ā mua i te kaupeka whakatairanga, mēnā hoki me kapo i tērā whakaherenga kotahi, me waiho rānei kia heke anō.

This tool will help you see if a store is raising its prices before a promotional period and if you should strike on that time-limited offer or wait for the next price reduction.

Tirohia ngā pae pāpori | Use social media

Mēnā e tuihono ana te hokohoko, he utauta pai pea te pae pāpori e heke iho anō ai ngā rawa kua whakaheke kē tōna utu.

If shopping online, social media can be a great tool for getting extra money off already discounted items.

E hia kē nei ngā kaiwhakaaweawe kua whai waehere whakaheke utu puta noa i te tau ki ngā pakihi whai hononga, ā, e oti i a koe te āpiti i ēnei waehere ki ētahi rawa kua heke kē te utu, nā reira, kia kaha te hōmiromiro i ngā pae pāpori e pai ai te utu.

Most influencers have year-round discount codes for brands they are affiliated with, and you can usually use these codes on top of some discounted products, so have a snoop around social media for more deals.

