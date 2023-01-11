He wāhi whakatū whare, he tahutahu, he pāti hoihoi hoki: Ngā huarahi hoihoi rawa atu e iwa o Tāmaki

Ko McLeod Rd ki Te Atatū tētahi o ngā huarahi hoihoi rawa atu i Tāmaki i tēnei tau. / McLeod Rd in Te Atatū was one of the noisiest streets in Auckland this year.

He tahutahu, he pāti hoihoi, he pāorooro whakatū whare hoki ētahi o ngā take e kīia nei ko tētahi wāhi iti huarahi, e 2km te roa i Te Uru o Tāmaki, tētahi o ngā huarahi kiritata turituri rawa atu i Tāmaki.

Burnouts, loud parties, construction noise are among the reasons why a small, 2km stretch of road in West Auckland is the second-noisiest residential street in Auckland.

Tērā ko McLeod Rd, e tata nei ki te Huarahi Matua Māuru e toro atu ana i te Tonga o Te Atatū, ki Henderson, i puta tōna ihu i tērā o Great South Rd me Queen St i te pokapū i ngā karangatanga take hoihoi ā-kiritata ā mohoa nei i tērā tau.

McLeod Rd, near the Northwestern Motorway that extends from Te Atatū South to Henderson, beat long suburban route Great South Rd and busy Queen St in the CBD for the most residential call-outs to noise control last year.

Ko Great North Rd te hoihoi rawa atu.

Great North Rd was the noisiest.

E ai ki ngā tatauranga a Te Kaunihera o Tāmaki Makaurau, ko McLeod Rd te putanga tuawhātanga o te ihu i ngā karangatanga take hoihoi, me te tuarua i ngā karangatanga ā-kiritata.

Figures from Auckland Council revealed McLeod Rd was fourth in the total number of call-outs to noise control, and second for residential calls.

E 340 ngā amuamu hoihoitanga ki a Great North Rd, 188 ki a McLeod Rd, 139 ki a Great South Rd, 135 ki a Queen St, ā, 123 ngā karangatanga ki a Hillside Rd i Papatoetoe.

Great North Rd had 340 noise complaints, McLeod Rd had 188, Great South Rd had 139, Queen St had 135 and Hillside Rd in Papatoetoe had 123 call-outs.

Anō te āwangawanga, hei tā te kainoho ki McLeod Rd, Sherrilyn Cook, engari tē ohorere.

McLeod Rd resident Sherrilyn Cook said it was concerning, but she wasn’t surprised.

“He rite tonu te tahutahu a ngā ngā upoko kōura, ina koa i ngā mutunga wiki. Ānō he ara rēhi ki ngā tāngata,” te kī a Sherrilyn.

“We get idiots doing burnouts all the time, especially on the weekends. People use it like a racetrack,” Cook said.

“Wiki mai, wiki atu, e pēnā ana, kua hoihoi rātou, kua hāparangi, kua tahutahuna hoki ki ō rātou taraka.”

“It happens every week, they are loud and [they] shout, and do burnouts in their trucks.”

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF CCTV footage shows the boy racers doing burnouts and the little a cop car can do about it.

E noho tata nei ia ki tētahi wāhi whakatū whare, me tāna mea mai, ka tīmata i te 6.30am, ka mutu hei te 5pm, hei ngā Hātarei hoki.

She lived by a construction zone and said work began at 6.30am and continued until 5pm, as well as on Saturdays.

“Kāore hoki e pahika i ā ngā mara ki tāwāhi i te huarahi whakarite pāti haurangi.

“[It] doesn't help that the bros across the road have after work drinking parties.

“Nō te Hānuere ahau noho ai ki McLeod Rd, me taku rata hoki ki taku pātata ki Anastasis Coffee. [Anō] te pōuri i te taenga tuaruatanga o McLeod.”

“I’ve lived on McLeod Rd since January and I love being so close to Anastasis Coffee. [It’s] sad that McLeod was second.”

Tērā ētahi kainoho anō, Kathryn Yelavich rāua ko tāna tāne e noho nei ki tētahi o ngā whanaketanga hōu, me tā rāua poti, e mea ana kāore e tino rangona e rāua, engari me uaua ka kore e rongo i ngā tahutahu e tata ana ki te Papatākaro o McLeod.

Another resident, Kathryn Yelavich who lived in one of the new developments with her husband and a cat, said they didn’t hear much, but the loud burnouts near McLeod Park was hard to miss.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kua 17 tau a Marica Qata, nō Anastasis Cafe, e noho ana ki McLeod Rd. / Anastasis Cafe barista Marica Qata has been living on McLeod Rd for 17 years and says only the new people moving into the street would have a problem about the burnouts.

“Mēnā rātou e tahutahu ana pātata ki te papatākaro, kua rangona e mātou. Korekore he whakaaro anō ō ētahi, tā te mea e whakakūrakuraku ana ngā tahutahu, hei tāna.

“If they do burnouts near the park, we can hear that. I'm sure others may have a different view point as the burnouts must get annoying,” she said.

“Ka 15, ka 20 mēneti rā anō ētahi tahutahu. E hia kē nei hoki ngā taraka e whakawhitiwhiti ana, nā ngā whanaketanga nōhanga i konei, nā wāi, nā wai kua kino kē atu te hoihoi, engari i te āhua nei, e okaka ana ngā tāngata kia kakama te whakatere i te huarahi.”

“Some burnouts carry on for 15 to 20 minutes sometimes. We also have heaps of trucks with all the development going up near us, which just adds to the general noise I guess, but people seem to like flooring it up and down the road.”

Kua marohitia a McLeod Rd kia 30kph tōna tere mea ake nei, engari kāore tonu pea e pahika i tēnā.

She said McLeod Rd was proposed for a 30kph speed zone soon but wondered if that would change anything.

“Te pōrangi hoki o ngā kaihautū waka i tēnei huarahi, ki te papatākaro. Ka tomo ngā tahataha i te waka... ka peka kurī noa i te huarahi, tē tautuku atu. [He] aituā ki tua.”

“People just drive like fools down the road, towards the park. And it gets parked up on both sides ... people just fly up and down without giving way. [It’s] an accident waiting to happen.”

I tae atu ngā amuamu turituri e 42,519 ki te kaunihera i te 2022, ka mutu e 59,852 i tērā tau.

Council received 42,519 of noise complaints in 2022, compared to 59,852 last year.

Ko te nuinga amuamu turituri i ngā tau e rua i hāngai ki te kiritata.

For both years, most noise complaints were residential.

Ko Great North Rd, Queen St me Great South Road ki te tihi o te rārangi, he nui rawa atu nō ngā karangatanga katoatanga ki ēnei.

Great North Rd, Queen St and Great South Road topped the list with the highest number of call-outs, in total.

AFR Ko te whakatūnga whare tētahi o ngā tino amuamu mō te hoihoi i Tāmaki. / Construction noise was one of the top noise complaints for Auckland. (File image)

Hei tā te kaihautū o tā Te Kaunihera o Tāmaki tīma whakatewhatewha i ngā karangatanga turituri, David Frith, e 76 ngā hāmene i tukuna i te tau nei, tōpū katoa e $39,500 te utu.

Auckland Council compliance response noise and investigations team leader David Frith said they had issued 76 fines this year, with a value of $39,500

Ko te nuinga hāmene i hāngai ki ngā pāorooro nā ngā kiritata, nā ngā pāti rānei, arā, koia hoki te rahi o ngā amuamu.

Most fines were for residential or party noise, which was the biggest noise complaint.

He amuamu hoki mō ngā mapu mahana i tāutangia i ngā tepenga, ā, i hoihoi rawa ki ngā kiritata.

There were also complaints about noisy heat pumps that had been installed near boundaries and were noisy for their neighbours.

“Nā te whakawhāiti haere o ngā wāhi whenua, me ngā whakature mō te kāinga hauora, kua kino kē atu tēnei,” tā David.

“The shrinking size of building sites and the healthy homes requirements are exacerbating this,” Frith said.

“I meinga hoki ngā mapu punawai. He wā ōna, kua whakamahia e ētahi ngā taputapu turituri i ā rāotu pakihi ā-kāinga.

“Pool and spa pumps also come up. From time to time, home businesses with people using noisy tools and working from home.

“He rite tonu ngā amuamu mō ngā pāorooro whakatū whare, engari kua āhei tētahi taumata kaha ake (engari whai tepenga tonu) mō te pāorooro, he taupua nō ngā mahi, ā, e waiwai ana ki te ōhanga, me te whakatau i ngā raruraru whai kāinga.”

“Construction noise is a regular source of complaint, but it is allowed to make a somewhat higher (although still limited) noise level as it is a temporary thing, and essential to the economy and solving the housing crisis.”

Hei tā David, e oti i ngā āpiha pāorooro te hāmene i tētahi tohu Excessive Noise Direction (END) mēnā e kino kē atu ana te kaha. He tohutohu whakature tēnei e 72 hāora te roa, kāhore he utu hāmene.

Frith said noise control officers can issue an Excessive Noise Direction (END) if noise was excessive. This was an enforceable instruction for 72 hours, with no fine.

Heoti, mēnā i pērā tonu te kaha o te pāorooro, e oti i te āpiha te waea atu ki ngā pirihimana kia tokona te rarahu i ngā taputapu hoihoi, kia tukuna rānei te hāmene e $500.

However, if excessive noise continued, an officer could call police to assist in seizing noise-making equipment or issue a fine of $500.

E ai ki a David, kua whai whakaaro ngā āpiha pāorooro ki te kaha o te oro, me te kounga o te oro e tiotio ai pea, pēnei i te nguru, me te wā o te rā.

Frith said noise control officers take into account volume of the noise, any tonal quality that might worsen the effect of the noise, like heavy bass, and the time of day.

E kaha ake ana te oro o te taiao whānui i ngā rā, tērā i ngā pō me te ata tū, nā reira kua whakangungutia ngā āpiha kia manawanui ake hei ngā rangi, kia pākaha hei ngā pō.

The general environment is much noisier during the day than at night or in the early morning, so officers are trained to be less critical during the day and more so late at night.

“He rite tonu te matepā o ngā tāngata haurangi, pukuriri hoki. I ngā marama 12 kua hori, e toru ngā whakaekenga ki ngā āpiha i a rātou e mahi ana.

“Drunk and aggressive people at residential noise complaints are an ongoing hazard. Over the last 12 months there have been three physical assaults upon officers in the course of their duties.

“E whitu hoki ngā pūrongotanga mō te kapatau me te whakamanioro i pērā rawa te kino i āwangawanga ai te tangata.”

“There have also been seven further occasions reported where threats and abuse were at a level generating significant concern.”

Rā te kaupeka tau hōu, ka hohe ngā ratonga pāorooro rā te tīma nō Te Kaunihera o Tāmaki, ā, e oti i te tangata te whakapā atu ki (09) 301 0101.

During the festive season, noise control services would be active through the Auckland Council team, and people could contact (09) 301 0101.

Ngā tononga āpiha kahaoro | Top residential call-outs to noise control

Great North Rd (340)

McLeod Rd, Te Atatū South (188)

Great South Rd (139)

Queen St (134)

East Coast Rd (110)

New North Rd (106)

Hillside Rd, Papatoetoe (102)

Hobson St (95)

Beach Rd, Auckland Central (25)

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.