Te Tikanga Katoa: E pērā rawa ana te kākāriki o ngā pāmu i Aotearoa?

He aha te raru? | What’s the issue?

Nō tā te Kāwanatanga tauākī kia whai mahere e utua ai ngā parakino, i kī te kaihautū Nāhinaha, Christopher Luxon, kāhore te kaupapa here “i whai tikanga atu ki ngā kaipāmu Aotearoa, te hunga pai rawa atu i te ao mō ngā tikanga waro.”

When the Government announced a plan to price farming emissions, National Party leader Christopher Luxon said the policy “failed to recognise New Zealand farmers are already the most carbon efficient in the world”.

I pāorooro hoki a Chris i te whakapaenga e rite tonu nei ā ngā rōpū hapahapai kupu atu. Hei tauira, ko Groundswell tērā e kaha whakahē ana i te kaupapa here tā te mea, e ai ki a rātou, ko ngā kaipāmu i Aotearoa “kē ngā kaiwhakaputa kai toitū rawa atu i te ao, ā, kua taunakitia e te rangahau motuhake”.

Luxon echoed a claim made frequently by agricultural lobby groups. Groundswell, for example, vehemently opposes the policy because it says Kiwi farmers “are already the most sustainable food producers in the world, as verified by independent research”.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff E hakahaka iho ana rānei te pānga waro o te mīti kau nō Aotearoa i ērā nō whenua kē atu. / Does the beef from New Zealand livestock have a lower carbon footprint than meat from other countries?

Ngā kitenga | What we found

E ngoikore mārika ana ngā taunakitanga whakapaenga nei, inā rā nā te rahi o ngā momo kai, momo kaka hoki, me ngā rohe pāmu.

These claims lack strong proof, considering the sheer number of food and fibre types and farming regions.

Kua whai tūāpapa i ngā rangahau mō ngā momo kai ruarua anake, ā, e whakapae ana kua ōrite ngā hua ki ngā wāhi pāmu katoa.

They are based on taking the results of research on a couple of food types and assuming the same is true for all farming.

Ka mutu, tērā hoki ngā kaipūtaiao, me ā rātou mahi e noho nei hei tūāpapa mō te whakapaenga a Groundswell, e mea ana kua kore e rawaka te taunakitanga.

And even the scientists whose work is behind Groundswell’s claim say there’s insufficient proof.

Nā te kaipūtaiao nō AgResearch Stewart Ledgard – hei hoa haere mō Andre Mazzetto rāua ko Shelley Falconer – ngā tātai mō ngā pānga waro o ngā whakaputanga hua matua e rua: te miraka me te mīti whero.

AgResearch scientist Stewart Ledgard – with Andre Mazzetto and Shelley Falconer – calculated the on-farm greenhouse gas footprint of two major exports: milk and red meat.

I whakahāngai atu ngā hua ki ngā rangahau i whakaputaina i ngā whenua anō.

The results were compared to published research from competing countries.

E toru anake ngā whenua anō e whai raraunga ana mō te mīti hipi kia whakatauritea. Ahakoa kua hakahaka rawa atu te pānga o te mīti hipi nō Aotearoa, kua iti noa tana putanga ake o te ihu i tō Ahitereiria.

There are just three other countries with data on sheep meat to compare against. While Kiwi sheep meat had the lowest footprint, it’s only a hair ahead of Australia’s.

Kua hōhonu ake te ruku ki ngā rangahau mō te pānga waro o te mīti kau. I oti i tā Stewart tīma te whakataurite i a Aotearoa ki ngā whenua 15 anō.

The carbon footprint of beef has been better studied. Ledgard’s team was able to compare Aotearoa against 15 other countries.

E hua mai ana te mīti kau o Aotearoa i ngā kau ki ngā pāmu mīti, me ngā kararehe i ngā pāmu huakau. He iti iho te pānga waro o te mīti nō te huakau, tā te mea e whakawehea ana ngā pakariko katoa o te pāmu ki ngā hua miraka, mīti hoki.

New Zealand beef comes from cattle on dedicated meat farms and animals from dairy farms. Dairy-derived steak has a smaller carbon footprint, because the farm’s total emissions are divided between the milk and the meat by-product.

I puta tuarua te ihu o Aotearoa i te whakatauritenga mīti kau, mātāmua ko Sweden. (I aro te rangahau a Sweden ki te mīti kau nō ngā pāmu huakau.)

The average Kiwi beef was second in this comparison, behind Sweden. (The Swedish research focused on beef from dairy farms.)

I kautehia anake tēnei whakatauritenga ngā parakino ā-pāmu, i waiho i ērā nō te whakaritenga, te tukunga, te tununga, me te para. Ina e wātea ana ēnei raraunga, ā, ina whakamahia hoki, ka heke te mīti kau nō Aotearoa ki ngā taumata o waenga – e rite tonu nei hoki te hāereere tawhiti.

This comparison counted farming emissions only, leaving out those from processing, shipping, cooking and waste. When this data is available and included in the calculations, Kiwi beef – which often travels long distances – drops to the middle of the rankings.

Kua tātai ngā kairangahau i te pānga waro o te miraka nō ngā whenua 19, tae noa ki a Aotearoa.

Researchers have calculated the carbon footprint of milk from 19 countries, including Aotearoa.

Mātāmua ana te miraka nō Aotearoa i te kurutao mō te painga o te parakino, ā, ko Uruguay, ko Peretānia, ko Ahitereiria, ko Amerika e whai tata ana – katoa ēnei e iti iho ana i te 1kg te whakaputanga parakino waro i ia inenga miraka.

New Zealand milk is at the front of the pack for emissions efficiency, closely followed by Uruguay, the UK, Australia and the US – all of which produce less than 1kg of carbon emissions for each unit of milk.

Engari, kāhore tēnei e tae rā anō ana ki te paranga rākau.

But this doesn’t include tree clearance.

Tērā te whakarake – arā te paranga rākau e pātītī ai – he wāhi iti, engari whaimana nei hoki ki ngā parakino waro o te miraka nō Aotearoa. He “nui” te whakawhitinga i te ngahere ki te pāmu āhua 15 tau ki muri, tā Stewart. (E tohetohe ana a Groundswell i te whakahokinga i te pāmu kia ngahere.)

Deforestation – chopping down forest for pasture – is a small but significant source of Kiwi milk’s greenhouse emissions. There was “a big blip” of forest-to-farm conversions about 15 years ago, Ledgard says. (Groundswell is currently protesting farms being converted back to forestry.)

Mēnā tātou e āpitihia ana te whakarake, ka piki ake ngā parakino waro o Aotearoa atu i te 0.74kg ki te 0.87kg i ia inega miraka.

If we include deforestation, New Zealand carbon emissions rises from 0.74kg to 0.87kg for each unit of milk.

Kāore i a Stewart te kaha kia whakapae kua kore he painga i a Aotearoa “māna kua āmiki ake ngā rangahau”.

Ledgard wouldn’t have the confidence to claim Aotearoa is number one “without a more detailed study”.

He moni i kore ā Aotearoa mō te rangahau ahuwhenua, te aroturuki i te mewaro e whakaputaina ana e ngā puku o ngā kau, me ngā tiko, waihoki te rahinga hauota-rua ōkai e pupū ake ana i ngā pātītī kua potere i te mimi.

New Zealand has poured money into agricultural research, monitoring exactly how much methane is produced by domestic cows’ stomachs and their dung, plus how much nitrous oxide bubbles up from urine-drenched paddocks.

E oti i te tīma a Stewart te meinga ēnei tatauranga motuhake ki ngā tātai waro a rātou.

Ledgard’s team can plug these unique numbers into their carbon calculations.

Arā tonu ngā kairangahau nō tāwāhi, e rite tonu nei te whakamahi i ngā “pānga parakino” whānui mēnā he tiko, he mimi kau rānei. I te nuinga o te wā, kua kino ake ēnei nama.

Overseas researchers, meanwhile, often have to use generic “emissions factors” for cow-pats and urine. These are typically higher numbers.

Tērā te rāngai pāmu ki Airani, hei tauira, e whakatau ana i āna ake tatauranga, tā Stewart. “Kua āhua rite ki ā mātou – kua iti rawa iho i ngā tau taunoa o te ao.”

The Irish farming sector, for example, is currently determining its own customised numbers, Ledgard says. “They are sort of similar to ours – and quite a lot lower than the international default numbers.”

Hei tā Stewart, he wāhi tonu kia whakawhāiti i te haurehu ahuwhenua. “He momo mahinga kia whakawhanakehia tonutia e mātou. Mōku ake, me anga pēnā haere ake nei.”

Ledgard says there’s room to reduce agricultural gas. “There are still a number of practices that could make improvements. I think we have to work towards making those over time.”

Hei whakatepe | In summary

E pai ana tā Aotearoa whakaputa i te mīti whero me te miraka, me te iti noa o te parakino. Engari kāhore e rawaka te taunakitanga e kīia ai kua puta tō mātou ihu. Mā te āmiki rangahau a ngā whenua anō, waihoki te whakawhanake ngā tikanga ki ērā whenua, mātou e taka i te taumata tiketike nei, māna ka anga kē atu.

New Zealand is good at producing red meat and milk for comparatively less greenhouse gas. But there’s insufficient evidence to say we’re number one. More accurate research for other countries, along with improving techniques in those countries, could knock us from our high ranking without new efforts.

