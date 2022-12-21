Kua rite te Kirihimete: Me pēhea, kia pēhea hoki te roa e rokirokia ai tāu mīti poaka

Ka whaimana te nōhanga o te mīti poaka ki ngā tēpu Kirihimete e hia nei a ngāi Aotearoa hei ā Hanarei, engari ka mimiti ana te wairua hihiko, me aha tātou e mohou tonu ai ā tātou mīti ki ngā hanawiti raumati?

A ham will have pride of place on many Kiwi Christmas tables on Sunday, but once the festivities die down, how do we keep our meat fresh to fill our summer sandwiches?

E ai ki a Reuben Sharples, nō te Aussie Butcher New Lynn ki Tāmaki, me ōrite ngā tikanga tiaki kai a ngāi Aotearoa ki ērā mō te toenga heihei, me ngā mīti anō.

Reuben Sharples, from Auckland’s Aussie Butcher New Lynn, says Kiwis should apply the same rules of food safety with their ham as they would with leftover chicken and other meats.

Kaua pea e waiho kau noa i te mīti poaka ki te kāuta hei tāu moe kinikini, hei tā Reuben, mēnā koe e whakahoki atu ki te pouaka mātao, ka pai tonu te āhua o te mīti, he iti iho nō te tūraru huakita.

Instead of leaving the ham out on the bench while you slip away for a siesta, Sharples says storing the ham in the fridge straight away will help the meat stay in good condition by decreasing the risk of bacteria.

“Ina roa tāu waiho ki te kāuta, koia tērā te pōhiri kia whakarea ngā huakita, mā konā e pōtehetehe iho ai te raro [e kai ai te mīti poaka],” tā Reuben.

“If you’re leaving it out on the bench for a long time, that’s when bacteria multiplies so that’s all shortening the length of the time that you can [keep the ham],” Sharples says

E ai ki a ia, me whakarapa te mīti poaka ki tētahi pēke poaka, kaua rānei ki ngā ipu kirihōu, te tākai rānei, heoti kei māharahara mēnā kāhore anō koe kia whāia tētahi pēke: he whakamaherehere kino tā Reuben e kore ai te pūkoro e pakaru i tēnei.

He says the meat should be kept in a ham bag rather than plastic containers and wrap, and don’t worry if you haven’t nabbed yourself a ham bag yet: Sharples has a neat tip to make sure this doesn’t have to be another expense.

“Tīkina tētahi pēke poaka – mā te aha i te uhi urunga miro mēnā kāore āu pēke poaka – whekuwhekua ki te winika, kuhuna atu te mīti poaka, kaua kē ia ki te pēke kirihōu te hokona ai te mīti rā,” tā Reuben.

“Get yourself a ham bag – it could be an old cotton pillowcase if you haven’t got a ham bag – and soak it in vinegar, and you put the ham in that, instead of the plastic bag the ham came with,” Sharples says.

Supplied E marohi ana a Reuben Sharples, nō te Aussie Butcher New Lynn, kia whakamahia tētahi uhi urunga mēnā kāore āu pēke poaka. / Reuben Sharples, from the Aussie Butcher New Lynn, suggests using a pillowcase if you don’t have a ham bag.

Kei te āhua o te rahinga mīti poaka, me āta whakariterite i te pēke i ia torutoru rā e kounga tonu ai te mīti.

Depending on the size of the ham, you will need to touch up the bag once every few days to keep the meat at its best.

“Me he mīti poaka nui, e roa nei te noho ki te pouaka mātao, me opeope i te pēke i ia ruarua rā, me whekuwheku ki te winika,” hei tāna.

“If it’s a large ham, and it’s around for a while, every couple of days you need to rinse the bag out and soak in vinegar again,” he says.

“Mēnā koe e whakapae ana ka roa te noho mai a te mīti poaka, kōripia te mīti i te wheua, tā te mea ka mātua pirau te wheua.”

“If you think the ham is going to be around for a long time just cut it off the bone, because the bone is the first thing that will go off.”

Mō te roa o te oranga pai o tō mīti poaka e kaingia tonutia ai, e ai ki a Reuben, kei te āhua o ngā tini āhuatanga, engari e marohi ana kia tepe te kainga toenga ki te wiki kotahi.

As for the length of time your ham will be in tip-top shape for consumption, Sharples says this depends on a range of factors, but he recommends limiting your leftover eating to a week

Towfiqu barbhuiya E rarawe noa ana tāu whakatio i te mīti poaka me kua maha rawa ki tōu rourou. / Your ham can be frozen if you’ve got too much on your hands.

“Mēnā koe e whakapae ana ka koni atu i te wiki kotahi tāu kainga mīti, kua tapahi au ki ngā wāhi tare, pēnei i ngā kōripitanga, ngā tītipitanga rānei, meinga kē ki te pouaka tio hei wāhanga rahi – ka paruhi noa koe i te whakamāhana anō.

“If you think you’re going to be using it for longer than a week, I’d be cutting it into small, manageable sizes, like steaks or slices, or put it in the freezer as a chunk – it’ll be fine if you just reheat it.

“Mōku ake, e kore e pai ki au kia koni atu i te wiki kotahi, ā, e kore hoki pea e pai ki [te mīti poaka].”

“Personally I wouldn’t be going over a week, and [the ham] usually doesn’t.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.