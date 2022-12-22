Mātāmua ko te kōrero i te ara o te reo, hei tā te mātanga reo Māori

Kātahi tonu nei a Pānia Papa ka rīkoatatia te Hare Pota me te Whatu Manapou. / Reo Māori advocate Pānia Papa has recently voiced a reo Māori audiobook of Harry Potter and the Philospher’s Stone. (Image description: Papa stands in front of a Book Awards media wall, smiling at the camera and holding a picture book titled ‘I Waho, i te Moana’.)

Hei tā te mana wahine, te mātanga reo Pānia Papa (Ngāti Korokī-Kahukura, Ngāti Mahuta), kua pērā hoki te pānga o tāna takahi i te ara o reo Māori kia ora, i te katoa o tōna ao.

For mana wahine and reo expert Pānia Papa (Ngāti Korokī-Kahukura, Ngāti Mahuta), the journey of te reo Māori revitalisation has paralleled her life experience.

Read this story in English here.

Rā ngā tau e 30 kua hori, kua whai mahi a Pānia hei kaipāpāho, hei pūkenga reo, hei pouako reo, hei kaiwhakawhanake i te mātauranga me ngā rauemi, hei kaitātaki kapa haka, hei kaiwhakamāori, hei kaiarotake hoki i te reo me ngā kaupapa mātauranga. Āianei, kua anga atu ia kia aro ki ngā pukaoro reo Māori.

Over the past 30 years, Papa has been a television presenter, language consultant, language teacher, curriculum and resource developer, adult kapa haka leader, translator and language strategy and education programme reviewer. Now she is turning her attention to reo Māori audiobooks.

READ MORE:

* Marvel universe shares its superheroes to boost te reo Māori and engage young readers

* Different dialects of te reo to be celebrated in Lion King

* Students step up to become the next generation of 'language warriors'

* Never mind foreign teachers - Kiwis need to take up the cultural challenge too



Inātata nei whakanuia ai e Pānia te whakarewanga i te pukaoro reo Māori o tā JK Rowling Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, me tā Paulo Coelho The Alchemist.

Papa recently celebrated the launch of the reo Māori audiobook of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist.

Ko Pānia te tumu o Kotahi Rau Pukapuka, he pakihi e whāia nei te kaupapa kia whakamāorihia kia 100 ngā pukapuka kounga.

Papa, is the chief executive of Kotahi Rau Pukapuka, a company whose kaupapa is to translate 100 quality books in te reo Māori.

Auckland University Press/Supplied Kua rīkoatatia hei pukaoro ngā whakaputanga reo Māori o tā J.K Rowling Harry Potter, me tā Paulo Coelho Alchemist. / Te reo Māori versions of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and Paulo Coelho's Alchemist have been recorded in audiobook format. (Image description: cover art for Hare Pota me te Whatu Manapou and Te Ruānuku.)

Nō rāua tahi ko Tiare Tawera i noho ai hei reo ki te pukaoro Hare Pota me te Whatu Manapou, hei tā Pānia, mō te tūhono atu ki te reo, kāhore he painga i te kōrero me te whakarongo.

Having voiced the audiobook for Hare Pota me te Whatu Manapou with Tiare Tawera, Papa says talking and listening is the best way to feel connected to the language.

“Mā te whakarongo e kapo ai te taki me te oro o te reo Māori ā-waha. I ōna wā, he reo ā-waha anake te reo Māori, nā reira ko te ara pai rawa atu e whakawhitiwhiti ai, ko te whakarongo, te kōrero [rānei].”

“Listening enables the rhythm and sound of spoken Māori language to be captured. For Māori language, traditionally an oral language, the best avenue for its transmission is whakarongo [or] kōrero.”

I onamata, kua tukuna te reo ā-waha, heoti i motukia tērā taura here e ngā tini tūāhuatanga, tae rā anō ana ki te tāmitanga me te Native Schools Act, tā Pānia.

Traditionally te reo was passed down orally, however that chain of transmission was interrupted for a variety of reasons including colonisation and the Native Schools Act, Papa said.

Supplied Nā ngā Rauawa o Kotahi Rau Pukapuka te kaupapa kia whakaputaina ngā pukapuka 100 ki te reo Māori. / Kotahi Rau Pukapuka Trust is behind the kaupapa to produce 100 books in te reo Māori. (Image description: Miriama Kamo, Pānia Papa, Mike Dreaver, Dr Karena Kelly, and Jason Witehira stand close together smiling at the camera).

“Āianei, kua mate te tangata kia ōkawa tāna ako i te reo Māori i ngā horopaki mātauranga, kaua kē ia i te rerenga o te reo i te kāinga. Mōku ake, ko tā ngā pukaoro he waihape i a tātou ki tērā momo tukunga reo, mā te whakarongo, ka mutu, he mauri anō hoki tō te kupu ā-waha e rerekē ana i tērā o te kupu ka pānuitia e koe i ngā whārangi o te pukapuka,” hei tāna.

“So now people are having to learn Māori formally in education settings rather than it being transmitted naturally in the home. So for me, audiobook formats are getting back to that natural way of transmitting te reo by listening and then the spoken word carries quite a different mauri than when you’re reading it in the pages of a book,” she said.

“Kāore i tua atu i te whakarongo e ākona ai tētahi reo, hei tāku... e hia kē nei ngā ākonga kua nui te mātauranga reo torohū, engari anō tē māia, te whai kaha rānei i te reo whakaputa.

“Any language I believe is best learned through listening … there are a lot of learners today who have a lot of knowledge of the language receptively but don’t have the confidence or the strength necessarily to be able to produce that language.

“Inā te whānui o te āputa i waenga i tā te tangata e mōhiotia nei, me tāna e taea nei te kōrero, me he ākonga koe.”

“There’s a big gap between what you know and what you’re able to say, as a learner.”

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Feel confident in using these greetings and farewells in te reo Māori (first published in 2019).

Kua rahi ngā whaiwāhitanga a Pānia ki te ao mātauranga reo Māori, i a ia hoki e hapahapai ana. He kaiarotake motuhake ia o tā te Kāwanatanga rautaki reo Māori, me te rāngai reo Māori, me te aha anō, he pou o Te Panekiretanga o Te Reo.

Papa has made significant contributions to the reo Māori education space as well as being an advocate. She was an independent reviewer of the Government’s Māori language strategy and the Māori language sector, and is a teacher within the Institute of Excellence of the Māori Language (Te Panekiretanga o Te Reo).

Ko Pānia tētahi o te tokotoru pouako i Te Tohu Paerua o Te Reo Kairangi, ko ia hoki te kairuruku ā-motu o Takatū, he ope kua tukuna ngā kaupapa reo Māori rorotu, ngā whakaputanga reo Māori o ngā pakiwaituhi rongonui, me tētahi pūnaha akoranga tuihono.

Papa is one of three teachers in the newly established Master of Māori Language Excellence and the national co-ordinator of Takatū which has provided popular reo learning programmes, Māori language versions of global cartoons and an online learning system.

“Mēnā koe e whakarongo ana, kātahi ka tonoa kia tōaitia tērā kātahi tonu nei koe ka rongo, i te taiao haumaru, i te ururuatanga o ngā reo kounga, koia tērā te puhikaioreore o te ako i te reo,” tā Pānia.

“When you’re listening through and then having to repeat what you’ve heard in a safe environment where the models are as excellent as possible, that is the ultimate in learning te reo,” Papa said.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Ko tā Te Ataarangi he whai whakaaro ki te hua o te ako i te reo Māori mā te whakawhiti kōrero. / Te Ataarangi reflects the efficacy of language learning from oral transmission. (Image description: Four adults gather around a table laid out with colourful cuisenaire rods.)

“Tērā tētahi tauira pai, ko Te Ataarangi, me te oranga o tērā kaupapa nō te putanga mai o te kōhanga reo me te kura kaupapa, ā, e rorotu pai ana tērā rautaki akoranga, he ngākau reka nō ngā tāngata ki te whakarongo, me te whakaharatau i tērā kua rangona e rātou.”

“A good example of that is Te Ataarangi and how that movement has been going since the time of kōhanga reo and kura kaupapa and it’s such a popular way of learning because I think people have an affinity to listening and then practising what they’ve heard.”

He momo rautaki akoranga Te Ataarangi kua whakaritea mā te ākonga reo Māori pakeke, kua pērā tōna āhua i te rautaki The Silent Way, e aro ana ki te whakamahinga i ngā rākau kahukura, me te reo ā-waha, kaua kē ia ki te aronga mātauranga wetereo mai rā anō.

Te Ataarangi is a learning methodology designed for adult Māori language learning modelled on The Silent Way method using colourful rākau and spoken languages, as opposed to traditional grammar-based academic learning approaches.

E nako ana a Pānia kia “kounga tonu ngā ihirangi reo Māori ki ngā tōpito katoa, ahakoa matihiko mai, pukapuka mai, puoro mai rānei... he nui tonu ngā rawa e auahatia nei, ā, mōku ake, he tohu matua tērā o te ngahurutau e noho nei tātou,” tāna kupu mai.

Papa’s hope for the future is “to continue having excellent Māori language content in all spaces, whether that’s digital, in the publishing space or in music … there’s so much content being created at the moment and I think that’s quite a key marker for this current decade we’re in,” she said.

“Koia tēnei te ngahurutau o te ihirangi matihiko. Mā tēnā e mārō ai te tūāpapa o ngā kaupapa whakarauora i te reo Māori e manahua atu ana i tēnei ngahurutau.”

“This is the decade of digital content. I think that’s going to help provide a good platform for the Māori language revitalisation initiatives that are going to come out of this decade.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.