Arā noa atu ngā kōwhiringa kāinga tuatahi nā te hekenga iho o ngā utu

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how house price falls are making the market more affordable for first-home buyers

Inā rā te hekenga iho o ngā utunga kāinga i te tōpito ngāwari o te mākete i ērā e noho nei ki te tōpito teitei, hei tā Quotable Value (QV).

House prices at the cheaper end of the market have fallen more this year than prices for homes at the upper end have, Quotable Value (QV) says.

E ai ki te kuputohu hauwhā QV nōnātata nei, e whaiwhai ana i te nekehanga o ngā utunga kāinga e 25% o runga, o raro hoki, inā te hekenga o ngā utunga o raro puta noa i ngā tāone nui mā te 11.7% atu i te Hānuere ki te Noema.

The latest QV quartile index, which tracks the price movement of the 25% most and least expensive homes, shows lower-end prices across the main urban centres were down by 11.7% from January to November.

Hei whakataurite atu, kua heke ngā utunga i te mākete o runga mā te 8.6% rā te kaupeka ōrite, ā, i te toharite, kua heke te utunga ā-motu mā te 10.2% ki te $945,568.

In contrast, prices at the upper end of the market declined by 8.6% over the same period, while the average national price fell by 10.2% to $945,568.

Kua pāngia kinotia te rohe Pōneke e te hurirapanga mākete, arā, e whā ngā rohe i ōna rohe e rima i noho ki tā QV hekenga e rima nui rawa atu.

The Wellington region has been hit the hardest by the market downturn, and four of its districts were in QV’s top five biggest lower-end price drops.

Tērā ngā nōhanga pito-o-raro ki Upper Hutt i heke mārika, he 23.5% ki te taurite e $544,149.

Prices for lower-end properties in Upper Hutt declined the most, down 23.5% to an average of $544,159.

Ki Te Awakairangi me Parirua, kāore i takamuri rawa atu ngā utunga o raro, arā, he 23.3% me te 19.1% ki ngā taurite e $547,292 me te $591,014 ki ia.

In Lower Hutt and Porirua, the entry-level price falls were not far behind, with drops of 23.3% and 19.1% to averages of $547,292 and $591,014 respectively.

I whakakīngia te rima-o-runga ki te pokapū o Tāmaki me Pōneke i heke iho ai ngā utunga-o-raro mā te 18.8% ki ngā taurite e $500,801 me te $568,589.

The top five was rounded out by central Auckland and Wellington where lower-end prices were down 18.8% to averages of $500,801 and $568,589.

Ko Papakura me Te Raki Pawhenua ki Tāmaki, ko Ōtepoti, ko Te Papaioea, ko Heretaunga hoki ki te 10 o runga, ā, inā te hekenga o ngā utunga o-raro mā te 13.5%, koni atu rānei.

Papakura and the North Shore in Auckland, Dunedin, Palmerston North and Hastings made the top 10, with prices at entry-level down by over 13.5% in all of them.

KEVIN STENT Kua heke ngā utunga o raro i te mākete Upper Hutt mā te 23.5% nō te Hānuere. / Prices at the lower end of the Upper Hutt market have fallen by 23.5% since January.

Ka tiro ana ki ngā tāone matua, kua upoko mārō ngā utunga o raro o Ōtautahi, arā i heke mā te 3.7%.

Of the main centres, the lower end of Christchurch’s market held up best, with prices down by 3.7%.

Hei tā te māngai o QV Simon Petersen, he rongo pai ēnei hekenga utunga ki ngā kaihoko kāinga tuatahi, nā whai anō kua whai mana anō te mākete nō muri i ngā hua pūtea toitū-kore o te 2020 me te 2021.

QV spokesperson Simon Petersen said these price falls were good news for first-home buyers, and had restored some credibility to the market after the unsustainable capital gains of 2020 to 2021.

Kua teitei ake tonu ngā utunga i ērā i mua i te urutā, nō muri i te ekenga tata 30% i te tau kua hori anake, ā, he rongo kino te kapatau auheke ohaoha, waihoki ngā pikinga pāpātanga itareti i matapaetia nei e Te Pūtea Matua nō te marama tata nei, hei tāna.

Prices were still above pre-pandemic levels after climbing almost 30% last year alone, and the threat of a recession and further interest rate rises as forecast by the Reserve Bank last month was bad news, he said.

“Ka tae ana ngā pāpātanga itareti ki te tiketiketanga, korekore ka papatahi ngā utunga whare, ka mutu, e tino tinga ana ka pā mai te auheke ohaoha.

“When interest rates hit the roof, house prices are really going to hit the floor, and then there’s the growing likelihood of a recession.

“Ehara tēnā i te rongo pai ki ngā kaihoko whare, ngā kaipupuri whare rānei, tā te mea ka uaua ake te whai pūtea kia hokona te nōhanga ka tahi, ka rua ka uaua hoki te utu i te mōketi.”

“That’s not good news for home-buyers or homeowners, because getting finance to buy property and then servicing a mortgage will become that much more difficult.”

Heoti e whiti ana te rā i te pae tawhiti, hei tāna.

But there could be a little bit of light at the end of the long tunnel ahead, he said.

Aaron Wood/Stuff He rongo pai ngā hekenga utunga i te mākete o raro ki ngā kaihoko kāinga tuatahi. / Price falls at the lower end of the market are good news for first home buyers.

“Koia tērā te painga o te hurirapanga, hei ngā tau tītoki, ko ērā kaihoko kāinga tē whaiwāhi mai ki te mākete i āianei, ka whaiwāhi atu ki te mākete nōhanga, ā, kāhore e mate ki te peka atu ki Te Whenua Moemoeā.”

“The upside of the downturn is that, in the years ahead, first-home buyers who have been locked out of the market should eventually have better opportunities to climb on the property ladder, without having to head across the ditch.”

Kua urupare ngā kaihoko kāinga ki ngā hekenga utu i tēnei tau. E ai ki ngā tatauranga kaihoko CoreLogic nōnātata nei, kua whanake tā rātou wāhi mākete atu i te hanga 20% i te ihu o te tau, ki te takiwā e 24% ki te 25% i te haurua tuarua o te tau.”

First-home buyers have responded to the decline in prices this year. Recent CoreLogic buyer classification figures showed their market share rose from around 20% early in the year to 24% to 25% in the last half of the year.

Heoti, nō tā Te Pūtea Matua hiki i te pāpātanga pūtea ōkawa ki te 4.25%, me te whakapaenga ka rewa ake te tāmi ahupūtea, ka auheke te ohaoha, ka piki hoki te korenga e whai mahi, kua mataara pai nei ngā kaihoko katoa puta noa i te mākete.

But since the Reserve Bank hiked the official cash rate to 4.25%, and also predicted a further rise in inflation, a recession, and an increase in unemployment, buyers across the board have stepped back from the market.

I tā te mātanga ōhanga Tony Alexander uiuinga inātata nei i ngā kaitohu mōketi, he 17% katoa rātou i mea mai he tokoiti iho ngā kaihoko kāinga tuatahi i te mākete i tēnei marama.

In economist Tony Alexander’s latest survey of mortgage advisers, a net 17% reported there were fewer first-home buyers in the market this month.

He hekenga iho tēnā i te 13% katoa i pūrongotia mai nō te Noema, me te 48% katoa i pūrongo atu i te Oketopa.

That was down from a net 13% who reported seeing more of them in November, and a net 48% who reported more in October. It was the first time this measure had fallen back into negative territory since July.

Engari, i whakapae a Tony he tūponotanga e 90% kua tae ngā pāpātanga ita ki ōna tihi, ā, hei te whai whakaaro anō a ngā tāngata ki ō rātou ake tūāhuatanga, he tokomaha ka waihape ki te mākete.

But Alexander thought there was a 90% probability that fixed rates had peaked, and when people realised that they would reassess their situation, and many would return to the market.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.